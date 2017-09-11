Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Can’t Disclose Our Allowances – Senate (2744 Views)

Buhari’s Health: We Can’t Disclose Amount Spent – FG / I Can’t Disclose Buhari’s Health Status – Osinbajo / Why We Can’t Disclose Asset Form Of Saraki, Others – CCB (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, has lamented the constant harassment of the Senate by Nigerians, adding that the upper legislative chamber cannot disclose its salaries and allowances.



Abdullahi said this during a live programme on Channels Television titled, ‘Politics Today.’



The Senate spokesman also refused to state how much the lawmakers earned in salary and allowances.



When asked to say how much he earned, Abdullahi said it was rude of the presenter to ask him how much each senator earned.



Abdulahi said, “You don’t expect me to come out on national television to say this is what I earn. It is not done. I cannot ask you as a journalist how much you earn. It is not done.



“If anybody is interested in how much we are getting paid, you know where to get the information. The documents are available. If Nigerians won’t believe that, is it what I will say that they will believe?”



The Senate spokesman said the figures released by the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), were false, adding that the Senate’s budget was not even as high as what Sagay released.



He said Sagay was only trying to cause unnecessary tension between the National Assembly and the Presidency.



When confronted with the figures exclusively obtained by Channels Television which put the salary and allowances of each senator at N14m per month and House of Representatives members as N8m per month, Abdullahi said he could not confirm or deny the figures.



Abdullahi said the cost of democracy was not as high as the cost of not having democracy and Nigerians should look on the bright side.



He added, “This issue has become a recurring decimal. In the last two years people have been discussing this matter and I always ask myself, what do people really want to believe? I think if this subject matter has been discussed for two years and we are still looking at issues wrongly, then I think there is something wrong with us.



“The institutions that are responsible for providing this information are there. A law was promulgated on Top Salary Scale also known as TOPSA and it is based on this scale that everyone who holds one political office or the other gets paid.



“I want to also submit that I presume Prof. Sagay would have been paid based on the provision of this scale. For us in the National Assembly, the question needs to be asked ‘what is the cost of having democracy and what is the cost of not having democracy?’”



Sagay (SAN), had said last week that a Nigerian senator earns N29m per month.



“From the information I have gathered, a Nigerian senator earns about N29m a month and over N3bn a year,” the professor said.



He added, “Basic salary N2,484,245.50; hardship allowance, 1,242, 122.70; constituency allowance N4, 968, 509.00; furniture allowance N7, 452, 736.50; newspaper allowance N1, 242, 122.70.



“Wardrobe allowance N621,061.37; recess allowance N248, 424.55; accommodation 4,968,509.00; utilities N828,081.83; domestic staff N1,863,184.12; entertainment N828,081.83; personal assistant N621,061.37; vehicle maintenance allowance N1,863,184.12; leave allowance N248,424.55; severance gratuity N7, 425,736.50; and motor vehicle allowance N9, 936,982.00.”



http://punchng.com/we-cant-disclose-our-allowances-senate/ Published September 11, 2017The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, has lamented the constant harassment of the Senate by Nigerians, adding that the upper legislative chamber cannot disclose its salaries and allowances.Abdullahi said this during a live programme on Channels Television titled, ‘Politics Today.’The Senate spokesman also refused to state how much the lawmakers earned in salary and allowances.When asked to say how much he earned, Abdullahi said it was rude of the presenter to ask him how much each senator earned.Abdulahi said, “You don’t expect me to come out on national television to say this is what I earn. It is not done. I cannot ask you as a journalist how much you earn. It is not done.“If anybody is interested in how much we are getting paid, you know where to get the information. The documents are available. If Nigerians won’t believe that, is it what I will say that they will believe?”The Senate spokesman said the figures released by the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), were false, adding that the Senate’s budget was not even as high as what Sagay released.He said Sagay was only trying to cause unnecessary tension between the National Assembly and the Presidency.Abdullahi said the cost of democracy was not as high as the cost of not having democracy and Nigerians should look on the bright side.He added, “This issue has become a recurring decimal. In the last two years people have been discussing this matter and I always ask myself, what do people really want to believe? I think if this subject matter has been discussed for two years and we are still looking at issues wrongly, then I think there is something wrong with us.“The institutions that are responsible for providing this information are there. A law was promulgated on Top Salary Scale also known as TOPSA and it is based on this scale that everyone who holds one political office or the other gets paid.“I want to also submit that I presume Prof. Sagay would have been paid based on the provision of this scale. For us in the National Assembly, the question needs to be asked ‘what is the cost of having democracy and what is the cost of not having democracy?’”He added, “Basic salary N2,484,245.50; hardship allowance, 1,242, 122.70; constituency allowance N4, 968, 509.00; furniture allowance N7, 452, 736.50; newspaper allowance N1, 242, 122.70.“Wardrobe allowance N621,061.37; recess allowance N248, 424.55; accommodation 4,968,509.00; utilities N828,081.83; domestic staff N1,863,184.12; entertainment N828,081.83; personal assistant N621,061.37; vehicle maintenance allowance N1,863,184.12; leave allowance N248,424.55; severance gratuity N7, 425,736.50; and motor vehicle allowance N9, 936,982.00.”

