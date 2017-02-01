The blood of those shiite kill by buhari and his army will hunt him even to his grave. No peace for the wicked. Buhari and his entire family shall pay for all the innocent blood he shed. Even though he buhari escapes, his offspring will never escape the long arm of karma. The wages of sin is death

The social media bill has to start from here. Mods pushing fake news to fp since 1960. Dis mods re fuelin unnecessary rage n anger nd helping damn blogger spread propaganda poisoning people's minds. U wil b pushin news without facts to fp asif u dnt av brain, especially news frm viviangist. E.g nigerian army officer beats man into gutter, den dey put d pix of one drunkard dat fell into gutter, ask yasef hw dat is credible information. Dose who do not deem it fit to think thru will accept d news dat way. Ban me n receive thunder