₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,660 members, 4,141,372 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 12:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear (5338 Views)
Kogi State Governor Disappointed As Vice President Turned Down Another Invitatio / Yahaya Bello Receives Decampees In Kabba, Got Endorsed For 2019 – With Pictures / 4000 PDP Members In Katsina Decamp To APC (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by melvinjames: 9:24pm On Mar 18
Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state went home disappointed when 4000 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decampees failed to appear at a rally as earlier announced.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/nwest/262236-governor-disappointed-as-4000-pdp-decampees-fail-to-appear.html
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by madridguy(m): 9:29pm On Mar 18
1 Like
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by SanusiGworo: 9:31pm On Mar 18
APC has brought untold hardship on the populace, you have to be mad to decamp to the evil party.
17 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by kelvin1191(m): 9:33pm On Mar 18
Same way baba will be left to his fate come 2019
14 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by melvinjames: 9:34pm On Mar 18
Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state went home disappointed when 4000 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decampees failed to appear at a rally as earlier announced.
APC is dieing
8 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by DeviIhimself: 9:36pm On Mar 18
Buhari is a criminal terrorist
Osibanjo is a vagabond puppet and a Hopless bastard vagabond Useless nonentity bribe eating scumbag fake pastor
11 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by dangermouse(m): 9:52pm On Mar 18
APC,as a ruling party is an opposition to itself.
A party which has failed many Nigerians with their ill conceived and draconian policies. Little wonder people are disassociating themselves with the party of never do wells
5 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by Paperwhite(m): 10:13pm On Mar 18
"Mr. Badaru was in Birnin Kudu.. .....to recieve the decampees and commission projects....................
Bello Zaki, special adviser to Governor Badaru on media, said the governor was simply there to commission the projects and support the lawmaker. He said only the APC state chairman could explain why the decampees failed to show up."
See how they do lie shamelessly. Meanwhile APC is still having a dose of their own propaganda.
6 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by Rexnegro(m): 11:27pm On Mar 18
Really?
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by naijjaman(m): 11:28pm On Mar 18
I am not so sure about the lyrics of this song by Abami Eda but I will try sha:
Deady body get accident Yeepa
Confusion break bone o Yeepa
Na double wahala for deady body
And owner of deady body
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeepa
7 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by bonechamberlain(m): 11:29pm On Mar 18
only hunger can reset the brain of buharists
7 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by sammy4life2(m): 11:31pm On Mar 18
Chai they didn't pay the people what they agreed and hence they didn't show up. Cos I am 100% sure it was staged so as to claim APC still rules but sorry as usual APC didn't keep to their end of the bargain
5 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by Owaincouncil: 11:31pm On Mar 18
Disappointment of the highest order. Head must role. I must get my money back.
Hmmmm. Smiling in Swahili.
5 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by byrron(m): 11:31pm On Mar 18
Bunch of clowns
5 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by alobright17(m): 11:32pm On Mar 18
DeviIhimself:
And your own is to blame and wail since 1999 till date , you no dey tire
1 Like
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by Fredlongs(m): 11:34pm On Mar 18
May the holy spirit always lead u away from evil the way it lead away the 4000 people that almost joined the evil party of Buhari
3 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by MrMcJay(m): 11:36pm On Mar 18
melvinjames:
This your grammar alone can kill APC.
2 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by offiong187: 11:36pm On Mar 18
Their scam is unfolding day by day.
3 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by Austinoiz(m): 11:37pm On Mar 18
They couldn't pay their would-be rented crowd, so they failed to turn up
4 Likes
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by genghiskhan007(m): 11:37pm On Mar 18
This is a pointer to 2019
Collect their money, chop and tell 'em to kiis ya ass
2019, not for APC,PDP, APGA, APDA.....but for DONALD DUKE
~ENUFISENUF~
1 Like
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by genghiskhan007(m): 11:40pm On Mar 18
DeviIhimself:
SENSE WEE NOT KEE U
1 Like
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by seguno2: 12:04am
sammy4life2:
How can APC pay for such when Buhari is fighting corruption
Do you mean that APC is corrupt?
Are you implying that even Buhari is corrupt?
Ayam not understanding please.
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by IME1: 12:12am
Stop being proud
Be humble
No one knows the future
Nothing is predictable
We leave Nigeria in the hands of God after we have done our part.
PVC
Vote
Ensure counting
Defend vote
Support leader
Be patient
Do your part
Pay your tax
Don't be a sycophant
PRAY FOR NIGERIA
Be inspired, motivated and encouraged
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by nnachukz(m): 12:18am
Guys don chop APC money clean mouth.
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by PoliticalThuG(m): 12:43am
alobright17:Mumu
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by kalu61(m): 12:55am
speechless. Those forcing buhari to re contest should be careful.
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by melvinjames: 12:57am
MrMcJay:
I am waiting for you to correct what I wrote.
|Re: Jigawa Governor Disappointed As ‘4000’ PDP Decampees Fail To Appear by alobright17(m): 12:57am
PoliticalThuG:Ode your own is to insult from one president to another online, election day you'll go and play football or look for beer parlor for free beer.
(0) (Reply)
Mend Clarifies Position On Amnesty And The "defection" Of Boyloaf / Happy New Year To Politics Section Members! – Lets Discuss 2014! / When An Aba Man Is The Director Of Gtbank
Viewing this topic: Swaycater(m), chrisbaxtian(m), akinszz, KennedicalEnergy(m), realteejay, donval2121(m), melvinjames, Chalaji080, alobright17(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13