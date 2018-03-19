₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,660 members, 4,141,372 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 12:58 AM

Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear (5338 Views)

Kogi State Governor Disappointed As Vice President Turned Down Another Invitatio / Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures / 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by melvinjames: 9:24pm On Mar 18
Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state went home disappointed when 4000 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decampees failed to appear at a rally as earlier announced.

Mr. Badaru was in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, the venue of the occasion to recieve the decampees and commission projects.

The event, organised by Magaji Da’u Aliyu, a member representing Birnin Kudu /Buji federal constituency, was also put together to donate vehicles to party faithful, flag off a feeder road as well as donate N20 million to students of higher institutions from his constituency.

Danmalam Unguwarya, the leader of the decampees did not turn up when called up to present his speech on behalf of the decampees neither did any of his representatives or decampees.

Obviously rattled by the turn of events and to forestall a commotion by political thugs, Mr. Badaru, when delivering a hurried speech, urged party members to take after him by playing politics without bitterness, insisting that “without unity their collective victory will be at a stake”.

Mr. Badaru then flagged off the Waurno to Dankoshe feeder road, presented a N20 million prototype cheque to the leaders of the student unions and gave out keys of six vehicles to party officials from his constituency.

Mr. Aliyu, who did not give details of the length and cost of the road, neither clarified whether the project is a federal government project or part of his constituency projects.

All efforts to speak with him proved abortive as he declined talking to reporters.

Bello Zaki, special adviser to Governor Badaru on media, said the governor was simply there to commission the projects and support the lawmaker. He said only the APC state chairman could explain why the decampees failed to show up.



https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/262236-governor-disappointed-as-4000-pdp-decampees-fail-to-appear.html

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by madridguy(m): 9:29pm On Mar 18
grin grin

1 Like

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by SanusiGworo: 9:31pm On Mar 18
APC has brought untold hardship on the populace, you have to be mad to decamp to the evil party.

17 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by kelvin1191(m): 9:33pm On Mar 18
Same way baba will be left to his fate come 2019

14 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by melvinjames: 9:34pm On Mar 18
Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state went home disappointed when 4000 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decampees failed to appear at a rally as earlier announced.

APC is dieing
grin grin

8 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by DeviIhimself: 9:36pm On Mar 18
Buhari is a criminal terrorist
Osibanjo is a vagabond puppet and a Hopless bastard vagabond Useless nonentity bribe eating scumbag fake pastor

11 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by dangermouse(m): 9:52pm On Mar 18
APC,as a ruling party is an opposition to itself.
A party which has failed many Nigerians with their ill conceived and draconian policies. Little wonder people are disassociating themselves with the party of never do wells

5 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by Paperwhite(m): 10:13pm On Mar 18
"Mr. Badaru was in Birnin Kudu.. .....to recieve the decampees and commission projects....................
Bello Zaki, special adviser to Governor Badaru on media, said the governor was simply there to commission the projects and support the lawmaker. He said only the APC state chairman could explain why the decampees failed to show up."

See how they do lie shamelessly. undecided Meanwhile APC is still having a dose of their own propaganda.

6 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by Rexnegro(m): 11:27pm On Mar 18
Really?
Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by naijjaman(m): 11:28pm On Mar 18
I am not so sure about the lyrics of this song by Abami Eda but I will try sha:

Deady body get accident Yeepa
Confusion break bone o Yeepa
Na double wahala for deady body
And owner of deady body

Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeepa cheesy

7 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by bonechamberlain(m): 11:29pm On Mar 18
only hunger can reset the brain of buharists

7 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by sammy4life2(m): 11:31pm On Mar 18
Chai they didn't pay the people what they agreed and hence they didn't show up. Cos I am 100% sure it was staged so as to claim APC still rules but sorry as usual APC didn't keep to their end of the bargain

5 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by Owaincouncil: 11:31pm On Mar 18
Disappointment of the highest order. Head must role. I must get my money back.
Hmmmm. Smiling in Swahili.

5 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by byrron(m): 11:31pm On Mar 18
Bunch of clowns

5 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by alobright17(m): 11:32pm On Mar 18
DeviIhimself:
Buhari is a criminal terrorist
Osibanjo is a vagabond puppet and a Hopless bastard vagabond Useless nonentity bribe eating scumbag fake pastor

And your own is to blame and wail since 1999 till date , you no dey tire

1 Like

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by Fredlongs(m): 11:34pm On Mar 18
May the holy spirit always lead u away from evil the way it lead away the 4000 people that almost joined the evil party of Buhari

3 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by MrMcJay(m): 11:36pm On Mar 18
melvinjames:

APC is dieing
grin grin

This your grammar alone can kill APC.

2 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by offiong187: 11:36pm On Mar 18
Their scam is unfolding day by day.

3 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by Austinoiz(m): 11:37pm On Mar 18
They couldn't pay their would-be rented crowd, so they failed to turn up

4 Likes

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by genghiskhan007(m): 11:37pm On Mar 18
This is a pointer to 2019
Collect their money, chop and tell 'em to kiis ya ass



2019, not for APC,PDP, APGA, APDA.....but for DONALD DUKE
~ENUFISENUF~ cheesy

1 Like

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by genghiskhan007(m): 11:40pm On Mar 18
DeviIhimself:
Buhari is a criminal terrorist
Osibanjo is a vagabond puppet and a Hopless bastard vagabond Useless nonentity bribe eating scumbag fake pastor

SENSE WEE NOT KEE U

1 Like

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by seguno2: 12:04am
sammy4life2:
Chai they didn't pay the people what they agreed and hence they didn't show up. Cos I am 100% sure it was staged so as to claim APC still rules but sorry as usual APC didn't keep to their end of the bargain

How can APC pay for such when Buhari is fighting corruption
Do you mean that APC is corrupt?
Are you implying that even Buhari is corrupt?
Ayam not understanding please.
Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by IME1: 12:12am
Stop being proud
Be humble
No one knows the future
Nothing is predictable
We leave Nigeria in the hands of God after we have done our part.
PVC
Vote
Ensure counting
Defend vote
Support leader
Be patient
Do your part
Pay your tax
Don't be a sycophant
PRAY FOR NIGERIA

Be inspired, motivated and encouraged

Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by nnachukz(m): 12:18am
Guys don chop APC money clean mouth.
Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by PoliticalThuG(m): 12:43am
alobright17:


And your own is to blame and wail since 1999 till date , you no dey tire
Mumu
Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by kalu61(m): 12:55am
speechless. Those forcing buhari to re contest should be careful.
Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by melvinjames: 12:57am
MrMcJay:


This your grammar alone can kill APC.

I am waiting for you to correct what I wrote.
Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by alobright17(m): 12:57am
PoliticalThuG:
Mumu
Ode your own is to insult from one president to another online, election day you'll go and play football or look for beer parlor for free beer.

(0) (Reply)

Mend Clarifies Position On Amnesty And The "defection" Of Boyloaf / Happy New Year To Politics Section Members! – Lets Discuss 2014! / When An Aba Man Is The Director Of Gtbank

Viewing this topic: Swaycater(m), chrisbaxtian(m), akinszz, KennedicalEnergy(m), realteejay, donval2121(m), melvinjames, Chalaji080, alobright17(m) and 50 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.