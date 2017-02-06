₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,179 members, 3,350,207 topics. Date: Monday, 06 February 2017 at 07:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation (10192 Views)
Budget Padding: Gbajabiamila Offers Self For Investigation / Picture Of The First 30 Officers Of The Nigerian Army / Photos; Bukola Saraki Poses With The Elected Principal Officers Of The Senate (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by maximunimpact(m): 5:25pm
The Nigerian Custom service (NCS) has announced the self-submission of three officers earlier declared wanted over alleged examination and clearing the ammunition-laden container at the Apapa port, Lagos State.
According to DCG Dan Ugo, Enforcement, Investigation & Inspection; “The Service wishes to inform the public that the three (3) Officers earlier declared wanted in connection with the clearance of the 661 pump action riffles have all reported and are being investigated”.
“NCS remains resolute on its determination to ensure that justice is served to all those found involved”.
An earlier report last week Tuesday noted that the officers, Abdullahi I, with service number 44483 ASC, and Odiba Haruna Inah, with service number 133386, fled after the weapons were uncovered by the operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja.
The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), had said the agency arrested three suspects – Oscar Okafor (importer), Mahmud Hassan (clearing agent) and Sadique Mustapha (escort) – in connection with the arms smuggling.
http://www.financialwatchngr.com/2017/02/06/wanted-officers-nigeria-custom-submits-self-investigation/
Mynd44, Lalasticlala
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by meetmonde(m): 5:26pm
Investigate them and if found guilty, purnish them. All terrorist deserves early death!
As for cowards, people with selfish interest, and who don't mean well for Nigeria and Nigerians... Your punishment is arround the corner.
#IStandWithNigeria
1 Like
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by ojun50(m): 5:29pm
b
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by CecyAdrian(f): 5:33pm
Good, but why did they run in the first place
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by IstandWitNAIJA: 5:40pm
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by mary001: 5:40pm
Punish them if found guilty
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by Opeedo(m): 5:41pm
As usual nothing will come out of it.
2 Likes
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by Maradonna: 5:41pm
When I remember the #OccupyNigeria protest of 2012 and the fact that I still buy fuel at 145/litre afterwards, It made me lose complete interest in this failed country called Naija.
The reality is that the political elite does not give a hoot about you or I. Expecting a miracle from them is like expecting an aeroplane at the sea port #kolewerk
To those protesting right now, I wish you the best !
4 Likes
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by reyscrub(m): 5:41pm
I like that.
It shows that he is a son of lion and ready to dare the devil.
In Nigeria, I will just advise him to bid his family bye for now.
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by AntiWailer: 5:41pm
I hope their brothers will not scream marginalisation
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by lilfreezy: 5:42pm
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by ganie(m): 5:42pm
Dear Naija! God pls don't forsake this country.
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by bsideboii(m): 5:42pm
To whom where those guns going to be delivered to ?
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by four4: 5:43pm
600+ pump action gun.............
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by Shehucom(m): 5:44pm
Maradonna:
Are they still protesting??
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by joansteff(m): 5:44pm
Okay oooo. Good for dem
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by Realali(m): 5:44pm
SO?
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by OBAGADAFFI: 5:48pm
maximunimpact:
Just like that
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by 2kass(m): 5:51pm
The last seen of the case
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by obembet(m): 5:53pm
Nice one... Chan begin with himq
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by ednut1(m): 5:54pm
their lives don spoil patapata, just imagine wat will happen to their kids education, cos of negligence/greed which ever is applicable. Ah Ayele o, ibosi ooo
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by wayne4loan: 6:02pm
.
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by nabegibeg: 6:04pm
There is no hiding place for corrupt people
1 Like
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by AngelicBeing: 6:06pm
Nothing will happen to them because they will expose all the pot-bellied beer & Nkwobi officers who colluded / assisted them to clear the container and it will become an in-house paddy -paddy, rub my back and l rub yours with soft landing spot for them, the worst that will happen is retirement, case closed, Nigerian Customs is a den & nest of Corruption, my friend who was barely surviving as an officer around Seme border after several years of service in the Nigerian customs was posted to Port-Harcourt and his story changed.
l didnt believe my eyes when l was in Nigeria few years ago and saw the massive wealth he made, he bought 15 state of the art vehicles plus several real estate properties scattered all over lagos before he retired, he confided in me that it was deals like this they all did to make money, nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by NubiLove(m): 6:20pm
The officers were acting under instructions...
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by tundeshola: 6:22pm
Let d law prevail..if de r found guity let dem b ppunish! Simple
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by Runaway: 6:22pm
Hope as una tell us say una done arrest them, una go do well to tell waytin come happen after investigation
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by kings09(m): 6:24pm
They must be of fulani origin. Knowing dat no1 can touch dem.
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by cybriz82(m): 6:27pm
CecyAdrian:
to arrange der lies very well....
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by vedaxcool(m): 7:39pm
. Under the the comander of thieves. .. they would have had security protection but today they offer themselves for investigation. God bless PMB
God bless Nigeria.
ameen
|Re: Wanted Officers Of Nigeria Custom Submits Self For Investigation by vedaxcool(m): 7:43pm
Maradonna:
Nigeria has also lose interest in you.
(0) (Reply)
Traditional Ruler, Others Killed In Zamfara / Capital Punishment: The Best Way to curb crime in Nigeria / Download The Authentic Petroleum Industry Bill 2012
Viewing this topic: cpn123, abdulslutsky(m), erapidtransport(m), Asey(f), Dahlia777(f), Odukes(m), Highestbee(m), megautche, sammautin(m), oyb(m), temodent(m), pfadom, ebujany(m), Graciousnaija, Cyberknight, Gmike2rule(m), yamusa5, ENGRDUDU89, ExpressBooking, free2blast(m), Sleezwizz, surestsam(m), orjaha(m), lade0011 and 36 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10