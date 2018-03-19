Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear (5338 Views)

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state went home disappointed when 4000 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decampees failed to appear at a rally as earlier announced.



Mr. Badaru was in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, the venue of the occasion to recieve the decampees and commission projects.



The event, organised by Magaji Da’u Aliyu, a member representing Birnin Kudu /Buji federal constituency, was also put together to donate vehicles to party faithful, flag off a feeder road as well as donate N20 million to students of higher institutions from his constituency.



Danmalam Unguwarya, the leader of the decampees did not turn up when called up to present his speech on behalf of the decampees neither did any of his representatives or decampees.



Obviously rattled by the turn of events and to forestall a commotion by political thugs, Mr. Badaru, when delivering a hurried speech, urged party members to take after him by playing politics without bitterness, insisting that “without unity their collective victory will be at a stake”.



Mr. Badaru then flagged off the Waurno to Dankoshe feeder road, presented a N20 million prototype cheque to the leaders of the student unions and gave out keys of six vehicles to party officials from his constituency.



Mr. Aliyu, who did not give details of the length and cost of the road, neither clarified whether the project is a federal government project or part of his constituency projects.



All efforts to speak with him proved abortive as he declined talking to reporters.



Bello Zaki, special adviser to Governor Badaru on media, said the governor was simply there to commission the projects and support the lawmaker. He said only the APC state chairman could explain why the decampees failed to show up.







https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/262236-governor-disappointed-as-4000-pdp-decampees-fail-to-appear.html

APC has brought untold hardship on the populace, you have to be mad to decamp to the evil party. 17 Likes

Same way baba will be left to his fate come 2019 14 Likes

APC is dieing

APC is dieing 8 Likes

APC,as a ruling party is an opposition to itself.

A party which has failed many Nigerians with their ill conceived and draconian policies. Little wonder people are disassociating themselves with the party of never do wells 5 Likes

See how they do lie shamelessly. Meanwhile APC is still having a dose of their own propaganda. See how they do lie shamelessly.Meanwhile APC is still having a dose of their own propaganda. 6 Likes

Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeepa I am not so sure about the lyrics of this song by Abami Eda but I will try sha:Deady body get accident YeepaConfusion break bone o YeepaNa double wahala for deady bodyAnd owner of deady bodyYeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeepa 7 Likes

only hunger can reset the brain of buharists 7 Likes

Chai they didn't pay the people what they agreed and hence they didn't show up. Cos I am 100% sure it was staged so as to claim APC still rules but sorry as usual APC didn't keep to their end of the bargain 5 Likes

Hmmmm. Smiling in Swahili. 5 Likes

Bunch of clowns 5 Likes

May the holy spirit always lead u away from evil the way it lead away the 4000 people that almost joined the evil party of Buhari 3 Likes

Their scam is unfolding day by day. 3 Likes

They couldn't pay their would-be rented crowd, so they failed to turn up 4 Likes



2019, not for APC,PDP, APGA, APDA.....but for DONALD DUKE

~ENUFISENUF~ This is a pointer to 2019Collect their money, chop and tell 'em to kiis ya ass2019, not for APC,PDP, APGA, APDA.....but for DONALD DUKE~ENUFISENUF~ 1 Like

Guys don chop APC money clean mouth.

speechless. Those forcing buhari to re contest should be careful.

