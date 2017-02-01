₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Jajayi: 7:53pm
Several Nigerians have reacted to the emerging report that President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly of his desire to extend his vacation.
The President who left Nigeria on a 10-day trip and was to return on the 6th of February, announced via his special Adviser, Femi Adesina that he would be extending his vacation in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.
Below are some of the controversial reactions;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/nigerians-react-to-buhari-vacation.html
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by HungerBAD: 7:53pm
This is good.
From most of the comments.
Nigerians are really praying the President to get well and come back home.
Beats my imagination,why some people will just be praying that another Human should die. Do people even realize it is not always greener on the other side?do you know how the Government or Economy will be if another person steps in?
President Buhari,we expect you back home soon,both in good health and in good spirit.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Jajayi: 7:54pm
More here
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by lytech1(m): 7:57pm
We Nigerians are willing to give you 2yrs extention.
Your presence is of no use.
Bt i suspect this man is dead
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Dildo(m): 8:00pm
That means more of Nigerians money will be wasted.The last time he went for a week medical leave on a mere ear infection, #20 million tax payers money went down the drain how much more that he is going on indefinite medical leave after 2 weeks have already been spent.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:00pm
result for test or Autopsy result. although I had a dream when PMB died am very very serious on this one.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by TITOBIGZ(m): 8:03pm
lytech1:
I pray So oOooooo.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Kondomatic(m): 8:04pm
Mehn, that cockerel is winning with a wide margin.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Papasmal(m): 8:05pm
lol....vacation is bae
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by axeman2(m): 8:11pm
BUHARI DIED SINCE LAST WEEK BUT THEY ARE HIDING HIS CORPS.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by seunlayi(m): 8:16pm
Things are happening, God must intervene
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by shamack: 8:29pm
God bring him back home
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by ZombieKilla: 8:35pm
Of what use is Buhari in aso rock?
Since he left bad news have reduced..
Food stuff prices seems to be stabilizing
Pls Buhari should stay there till 2019
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by doctorkush(m): 8:38pm
Hope izz nor whot iyam thinking!
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by greatgod2012(f): 8:39pm
The hypocrisy of this man is at the highest level!
This is a person who said we should be patronizing our home made products and services, hence, banning almost all our consumer goods. But see how he and his cohortse shamelessly announcing that he has gone for medical check up in foreign land, he is even extending the medical leave in order to be able to collect the result of the medical tests he did over there........ Shameless people, upon all the money appropriated for aso rock clinic in their padded yeye budget!
Smh.......
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Admin401(f): 8:48pm
Buhari is 70+, looks and talks like a 70 year old
Trump is 70, Looks better than most nigerian politicians in their 50's
Trump is the president we deserve.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Markshevy(m): 8:52pm
if that's his wish,am specheless.No comment and i repeat again nothing to comment on,his medical advisers know more better.Good evening guys.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by slimfit1(m): 9:06pm
Time to look for good young leaders not old once that don't have fresh ideas.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by veekid(m): 10:16pm
Buhari can go and die jor
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by boriswole: 10:16pm
Abeg, Nigeria is so difficult to lead, All the major faiths teach that we should be considerate of our neighbors particularly the sick.
Our culture also teaches consideration to people in their time of weakness.
We pray and wish Mr President well even as he recuperates. This is a time for calm.
Just as we've had that sick colleague or family member of ours gone or down for a few weeks and we've had them in our thoughts, so have we chosen to have Mr. President in our thoughts.
This is even so as there's no vacuum created by his recuperative trip. since he has handed over to the Acting President, Professor Osinbajo. Let's get back to being humane and kind.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by iluvpomo: 10:17pm
Any vacation extension should be done in Sambisa. It is a lovely game reserve with a lot of natural beauty in what is otherwise a sub-Saharan terrain. There were a few bad eggs there before but they have all been technically defeated.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by auntysimbiat(f): 10:17pm
na wao
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by ffrreeee(f): 10:17pm
May God come to our aid in Nigeria
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Flexherbal(m): 10:18pm
Nigerians are now giving Mr. President change.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 10:18pm
The most annoying thing is how these cabals keep taking us for fools. Why can't they come out clean and tell us he's sick? Is it a crime to fall sick? Why are they playing with over 180million citizens?
They told us he's on vacation and having fun, so what changed?
Why can't he address us?
We must march tomorrow
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by harizonal123(m): 10:18pm
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by VickyRotex(f): 10:18pm
It's well! I dont even know what to say.
Honestly, when I saw the news of His plan to return today instead of tomorrow, something told me, that story will probably change to "leave extended" later in the day. But atleast, I never thought it will be with an indefinite number of days.
This breaks my heart, because it was just thrown at the nation, without even the President agreeing to address the people who put him in office.
I mean I understand, he may not be feeling well, but common GCFR, a little proof to dispel the rumor will do.
As for me, I will Keep Hope Alive, and wish the President safe recovery.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by ToriBlue(f): 10:18pm
He should step down.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Rett0: 10:18pm
#BuhariMustSpeak
Please let's all use our #tag on all platforms demanding Buhari speak to his Citizens. Something is seriously wrong. We have to wake up as youths.
Enough damage has been done already.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:19pm
It is now becoming worrisome with the unspecified number of days. It is well.
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:20pm
We
