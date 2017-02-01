Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) (15115 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-istandwithnigeria-protesters_6.html #IStandWithNigeria Abuja protesters reach Villa gate. See more photos below 1 Like

FUNNY



Yes it's funny that Nigerians expected (and still expect) a 73-year old, retired and under-educated millitary dictator to lead a complex, dynamic, multi-ethnic and multi-religious Nigeria of nearly 200-million people to becoming a prosperous country in this 21st century of super-complex global economy.



This would have been an epic definition of clownishness if not that it is also a national tragedy.



Yes, it is even more funny that sane people were ridiculed here daily on Nairaland for seeing since two years ago the obvious error (that you lots are just seeing today).



So you guys should just keep the heck off my mention.



Ok 13 Likes

But Baba no dey na,



Make una waka go NASS go meet those criminals 3 Likes

So, to paschu who commented first, this is funny. Shows how well he uses his brain.







The protesters must ask that Buhari be produced o.

We don't want any Yar'Adua saga to repeat itself again o 1 Like

Witches and wizard joining the march from behind.



Since DSS has literally taken over all forms of jobs in the country, I'll employ them to go look for our missing health president.





Sooner or later they'll be the one disconnecting light.

How I wish I was there

Jobless citizens. After marching under the scorching sun what next? 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one. . God bless Nigeria.

Great move. let them know we are not fools. It's time we take what rightly belongs to us. Say no to hardship# 1 Like

From the look of things. U HAVE BEEN ZOMBIFIED.

I Stand with Nigeria

We d Yoruba Muslims must protest against dis buharis government

During his 2014 campaign he came to IDP camp here in ogbomosho and promised us garri

We voted for him in 2015 and till today we are still waiting for our 3½ bags of garri ...and we should not protest?? ..thqy are mad!!

#WeMustProtest

Zombies are now speechless





Where are those perverts standing with Buhari



Please ehhn,, what is the proposed end product of these protests? 1 Like

I declare today a public holiday make we go look for our presido

Revolution is the key to get this country out of this socio political problems. 1 Like





They are marching



Where is buhari pls 1 Like 1 Share

Anybody seen Tuface yet 2 Likes

Anybody with a rocket launcher?

Burn the whole place down.

You have my blessings

FUNNY How many people?

I'd like to see a picture of D aso rock sef

We d Yoruba Muslims must protest against dis buharis government

During his 2014 campaign he came to our IDP camp here in ogbomosho and promised us garri

We voted for him in 2015 and till today we are still waiting for our 3½ bags of garri ...and we should not protest?? ..thqy are mad!!

#WeMustProtest

Whether na one person protest im just glad a protest was recorded. This goes to show that Nigerians are finally awake! All those wey dey laugh say d fear of Buhari u can all see that this is beyond what we argue and reason on here. The pain is biting! its not about disloyalty, hatred or whos been paid what we just cannot take this living condition anymore. 3 Likes 1 Share

Dm mus hear word