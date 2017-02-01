₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by metronaija3: 1:28pm
#IStandWithNigeria Abuja protesters reach Villa gate. See more photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-istandwithnigeria-protesters_6.html
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by paschu: 1:50pm
FUNNY
Yes it's funny that Nigerians expected (and still expect) a 73-year old, retired and under-educated millitary dictator to lead a complex, dynamic, multi-ethnic and multi-religious Nigeria of nearly 200-million people to becoming a prosperous country in this 21st century of super-complex global economy.
This would have been an epic definition of clownishness if not that it is also a national tragedy.
Yes, it is even more funny that sane people were ridiculed here daily on Nairaland for seeing since two years ago the obvious error (that you lots are just seeing today).
So you guys should just keep the heck off my mention.
CC:
johnstar
fatiaforreal
Opelwonder
wolesmile
M2dX
yomi96
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by yomi96(m): 1:54pm
paschu:how is dis funny please zombies r the problem of this country
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by M2dX(m): 1:54pm
paschu:what is funny now
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by AdedejiSadeeq(m): 2:23pm
Ok
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by unclezuma: 2:23pm
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by saints2(m): 2:23pm
But Baba no dey na,
Make una waka go NASS go meet those criminals
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by wolesmile(m): 2:23pm
So, to paschu who commented first, this is funny. Shows how well he uses his brain.
The protesters must ask that Buhari be produced o.
We don't want any Yar'Adua saga to repeat itself again o
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by littlewonders: 2:24pm
Witches and wizard joining the march from behind.
Since DSS has literally taken over all forms of jobs in the country, I'll employ them to go look for our missing health president.
Sooner or later they'll be the one disconnecting light.
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by jlo247: 2:24pm
How I wish I was there
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by cocaineaddict(m): 2:24pm
Jobless citizens. After marching under the scorching sun what next?
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by farano(f): 2:24pm
Nice one. . God bless Nigeria.
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by Agboola321(m): 2:25pm
Great move. let them know we are not fools. It's time we take what rightly belongs to us. Say no to hardship#
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by frankduffngn: 2:25pm
From the look of things. U HAVE BEEN ZOMBIFIED.
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by Opelwonder: 2:25pm
paschu:just bcus of FTC... u decided to be foolish
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by peter0071(m): 2:26pm
I Stand with Nigeria
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by Afenson(m): 2:26pm
AdedejiSadeeq:this is not Aso Rock this is Maitama
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by maxwell767(m): 2:26pm
Nice
Zombies are now speechless
Where are those perverts standing with Buhari
Seems like their legs are weaker now
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by davemike1(m): 2:26pm
Please ehhn,, what is the proposed end product of these protests?
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by neonly: 2:26pm
I declare today a public holiday make we go look for our presido
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by kolado(m): 2:26pm
Revolution is the key to get this country out of this socio political problems.
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 2:27pm
Storm Kotor, thunder niii
They are marching
Check my signature
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by neonly: 2:27pm
Where is buhari pls
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 2:27pm
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by kateskitty(f): 2:27pm
Anybody seen Tuface yet
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 2:29pm
Anybody with a rocket launcher?
Burn the whole place down.
You have my blessings
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by fatiaforreal: 2:29pm
paschu:How many people?
Where is the crowd?
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by mhigs: 2:29pm
I'd like to see a picture of D aso rock sef
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by eminikansoso(m): 2:29pm
AdedejiSadeeq:IGNORAMUS
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by Missonas(f): 2:29pm
Whether na one person protest im just glad a protest was recorded. This goes to show that Nigerians are finally awake! All those wey dey laugh say d fear of Buhari u can all see that this is beyond what we argue and reason on here. The pain is biting! its not about disloyalty, hatred or whos been paid what we just cannot take this living condition anymore.
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by johnstar(m): 2:30pm
Dm mus hear word
|Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by fatiaforreal: 2:31pm
saints2:They're with the criminals of course.
They're against the fight against corruption.
