Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja



The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said only President Muhammadu Buhari would disclose his health status to Nigerians at the appropriate time.



He also said he was not in any way under pressure to resign.



Osinbajo spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.



While saying the President is hale and hearty, Osinbajo said he spoke with him earlier in the day to keep him abreast of developments regarding the 2017 Budget and the protests embarked upon by some Nigerians.



Details later …



good

Well.......God heal him that's all I can say 20 Likes 1 Share

ok. We are waiting

MUMU VP YOU DEY FEAR U NO GET LIVER OSINBAJOR IS A COWARD. 64 Likes 6 Shares

Mtheewwwww.





To me Pmb is dead long ago. So wat are we talking here 8 Likes 2 Shares

Three things cannot stay long hidden, the sun, the moon, and the truth; for time sees and hears all, and discloses all. Luke 8:17 45 Likes 4 Shares

Dis is getting out of hand, I just hope history is not about to repeat itself 12 Likes

axeman2:

MUMU VP YOU DEY FEAR U NO GET LIVER

OSINBAJOR IS A COWARD.

haba, too harsh bros.



RESPECT YOUR ELDER haba, too harsh bros.RESPECT YOUR ELDER 21 Likes 1 Share

Tell us something.

I just pray Osibanjo is not trying to sell his birth right, he obviously do not know if bubu is a life or dead. he is now telling us he just spoke with him in the morning. abeg somebody should give guy liver to chop, he needs it now more than ever. 2 Likes

Where is sarrki? 8 Likes

DONSMITH123:



May Almighty Allah grant him speedy recovery and good health. Amin. May Almighty Allah grant him speedy recovery and good health. Amin. 8 Likes 2 Shares

who is osibanjo? 1 Like

axeman2:

AFONJA IN GENERAL ARE COWARD.

its well. may God have mercy on thee its well. may God have mercy on thee 4 Likes

Young03:

who is osibanjo?

VP VP

The same way I will drag Buhari out from that hospital 20 Likes 1 Share

I stand with PMB

dotuna3:

Mtheewwwww.





To me Pmb is dead long ago. So wat are we talking here





Na you kill am? Na you kill am? 2 Likes

Baba Kekere,how can you disclose what you don't know? Has Buhari communicated with you since he left? 17 Likes

Now it's obvious Buhari is Dead 3 Likes 1 Share

ojimbo:

The same way I will drag Buhari out from that hospital 1 Like



Yaradua PART 2 status!

Keep sending money to TINUBU jor!

Nor be una contract plan be dat?





Fowl nyansh don open!!!!



Whoooooo hoooooooooo!!!!!! We already know his health status!Yaradua PART 2 status!Keep sending money to TINUBU jor!Nor be una contract plan be dat?Fowl nyansh don open!!!!Whoooooo hoooooooooo!!!!!! 9 Likes

when those northerners re done with u, u will regret ever been a vice president 4 Likes

When I read comments largely made by compromised brain dead wailing zombies. ..I smile and see hope that their apparent dead brain cells would have also induce impotence and save humanity from their redolent offsprings. 1 Like

fuckingAyaya:

when those northerners re done with u, u will regret ever been a vice president