Useless rogues. 4 Likes 1 Share

These crooks are shameles. 5 Likes 1 Share

Bunch of thieves







The so called lawmakers are the law breakers







only God can judge them.







I.e if there is one. 4 Likes

LocalChamp:

Published September 11,



When confronted with the figures exclusively obtained by Channels Television which put the salary and allowances of each senator at N14m per month and House of Representatives members as N8m per month, Abdullahi said he could not confirm or deny the figures.



Abdullahi said the cost of democracy was not as high as the cost of not o years and we are still looking at issues wrongly, then I think there is something wrong with us.





http://punchng.com/we-cant-disclose-our-allowances-senate/

If you cannot confirm or deny the figure, it simply means your actual average monthly salary and allowances is equal to or more than the amount mentioned by channels TV



If your salary was much less you would have denied the amount with supersonic speed of sound If you cannot confirm or deny the figure, it simply means your actual average monthly salary and allowances is equal to or more than the amount mentioned by channels TVIf your salary was much less you would have denied the amount with supersonic speed of sound 6 Likes 2 Shares

And yet we are supposed to be their employers, and we employed them to represent our interest.



What an irony! 2 Likes 1 Share

This national assembly in Nigeria is the biggest joke in recent history. The moment of truth would be when Nigerian Youths take the bull by the horn. until then, Our suffering continues... 3 Likes 1 Share

Naija youths where are thou 1 Like

Nonsense,representing their pocket.the useless Sabi Abdullahi made mention of not 300billion but 125 of their budget allocation.125 what?how can they rake in 125billion as their yearly budget when they ain't doing poo to move the country forward. 3 Likes

Is this the dividend of democracy they were promising us when they were harassing our military governments to return country to civilian rule?



N3Bn per Senator per year ?



No wonder Saraki (with Osinbajo's collusion is holding the 2017 budget bill hostage, without releasing details of the bill, they keep looking to steal more even on top of their outrageous take home pay.



compare N200m for cutting grass in IDP camps with with N3BN for a single Senator to do virtually nothing. 3 Likes

The senate as an institution is becoming an embarrasment to most Nigerians and a mockery of democracy. You cant disclose what you earn to task payers that pay your salaries from their sweat and blood and you expect us to take you serious. please wake me when this joke called the national assembly becomes stale. 4 Likes 1 Share

senator aliyu, you are a learner. even if you say you are collecting 200 million naira every month, Nigerians will only shout on social media for a day, two or max a week , and that is where it ends. nothing will happen afterwards. this country needs a saviour but we are all too busy with our daily hustling. our mumu never do 2 Likes

Blame buhari for this, blame APc for this. A situation where the national assembly filled with 90 percent of the ruling party and still, the executive and the legislature are at odds could only signal one thing, a house that is not in order. 3 Likes

Sagay claims they earn N29m.



Channels said it is N14m.





Nigerians will do the needful when they believe they've had enough.

For now, we are all enjoying the politics being played by the government on this matter. 3 Likes

Una father. Where is boko haram when you need them the most, avengers nko? Smh 2 Likes 1 Share

Bunch of looters.. .this are d ppu Boko Haram shu bomb away. 1 Like

One of the most corrupt and insane plus greedy institution in the country.



Imaging about less than 500 people consuming close toN120B while N18k minimum wage is a problem.



