|"Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by stephenduru: 5:06pm
According to public affairs analyst,Harun Elbinawi,pictured below is 70yr old plus sister of Shiite leader Sheikh Zakzaky who was burnt to death by Nigerian army.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-photo-of-70yr-old-sister-of-el.html
https://mobile.twitter.com/ELBINAWI/status/828385951726632964
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:06pm
Fake news
1 Like
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by xstry: 5:07pm
false information.
1 Like
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by Nogodye(m): 5:08pm
Tor!
1 Like
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by josephine123: 5:10pm
Hmmm,,, na wa oo
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by Ganiyat72: 5:27pm
The blood of those shiite kill by buhari and his army will hunt him even to his grave. No peace for the wicked.
Buhari and his entire family shall pay for all the innocent blood he shed. Even though he buhari escapes, his offspring will never escape the long arm of karma.
The wages of sin is death
10 Likes
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by SalamRushdie: 5:32pm
Buratai will never escape the Hague
6 Likes
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by iykofias(m): 5:44pm
Of wot threat is such an old woman to buhari n d nigeria military to deserve such inhumane act?
Rip ma, ur muderer is on his way.
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by lollypeezle(m): 6:38pm
i pray that whosoever wish my president death, will lose his president dis year IJN
This is a country where lawlessness has taken over and stupidity is been hailed
#IStandWithShitesMember
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by Opeedo(m): 6:38pm
Buhari bureau the changer!
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by Mopolchi: 6:38pm
APC don kill Naija finish.
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by themonk(m): 6:38pm
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by hucienda: 6:39pm
"Animal wan dash us, human rights."
- Fela
2 Likes
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by dust144(m): 6:39pm
Do you evidence to prove your fact?
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by blackaxe78: 6:39pm
Fake News!
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by UcheCokoro: 6:39pm
Ipobexposed I hope your'e seeing what your Buhari is doing...,
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by Dandsome: 6:39pm
And yet some people will scream that this government isn't devilish!!!
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:40pm
Fake news did they have have envidence that the nigeria soldier burn her
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by dadavivo: 6:40pm
Buhari can't drink so much innocent blood and think he can go free just like that
1 Like
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by MARYchiells(f): 6:41pm
There's GOD ooo. This blood you people are sharing..
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by Udehpaschal1(m): 6:42pm
Hmmmm
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by Tazmode(m): 6:43pm
Get a good lawyer and sue the Army if you want justice
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by bonechamberlain(m): 6:45pm
These nigeria terrorist sunni army would pay for this evils very soon
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by mhigs: 6:45pm
Genocide must stop
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by OBIGS: 6:45pm
Evidence of her being burnt or idonbelivit
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by Burger01(m): 6:45pm
Rumor peddling mongers don start
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by michaelwilli(m): 6:46pm
The social media bill has to start from here. Mods pushing fake news to fp since 1960.
Dis mods re fuelin unnecessary rage n anger nd helping damn blogger spread propaganda poisoning people's minds.
U wil b pushin news without facts to fp asif u dnt av brain, especially news frm viviangist.
E.g nigerian army officer beats man into gutter, den dey put d pix of one drunkard dat fell into gutter, ask yasef hw dat is credible information. Dose who do not deem it fit to think thru will accept d news dat way.
Ban me n receive thunder
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by abdulaz: 6:46pm
Which one be this again.
Peeps blinded by religion.
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by annexworld(m): 6:49pm
Naija I hail oo
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by olapluto(m): 6:50pm
The enemies of Nigeria will not let any opportunity pass them by to inflame the country. This news is poorly written nonsense. The Shia has been on this propaganda run since their confrontation with the Army that got them bloodied nose. If Shekau had access to NL, perhaps he can post pix of his own wife killed by Nigerian Army too.
Nigerians need to appreciate the army for what it is. It is the only army we have. This Elbinawi will get residence permit and free flight to Iran if was breaks out in Nigeria.
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by Vizzim(m): 6:53pm
What else can i say...
|Re: "Army Burnt 70-Year-Old Sister Of El-Zakzaky" - Says Harun Elbinawi by nabegibeg: 6:56pm
Na wa oooo
