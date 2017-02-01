Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Speaks At Public Consultative Forum In Aso Rock (7399 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-osinbajo-speaks-at-public.html Acting President, Prof. Osinbajo chairs a Public Consultative Forum on the Nigeria Economic Recovery & Growth Plan, at the State House, See more photos below

First time i will be seeing our acting president wearing another color of cloth aside black 30 Likes 4 Shares

Osinbajo abeg put Nigeria in eBay and safe Buhari all the mess; e b like say e don die sef 7 Likes 1 Share

Let him go and address the protesters at Aso rock gate 12 Likes 2 Shares

Osinbajo is a ghost worker 8 Likes 1 Share

THE PROTESTERS WONT SEE ANYBODY IN ASO ROCK WHEN BUHARI IS ON A JAMBOREE WHILE OSI BABA IS FORMING BUSY..HAHAHA 5 Likes 2 Shares

First time i will be seeing our acting president wearing another color of cloth aside black

I wonder what his fascination is with black coloured cloths It doesn't suit him at all. I wonder what his fascination is with black coloured clothsIt doesn't suit him at all. 1 Like

enof of talking we want action mr president.

After refusing all pleas to have tea with Mamman Duara and El Rufai 1 Like







What is he doing there... Go and talk to Nigerians outside ur gate...

First time i will be seeing our acting president wearing another color of cloth aside black

so u don monitor the man dressing sotey u know when he change clothe color....Kontunu so u don monitor the man dressing sotey u know when he change clothe color....Kontunu 2 Likes 1 Share

The protesters outside Aso Villa gate just want to see you for something, its not really serious.



Can you spare a minute please? 2 Likes

It's no longer party as usual. If it IB u will not only bottle water but fried rice and chicken. Tuface will probably perform.

How about responding to the Protests Rocking the NAtion??

Osinbajo is a ghost worker

Trust me, him better pass Sambo. Just saying Trust me, him better pass Sambo. Just saying 6 Likes

Incoming president loading... 2 Likes

Lie everywhere!!!

Nigerians should be more worried that Yemi Osinbajo is as blank as Muhamadu Buhari.

There's nothing to choose between both men in the presidency. That's the tragedy!



Were Buhari to join his ancestors the Nigerian situation would not change for good.

It is in that horrific sense that APC underdeveloped Nigeria and ruined the country.



APC has no intellectuals members in its numbers, but just a raft of demagogues.

Those demagogues can recite Koranic verses but can't think from premiss

to conclusion on practical matters of public administration or economics.



APC is a party of illiterates enabled to power by majority illiterate voters.

Muhamadu Buhari is the face of APC illiteracy destroying Nigeria today >>>>>>>> Sahara reporters 1 Like

First time i will be seeing our acting president wearing another color of cloth aside black

His change has come! His change has come!

people are protesting, the acting President dont have their time. that is Nigeria for u.

Hard to speak for this Govt

enof of talking we want action mr president.

Mr Acting President. Mr Acting President.

They will end up discussing something that will have no positive impinge on our economy...

It's no longer party as usual. If it IB u will not only bottle water but fried rice and chicken. Tuface will probably perform.

Na wa o. This obsession ain't no joke! Why not just face your current master, Mr Buhari? rather than looking all around pointing fingers which are pointing back at you. Na wa o. This obsession ain't no joke! Why not just face your current master, Mr Buhari? rather than looking all around pointing fingers which are pointing back at you.

God is gonna use this man to turn things around especially this period where he can make major decisions all by himself. I can see it. 2 Likes

President Osibanjo sir 1 Like

Osibaba abeg come outside we dey wait





Fast fast abeg the sun too high