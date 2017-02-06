₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by iamVirus(m): 7:24pm
Phyno drop a fresh video featuring PSquare “Financial Woman”. Shot by Clarence Peters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyWWMZVfOOQ
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by iamVirus(m): 7:25pm
This video is mad
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by josephine123: 7:27pm
hmmmm... ok oo
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by passyhansome(m): 7:40pm
.
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 7:40pm
Hmmmm... K ooo
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by blackaxe78: 7:40pm
Cool Noise!
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by Ahmadgani(m): 7:40pm
OKAY
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by SmartMugu: 7:40pm
Wrong time to release a song in a recession.
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by Sisqoman(m): 7:40pm
Who them help
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by Cornerstone2020: 7:41pm
super dope
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by Konnektions146(m): 7:41pm
Alobam,
042 ......confam
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by Abayor7: 7:41pm
Fantastic rubbish
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by fashoo2010(m): 7:41pm
Wow
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by ajibolabd: 7:42pm
#istandwithnigeria
1 Like
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by SUCRE007: 7:42pm
Weldon
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by ShoProperties(m): 7:42pm
How did this one get to the front page you they advertise for this yeye celebrities
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by ameezy(m): 7:42pm
........
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by mich24: 7:42pm
Xmich was here
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by ladiesBOO(m): 7:42pm
coming at the right time, February 14,time to know all them financial women
1 Like
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by gideonvalor9: 7:43pm
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by Josephamstrong1(m): 7:43pm
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by tk4rd: 7:43pm
SWEEEEEEEET VIDEO..
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by Youngzedd(m): 7:44pm
Hence it's Phyno, I have already watched it.
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 7:46pm
Ok
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by Venice78: 7:47pm
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by blackaxe78: 7:47pm
Abayor7:
But it's actually a "Cool Noise"
|Re: Phyno – Financial Woman Ft. P'square (Video) by freeborn76(m): 7:47pm
Nigerian music is at its peak. At this rate, anyone who hits the studio will most likely come out with a hit, that's how far we have gone...sadly, we cannot say that about other sectors of our national life