This zoo need to be cleansed. 3 Likes

This is why I support and like nnamdi kanu! 2 Likes

Only in Nigeria...the real enemies of the state are these unpatriotic politicians who serve their pockets only and not the people who put them in power, they are only interested in their largese even while the country rots away, and not how to reposition the country for greatness. 1 Like

And why can't you? 1 Like

Scrap this shiit



But to be fair to them, if their 2017 budget is N150bn, how can sagay claims one senator earn N3bn



3bn x 109 =? 1 Like

Omo see figures. This is why people kill to get to NASS's red and green chambers. To even think the retirement package is not included. Someone should give me only the furniture allowance alone for 4years. I am made forever.





You won't see Saint Senator Ben Bruce coming out to denounce this.



Besides, why are the igbo senators not fighting for Biafra in the house. It appears the money is too sweet to leave behind. You won't see Saint Senator Ben Bruce coming out to denounce this.Besides, why are the igbo senators not fighting for Biafra in the house. It appears the money is too sweet to leave behind. 3 Likes 1 Share

Bunch of thieves 1 Like

richidinho:

Scrap this shiit I swear... Well rep ourselves I swear... Well rep ourselves 1 Like

If you are in kwara we have London used iphone 6 @ cheap price kindly check my signature or you come to our office @ challenge ilorin 1 Like

Of course you can't

I love Nigerian kinda transparency... It is too glaring.. I love Nigerian kinda transparency... It is too glaring.. 1 Like

I all, its the hardship allowance I don't even understand 1 Like

They promised to be transparent before election, now they are showing the transparency.... 1 Like

LocalChamp:

Published September 11, 2017



The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, has lamented the constant harassment of the Senate by Nigerians, adding that the upper legislative chamber cannot disclose its salaries and allowances.



Abdullahi said this during a live programme on Channels Television titled, ‘Politics Today.’



The Senate spokesman also refused to state how much the lawmakers earned in salary and allowances.



When asked to say how much he earned, Abdullahi said it was rude of the presenter to ask him how much each senator earned.



Abdulahi said, “You don’t expect me to come out on national television to say this is what I earn. It is not done. I cannot ask you as a journalist how much you earn. It is not done.



“If anybody is interested in how much we are getting paid, you know where to get the information. The documents are available. If Nigerians won’t believe that, is it what I will say that they will believe?”



The Senate spokesman said the figures released by the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), were false, adding that the Senate’s budget was not even as high as what Sagay released.



He said Sagay was only trying to cause unnecessary tension between the National Assembly and the Presidency.



When confronted with the figures exclusively obtained by Channels Television which put the salary and allowances of each senator at N14m per month and House of Representatives members as N8m per month, Abdullahi said he could not confirm or deny the figures.



Abdullahi said the cost of democracy was not as high as the cost of not having democracy and Nigerians should look on the bright side.



He added, “This issue has become a recurring decimal. In the last two years people have been discussing this matter and I always ask myself, what do people really want to believe? I think if this subject matter has been discussed for two years and we are still looking at issues wrongly, then I think there is something wrong with us.



“The institutions that are responsible for providing this information are there. A law was promulgated on Top Salary Scale also known as TOPSA and it is based on this scale that everyone who holds one political office or the other gets paid.



“I want to also submit that I presume Prof. Sagay would have been paid based on the provision of this scale. For us in the National Assembly, the question needs to be asked ‘what is the cost of having democracy and what is the cost of not having democracy?’”



Sagay (SAN), had said last week that a Nigerian senator earns N29m per month.



“From the information I have gathered, a Nigerian senator earns about N29m a month and over N3bn a year,” the professor said.



He added, “Basic salary N2,484,245.50; hardship allowance, 1,242, 122.70; constituency allowance N4, 968, 509.00; furniture allowance N7, 452, 736.50; newspaper allowance N1, 242, 122.70.



“Wardrobe allowance N621,061.37; recess allowance N248, 424.55; accommodation 4,968,509.00; utilities N828,081.83; domestic staff N1,863,184.12; entertainment N828,081.83; personal assistant N621,061.37; vehicle maintenance allowance N1,863,184.12; leave allowance N248,424.55; severance gratuity N7, 425,736.50; and motor vehicle allowance N9, 936,982.00.”



http://punchng.com/we-cant-disclose-our-allowances-senate/

they cant becos they are thieves they cant becos they are thieves