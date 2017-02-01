Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension (6198 Views)

Recall that the President's media adviser, Femi Adesina, in a statement said "During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than planned"...



See what Nigerians are saying below...



Recall that the President's media adviser, Femi Adesina, in a statement said "During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than planned"...

Till when, hope he is not already resting in peace, hmmmmm 6 Likes 1 Share





killing Buhari psychologically and emotionally is a task everyone should embark on if you still want a better tomorrow.



mission 95% accomplished



killing Buhari psychologically and emotionally is a task everyone should embark on if you still want a better tomorrow.



More Hilarious reactions 1 Like

KEEP ON RESTING MR PRESIDENT 1 Like

Buhari is useless and stupidd 5 Likes

...your house is in shambles at the time when every hand should be on deck and you are AWOL. supposing it was a mere employee, who just left his place of work. He would have been fired or better still asked not to come back. MR BUHARI... your hopefuls voted you as there choice...indirectly they employed you to protect and manage their common resources as a nation. if you feel you don't have what it takes to continue you primary responsibilities as a leader, just step aside. A lot has damaged already not to mention the pending ones. Enough of these. what is all this...your house is in shambles at the time when every hand should be on deck and you are AWOL. supposing it was a mere employee, who just left his place of work. He would have been fired or better still asked not to come back. MR BUHARI... your hopefuls voted you as there choice...indirectly they employed you to protect and manage their common resources as a nation. if you feel you don't have what it takes to continue you primary responsibilities as a leader, just step aside. A lot has damaged already not to mention the pending ones. Enough of these. 1 Like

Next time we will vote without ethnoreligious sentiments .



Enough supporting PDP or APC.

These Old corrupt men do not care about anyone else.

We also are not helping the matter by supporting corruption.

There is an emergence of revolution - The New Nigeria Vanguard!

While many of us are sitting down by our keyboards complaining, other young, intelligent and resourceful Nigerians have begun taking steps.

We have no affiliations or sponsors

We are young Nigerians who will defy the anomaly.

Do not be left out

THE REVOLUTION IS HERE!!! 5 Likes 1 Share

As Buhari hear say dollars na 520...the guy decide to go long holiday As Buhari hear say dollars na 520...the guy decide to go long holiday 2 Likes

? again 1 Like

Nigerians ehn! I love Nigeria 1 Like

keeps on resting till u.............. 2 Likes

Nigerians just dey react waka 1 Like

If You Voted For Buhari, I pray Ur Health Becomes Like His Own. 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari will keep extending his medical teatment untill 2019 and Nigerians will still be praying for him over there. 1 Like

Reaction without a change is just like a promotion without salary.

Laare,what is the benefit? 2 Likes

Joke of a president 4 Likes

Buhari must rule us till 2039.



Shebi una don vote for APC. 2 Likes

Long vacation like never before.



He's probably enjoying all the good things that Nigeria is struggling to have - Uninterrupted power supply

Clean adequate water supply

Peace of mind

Strong currency 1 Like

Buhari is dead.. .they can bring out fake pictures and computer voice.. ..it will not count. ...it pains the north and afonja that their Messiah is dead.. .lol 2 Likes 1 Share

Adieu buhari.....





God be with you till we meet again. 4 Likes 1 Share

if Nigeria was not a banana republic this old cargo should have been impeached as he's incapable to govern.



what other proof do we need. at a tough time like this we don't need a president on life support nau.



i'm so ashamed to share this country with the monkeyheads that will keep supporting this nonsense called buhari 4 Likes

Long live my president wish u quick recovery inshallah

Not a good example for Nigerians in diaspora 2 Likes

No individual should hold the country to ransom, we need to move forward abeg. Buhari should go and take care of his health as it is clear to all and sundry that he is no longer capable. 2 Likes

Buhari...this guy disappointed Nigeria as a whole Buhari...this guy disappointed Nigeria as a wholeBuhari...this guy disappointed Nigeria as a whole 4 Likes

Make una leave bubu to Rest in Peace. 1 Like

Just open up to Nigerians pls ...wic one be all dis extention every now and then ..pls ..let's know the way forward na Feb don almost finish biko. 1 Like