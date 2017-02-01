₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,534 members, 3,377,655 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 01:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension (6198 Views)
Buhari's Health: Save Nigeria Group Gives 74 Hours Ultimatum / What Nigerians Are Saying About James Ibori's Arrival / Buhari’s Health: President Should Speak To Nigerians From UK— NLC Breaks Silence (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by LivingHuman: 12:42pm
Nigerians have lashed the Presidency for another extension of President Buhari's Vacation in the UK.
Recall that the President's media adviser, Femi Adesina, in a statement said "During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than planned"...
See what Nigerians are saying below...
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/nigerians-react-to-buharis-new-message.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by LivingHuman: 12:49pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Godsbaby1(f): 12:52pm
Till when, hope he is not already resting in peace, hmmmmm
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Nebuchadnezar: 12:56pm
mission 95% accomplished
hahahahahahaha
killing Buhari psychologically and emotionally is a task everyone should embark on if you still want a better tomorrow.
kiss the truth sarrki ngeneukwenu omenkalives
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by LivingHuman: 12:57pm
Nebuchadnezar:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by LivingHuman: 1:07pm
More Hilarious reactions
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by asumo12: 1:21pm
KEEP ON RESTING MR PRESIDENT
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by tribalistseun: 1:21pm
Buhari is useless and stupidd
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Tos87(m): 1:21pm
what is all this ...your house is in shambles at the time when every hand should be on deck and you are AWOL. supposing it was a mere employee, who just left his place of work. He would have been fired or better still asked not to come back. MR BUHARI... your hopefuls voted you as there choice...indirectly they employed you to protect and manage their common resources as a nation. if you feel you don't have what it takes to continue you primary responsibilities as a leader, just step aside. A lot has damaged already not to mention the pending ones. Enough of these.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by NNVanguard(m): 1:21pm
Next time we will vote without ethnoreligious sentiments .
Enough supporting PDP or APC.
These Old corrupt men do not care about anyone else.
We also are not helping the matter by supporting corruption.
There is an emergence of revolution - The New Nigeria Vanguard!
While many of us are sitting down by our keyboards complaining, other young, intelligent and resourceful Nigerians have begun taking steps.
We have no affiliations or sponsors
We are young Nigerians who will defy the anomaly.
Do not be left out
THE REVOLUTION IS HERE!!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by GreenMavro: 1:21pm
\
As Buhari hear say dollars na 520...the guy decide to go long holiday
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by optional1(f): 1:21pm
again?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by benueguy(m): 1:21pm
Nigerians ehn! I love Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by officialJP: 1:22pm
keeps on resting till u..............
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Mena191: 1:22pm
Nigerians just dey react waka
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Kennyodinye: 1:22pm
If You Voted For Buhari, I pray Ur Health Becomes Like His Own.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by SuperBlack: 1:22pm
Buhari will keep extending his medical teatment untill 2019 and Nigerians will still be praying for him over there.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Angelinastto(f): 1:23pm
Reaction without a change is just like a promotion without salary.
Laare,what is the benefit?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Vanessa88(f): 1:23pm
Joke of a president
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by BrutalJab: 1:23pm
Buhari must rule us till 2039.
Shebi una don vote for APC.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Tazmode(m): 1:23pm
Long vacation like never before.
He's probably enjoying all the good things that Nigeria is struggling to have - Uninterrupted power supply
Clean adequate water supply
Peace of mind
Strong currency
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by project50(m): 1:23pm
Buhari is dead.. .they can bring out fake pictures and computer voice.. ..it will not count. ...it pains the north and afonja that their Messiah is dead.. .lol
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by CplusJason(m): 1:23pm
Adieu buhari.....
God be with you till we meet again.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by TrueHeart365(m): 1:23pm
if Nigeria was not a banana republic this old cargo should have been impeached as he's incapable to govern.
what other proof do we need. at a tough time like this we don't need a president on life support nau.
i'm so ashamed to share this country with the monkeyheads that will keep supporting this nonsense called buhari
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by MALBMAJOR: 1:23pm
Long live my president wish u quick recovery inshallah
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by holluwai(m): 1:24pm
Not a good example for Nigerians in diaspora
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by ephi123(f): 1:24pm
No individual should hold the country to ransom, we need to move forward abeg. Buhari should go and take care of his health as it is clear to all and sundry that he is no longer capable.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by henrystevo11(m): 1:24pm
Buhari...this guy disappointed Nigeria as a whole Buhari...this guy disappointed Nigeria as a whole
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by blaise00700: 1:24pm
Make una leave bubu to Rest in Peace.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by holakunle69(m): 1:24pm
Just open up to Nigerians pls ...wic one be all dis extention every now and then ..pls ..let's know the way forward na Feb don almost finish biko.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Buhari's Vacation Extension by Thomsyne(m): 1:24pm
Very soon... It'll be "Doctors say he can't travel now although he is fine" He will shaa kuku come back one day na... whether dead or alive
Egypt Protest: Govt Will Resign, Says Mubarak / Survey: Should Fuel Subsidy Be Reinstated? / Fire Guts N’assembly Complex (http://recentstuffs.blogspot.com)
Viewing this topic: jsben(m), diegosticks(m), michael142(m), DavidEsq(m), jakor77, exe0(m), Viktoh(m), Astuteleader(m), Unpredictableme(m), PhonesForAllNG, talktome, okunfemm(m), mescan(m), TippyTop(m), richidinho(m), trailblazer007, Raziii(m), adeolaagidy, TARABA911(m), moneynavy(m), buzo80(m), youngies(m), Goddey18(m), Epraize(m), dhebo(m), Goziemartins, Luvdk(f), adaifx, ghettowriter(m), Malquisoft(m), tonyirore(m), chibouy92(m), Dunkofia20, Ezyp(m), elfredame1, akereconfi, Frankaka8(m), temak1, mzfaa(f), CHIZZNEWS, agrovick(m), Bysolar2013(f), Senipapa, WebContractor(m), Yhemit(m), ojsimsim, Geogeo1, dolapomichael, MrMoRitz, bobogii2008, bhankie(m), fa44us, Moneyyy, sssob, Edwinmason(m), Bash10(m), chinoify, vascey(m), mrsheddy(m), onosprince(m), Matty145(m), chops33(m), Questionsnija, Eaa247(m), agulion, Thryphosa(m), mummychimaobi1(f), saintegs(m), gaphary(m), shehuolayinka(m), GuyfawkesAB(m), adefes(m), project50(m), chapmann(m), xcolanto, Tklassy, desoul, Lemiday(m), Shuttua, galaxy4rep(m), Winnyluv(f) and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10