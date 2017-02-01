Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension (5009 Views)

The President who left Nigeria on a 10-day trip and was to return on the 6th of February, announced via his special Adviser, Femi Adesina that he would be extending his vacation in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.



Below are some of the controversial reactions;

The President who left Nigeria on a 10-day trip and was to return on the 6th of February, announced via his special Adviser, Femi Adesina that he would be extending his vacation in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

Below are some of the controversial reactions;

This is good.



From most of the comments.



Nigerians are really praying the President to get well and come back home.



Beats my imagination,why some people will just be praying that another Human should die. Do people even realize it is not always greener on the other side?do you know how the Government or Economy will be if another person steps in?



President Buhari,we expect you back home soon,both in good health and in good spirit. 6 Likes 1 Share

We Nigerians are willing to give you 2yrs extention.







Your presence is of no use.







Bt i suspect this man is dead 9 Likes

That means more of Nigerians money will be wasted.The last time he went for a week medical leave on a mere ear infection, #20 million tax payers money went down the drain how much more that he is going on indefinite medical leave after 2 weeks have already been spent. 1 Like

result for test or Autopsy result. although I had a dream when PMB died am very very serious on this one. 4 Likes

I pray So oOooooo. I pray So oOooooo. 1 Like

Mehn, that cockerel is winning with a wide margin. 11 Likes

lol....vacation is bae

BUHARI DIED SINCE LAST WEEK BUT THEY ARE HIDING HIS CORPS. 11 Likes

Things are happening, God must intervene 3 Likes

God bring him back home

Of what use is Buhari in aso rock?

Since he left bad news have reduced..

Food stuff prices seems to be stabilizing





Pls Buhari should stay there till 2019 3 Likes

Hope izz nor whot iyam thinking! 1 Like

The hypocrisy of this man is at the highest level!





This is a person who said we should be patronizing our home made products and services, hence, banning almost all our consumer goods. But see how he and his cohortse shamelessly announcing that he has gone for medical check up in foreign land, he is even extending the medical leave in order to be able to collect the result of the medical tests he did over there........ Shameless people, upon all the money appropriated for aso rock clinic in their padded yeye budget!



Smh....... 6 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is 70+, looks and talks like a 70 year old



Trump is 70, Looks better than most nigerian politicians in their 50's



Trump is the president we deserve. 1 Like

if that's his wish,am specheless.No comment and i repeat again nothing to comment on,his medical advisers know more better.Good evening guys.

Time to look for good young leaders not old once that don't have fresh ideas.

Buhari can go and die jor 2 Likes

Abeg, Nigeria is so difficult to lead, All the major faiths teach that we should be considerate of our neighbors particularly the sick.



Our culture also teaches consideration to people in their time of weakness.



We pray and wish Mr President well even as he recuperates. This is a time for calm.



Just as we've had that sick colleague or family member of ours gone or down for a few weeks and we've had them in our thoughts, so have we chosen to have Mr. President in our thoughts.



This is even so as there's no vacuum created by his recuperative trip. since he has handed over to the Acting President, Professor Osinbajo. Let's get back to being humane and kind.

Any vacation extension should be done in Sambisa. It is a lovely game reserve with a lot of natural beauty in what is otherwise a sub-Saharan terrain. There were a few bad eggs there before but they have all been technically defeated. 1 Like

na wao

May God come to our aid in Nigeria

Nigerians are now giving Mr. President change.

The most annoying thing is how these cabals keep taking us for fools. Why can't they come out clean and tell us he's sick? Is it a crime to fall sick? Why are they playing with over 180million citizens?



They told us he's on vacation and having fun, so what changed?



Why can't he address us?



We must march tomorrow

It's well! I dont even know what to say.



Honestly, when I saw the news of His plan to return today instead of tomorrow, something told me, that story will probably change to "leave extended" later in the day. But atleast, I never thought it will be with an indefinite number of days.



This breaks my heart, because it was just thrown at the nation, without even the President agreeing to address the people who put him in office.

I mean I understand, he may not be feeling well, but common GCFR, a little proof to dispel the rumor will do.



As for me, I will Keep Hope Alive, and wish the President safe recovery.

He should step down.

#BuhariMustSpeak



Please let's all use our #tag on all platforms demanding Buhari speak to his Citizens. Something is seriously wrong. We have to wake up as youths.



Enough damage has been done already. 1 Like

It is now becoming worrisome with the unspecified number of days. It is well.