#IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by metronaija3: 1:28pm
#IStandWithNigeria Abuja protesters reach Villa gate. See more photos below

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by paschu: 1:50pm
FUNNY

Yes it's funny that Nigerians expected (and still expect) a 73-year old, retired and under-educated millitary dictator to lead a complex, dynamic, multi-ethnic and multi-religious Nigeria of nearly 200-million people to becoming a prosperous country in this 21st century of super-complex global economy.

This would have been an epic definition of clownishness if not that it is also a national tragedy.

Yes, it is even more funny that sane people were ridiculed here daily on Nairaland for seeing since two years ago the obvious error (that you lots are just seeing today).

So you guys should just keep the heck off my mention. embarassed

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by yomi96(m): 1:54pm
how is dis funny please zombies r the problem of this country

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by M2dX(m): 1:54pm
what is funny now angry

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by AdedejiSadeeq(m): 2:23pm
Ok

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by unclezuma: 2:23pm
grin grin grin grin grin
Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by saints2(m): 2:23pm
But Baba no dey na,

Make una waka go NASS go meet those criminals

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by wolesmile(m): 2:23pm
So, to paschu who commented first, this is funny. Shows how well he uses his brain.



The protesters must ask that Buhari be produced o.
We don't want any Yar'Adua saga to repeat itself again o

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by littlewonders: 2:24pm
Witches and wizard joining the march from behind.

Since DSS has literally taken over all forms of jobs in the country, I'll employ them to go look for our missing health president.


Sooner or later they'll be the one disconnecting light.
Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by jlo247: 2:24pm
How I wish I was there
Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by cocaineaddict(m): 2:24pm
Jobless citizens. After marching under the scorching sun what next?

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by farano(f): 2:24pm
Nice one. . God bless Nigeria.
Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by Agboola321(m): 2:25pm
Great move. let them know we are not fools. It's time we take what rightly belongs to us. Say no to hardship#

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by frankduffngn: 2:25pm
From the look of things. U HAVE BEEN ZOMBIFIED.
Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by Opelwonder: 2:25pm
just bcus of FTC... u decided to be foolish

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by peter0071(m): 2:26pm
I Stand with Nigeria
Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by Afenson(m): 2:26pm
We d Yoruba Muslims must protest against dis buharis government
During his 2014 campaign he came to IDP camp here in ogbomosho and promised us garri
We voted for him in 2015 and till today we are still waiting for our 3½ bags of garri ...and we should not protest?? ..thqy are mad!!
#WeMustProtest
#WeWantOur3½BagsOfGarri...allahu akbaar!!
this is not Aso Rock this is Maitama

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by maxwell767(m): 2:26pm
Nice

Zombies are now speechless lipsrsealed


Where are those perverts standing with Buhari

Seems like their legs are weaker now undecided

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by davemike1(m): 2:26pm
Please ehhn,, what is the proposed end product of these protests?

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by neonly: 2:26pm
I declare today a public holiday make we go look for our presido grin grin grin grin
Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by kolado(m): 2:26pm
Revolution is the key to get this country out of this socio political problems.

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 2:27pm
Storm Kotor, thunder niii

They are marching grin grin grin grin

Check my signature
Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by neonly: 2:27pm
Where is buhari pls

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 2:27pm
cheesy
Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by kateskitty(f): 2:27pm
Anybody seen Tuface yet

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 2:29pm
Anybody with a rocket launcher?
Burn the whole place down.
You have my blessings
Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by fatiaforreal: 2:29pm
How many people?
Where is the crowd?

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by mhigs: 2:29pm
I'd like to see a picture of D aso rock sef
Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by eminikansoso(m): 2:29pm
We d Yoruba Muslims must protest against dis buharis government
During his 2014 campaign he came to our IDP camp here in ogbomosho and promised us garri
We voted for him in 2015 and till today we are still waiting for our 3½ bags of garri ...and we should not protest?? ..thqy are mad!!
#WeMustProtest
#WeWantOur3½BagsOfGarri...allahu akbaar!!
IGNORAMUS
Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by Missonas(f): 2:29pm
Whether na one person protest im just glad a protest was recorded. This goes to show that Nigerians are finally awake! All those wey dey laugh say d fear of Buhari u can all see that this is beyond what we argue and reason on here. The pain is biting! its not about disloyalty, hatred or whos been paid what we just cannot take this living condition anymore.

Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by johnstar(m): 2:30pm
Dm mus hear word grin
Re: #IStandWithNigeria Protesters Storm Aso Villa (Photos) by fatiaforreal: 2:31pm
But Baba no dey na,

Make una waka go NASS go meet those criminals
They're with the criminals of course.
They're against the fight against corruption.

