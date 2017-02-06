Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation (10192 Views)

According to DCG Dan Ugo, Enforcement, Investigation & Inspection; “The Service wishes to inform the public that the three (3) Officers earlier declared wanted in connection with the clearance of the 661 pump action riffles have all reported and are being investigated”.



“NCS remains resolute on its determination to ensure that justice is served to all those found involved”.



An earlier report last week Tuesday noted that the officers, Abdullahi I, with service number 44483 ASC, and Odiba Haruna Inah, with service number 133386, fled after the weapons were uncovered by the operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja.



The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), had said the agency arrested three suspects – Oscar Okafor (importer), Mahmud Hassan (clearing agent) and Sadique Mustapha (escort) – in connection with the arms smuggling.



Investigate them and if found guilty, purnish them. All terrorist deserves early death!



As for cowards, people with selfish interest, and who don't mean well for Nigeria and Nigerians... Your punishment is arround the corner.



#IStandWithNigeria 1 Like

Good, but why did they run in the first place

Punish them if found guilty

As usual nothing will come out of it. 2 Likes

When I remember the #OccupyNigeria protest of 2012 and the fact that I still buy fuel at 145/litre afterwards, It made me lose complete interest in this failed country called Naija.



The reality is that the political elite does not give a hoot about you or I. Expecting a miracle from them is like expecting an aeroplane at the sea port #kolewerk



To those protesting right now, I wish you the best ! 4 Likes

I like that.



It shows that he is a son of lion and ready to dare the devil.



In Nigeria, I will just advise him to bid his family bye for now.

I hope their brothers will not scream marginalisation

Dear Naija! God pls don't forsake this country.

To whom where those guns going to be delivered to ?

600+ pump action gun.............

When I remember the #OccupyNigeria protest of 2012 and the fact that I still buy fuel at 145/litre afterwards, It made me lose complete interest in this failed country called Naija.



The reality is that the political elite does not give a hoot about you or I. Expecting a miracle from them is like expecting an aeroplane at the sea port #kolewerk



To those protesting right now, I wish you the best !

Are they still protesting?? Are they still protesting??

Okay oooo. Good for dem

SO?

Just like that Just like that

The last seen of the case

Nice one... Chan begin with himq

their lives don spoil patapata, just imagine wat will happen to their kids education, cos of negligence/greed which ever is applicable. Ah Ayele o, ibosi ooo

There is no hiding place for corrupt people 1 Like

Nothing will happen to them because they will expose all the pot-bellied beer & Nkwobi officers who colluded / assisted them to clear the container and it will become an in-house paddy -paddy, rub my back and l rub yours with soft landing spot for them, the worst that will happen is retirement, case closed, Nigerian Customs is a den & nest of Corruption, my friend who was barely surviving as an officer around Seme border after several years of service in the Nigerian customs was posted to Port-Harcourt and his story changed.



l didnt believe my eyes when l was in Nigeria few years ago and saw the massive wealth he made, he bought 15 state of the art vehicles plus several real estate properties scattered all over lagos before he retired, he confided in me that it was deals like this they all did to make money, nonsense 1 Like

The officers were acting under instructions...

Let d law prevail..if de r found guity let dem b ppunish! Simple

Hope as una tell us say una done arrest them, una go do well to tell waytin come happen after investigation

They must be of fulani origin. Knowing dat no1 can touch dem.

Good, but why did they run in the first place



to arrange der lies very well.... to arrange der lies very well....

. Under the the comander of thieves. .. they would have had security protection but today they offer themselves for investigation. God bless PMB

God bless Nigeria.



ameen . Under the the comander of thieves. .. they would have had security protection but today they offer themselves for investigation. God bless PMBGod bless Nigeria.ameen