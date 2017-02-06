₦airaland Forum

I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by DONSMITH123(m): 6:09pm
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said only President Muhammadu Buhari would disclose his health status to Nigerians at the appropriate time.

He also said he was not in any way under pressure to resign.

Osinbajo spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

While saying the President is hale and hearty, Osinbajo said he spoke with him earlier in the day to keep him abreast of developments regarding the 2017 Budget and the protests embarked upon by some Nigerians.

Details later …


http://punchng.com/cant-disclose-buharis-health-status-osinbajo/

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by OnankpaBa(m): 6:11pm
good
Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by ammyluv2002(f): 6:11pm
Well.......God heal him that's all I can say

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by OsusuMustFlow(f): 6:12pm
ok. We are waiting
Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by axeman2(m): 6:12pm
MUMU VP YOU DEY FEAR U NO GET LIVER OSINBAJOR IS A COWARD.

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by dotuna3(m): 6:12pm
Mtheewwwww.


To me Pmb is dead long ago. So wat are we talking here

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by princeSammyz: 6:12pm
Three things cannot stay long hidden, the sun, the moon, and the truth; for time sees and hears all, and discloses all. Luke 8:17

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by smark61: 6:13pm
Dis is getting out of hand, I just hope history is not about to repeat itself lipsrsealed

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by DONSMITH123(m): 6:14pm
axeman2:
MUMU VP YOU DEY FEAR U NO GET LIVER
OSINBAJOR IS A COWARD.

haba, too harsh bros.

RESPECT YOUR ELDER

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by merbenko(m): 6:14pm
Tell us something.
Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by kingsamosy(m): 6:16pm
I just pray Osibanjo is not trying to sell his birth right, he obviously do not know if bubu is a life or dead. he is now telling us he just spoke with him in the morning. abeg somebody should give guy liver to chop, he needs it now more than ever.

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by tens4real(m): 6:18pm
Where is sarrki?

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by rajicks: 6:19pm
DONSMITH123:

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said only President Muhammadu Buhari would disclose his health status to Nigerians at the appropriate time.

He also said he was not in any way under pressure to resign.

Osinbajo spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

While saying the President is hale and hearty, Osinbajo said he spoke with him earlier in the day to keep him abreast of developments regarding the 2017 Budget and the protests embarked upon by some Nigerians.

Details later …

Cc: lalasticlala, Mynd44

http://punchng.com/cant-disclose-buharis-health-status-osinbajo/

May Almighty Allah grant him speedy recovery and good health. Amin.

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by Young03: 6:20pm
who is osibanjo?

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by DONSMITH123(m): 6:21pm
axeman2:
AFONJA IN GENERAL ARE COWARD.

its well. may God have mercy on thee

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by DONSMITH123(m): 6:21pm
Young03:
who is osibanjo?

VP
Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by ojimbo(m): 6:21pm
The same way I will drag Buhari out from that hospital

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by stephnie1(f): 6:22pm
I stand with PMB
Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by stephnie1(f): 6:23pm
dotuna3:
Mtheewwwww.


To me Pmb is dead long ago. So wat are we talking here


Na you kill am?

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by SweetLove0(f): 6:24pm
lipsrsealed
Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by Omoakinsuyi(m): 6:24pm
Baba Kekere,how can you disclose what you don't know? Has Buhari communicated with you since he left?

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by DONSMITH123(m): 6:24pm
Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by dadavivo: 6:25pm
Now it's obvious Buhari is Dead

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:25pm
Check my signature for beautiful and classy window blinds
Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by OsusuMustFlow(f): 6:29pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
ojimbo:
The same way I will drag Buhari out from that hospital

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by KanwuliaExtra: 6:30pm
We already know his health status!
Yaradua PART 2 status!
Keep sending money to TINUBU jor!
Nor be una contract plan be dat? grin


Fowl nyansh don open!!!!

Whoooooo hoooooooooo!!!!!!

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:32pm
when those northerners re done with u, u will regret ever been a vice president

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by vedaxcool(m): 6:32pm
When I read comments largely made by compromised brain dead wailing zombies. ..I smile and see hope that their apparent dead brain cells would have also induce impotence and save humanity from their redolent offsprings.

Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by OnankpaBa(m): 6:33pm
grin
fuckingAyaya:
when those northerners re done with u, u will regret ever been a vice president
Re: I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo by brodalikeme(m): 6:33pm
Even you Pastor Osibanjo, he is hale and healthy and you spoke with him earlier today, hmm I don't believe you sha.

Meanwhile, I don't want PMB dead like some other people, I just want him out of Aso rock, he is incompetent to handle Nigerian affairs at this material time and to think he will be incapacitated for health reasons, it is better he doesn't come back.

LONG LIVE PMB IN UK

