Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by metronaija3: 1:36pm
Acting President, Prof. Osinbajo chairs a Public Consultative Forum on the Nigeria Economic Recovery & Growth Plan, at the State House, See more photos below
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by otega001(m): 2:02pm
First time i will be seeing our acting president wearing another color of cloth aside black
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by veekid(m): 2:33pm
Osinbajo abeg put Nigeria in eBay and safe Buhari all the mess; e b like say e don die sef
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by Ajibel(m): 2:33pm
Let him go and address the protesters at Aso rock gate
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by Moreoffaith(m): 2:33pm
OK
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by Engrobiorah(m): 2:33pm
Osinbajo is a ghost worker
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by IstandWitNAIJA: 2:33pm
THE PROTESTERS WONT SEE ANYBODY IN ASO ROCK WHEN BUHARI IS ON A JAMBOREE WHILE OSI BABA IS FORMING BUSY..HAHAHA
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by awesomet1(m): 2:34pm
otega001:
I wonder what his fascination is with black coloured cloths It doesn't suit him at all.
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by uscofield: 2:35pm
.
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by 2kaybiel(m): 2:35pm
enof of talking we want action mr president.
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by GBTYO: 2:35pm
After refusing all pleas to have tea with Mamman Duara and El Rufai
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by maxwell767(m): 2:35pm
What is he doing there... Go and talk to Nigerians outside ur gate...
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by Moreoffaith(m): 2:35pm
otega001:
so u don monitor the man dressing sotey u know when he change clothe color....Kontunu
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by Dhayor001(m): 2:35pm
The protesters outside Aso Villa gate just want to see you for something, its not really serious.
Can you spare a minute please?
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by PUSH1(m): 2:35pm
It's no longer party as usual. If it IB u will not only bottle water but fried rice and chicken. Tuface will probably perform.
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by paulstrings(m): 2:36pm
How about responding to the Protests Rocking the NAtion??
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by Dhayor001(m): 2:36pm
Engrobiorah:
Trust me, him better pass Sambo. Just saying
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by jomboliski(m): 2:36pm
Incoming president loading...
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by jeje123(m): 2:36pm
Lie everywhere!!!
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by AngelicBeing: 2:36pm
Nigerians should be more worried that Yemi Osinbajo is as blank as Muhamadu Buhari.
There's nothing to choose between both men in the presidency. That's the tragedy!
Were Buhari to join his ancestors the Nigerian situation would not change for good.
It is in that horrific sense that APC underdeveloped Nigeria and ruined the country.
APC has no intellectuals members in its numbers, but just a raft of demagogues.
Those demagogues can recite Koranic verses but can't think from premiss
to conclusion on practical matters of public administration or economics.
APC is a party of illiterates enabled to power by majority illiterate voters.
Muhamadu Buhari is the face of APC illiteracy destroying Nigeria today >>>>>>>> Sahara reporters
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by ephi123(f): 2:36pm
otega001:
His change has come!
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by hakyma: 2:36pm
people are protesting, the acting President dont have their time. that is Nigeria for u.
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by kennynelcon(m): 2:37pm
Hard to speak for this Govt
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by OBAGADAFFI: 2:37pm
2kaybiel:
Mr Acting President.
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by laplace19(m): 2:37pm
They will end up discussing something that will have no positive impinge on our economy...
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by ephi123(f): 2:37pm
PUSH1:
Na wa o. This obsession ain't no joke! Why not just face your current master, Mr Buhari? rather than looking all around pointing fingers which are pointing back at you.
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by sammydirectly: 2:38pm
God is gonna use this man to turn things around especially this period where he can make major decisions all by himself. I can see it.
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by mhigs: 2:38pm
President Osibanjo sir
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by jasperism(m): 2:39pm
Osibaba abeg come outside we dey wait
Fast fast abeg the sun too high
Re: Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock by chanx(m): 2:39pm
What is the way forward Mr VP?
Please tell Nigerians
