|Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by oluwadanie1(m): 8:27pm On Feb 06
So amongst all legends that we have (or have had) on this planet earth, the only person's telephone that could have gone on auction is Adolf Hitlers'.
Well, for the "indomie generation" whom have heard nothing about Adolf Hitler, he was a German politician and was the leader of the Nazi Party ( Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei; NSDAP), Chancellor of Germany from 1933 to 1945, and Führer ("Leader" of Nazi Germany from 1934 to 1945.
As dictator of the German Reich, he initiated World War II in Europe with the invasion of Poland in September 1939 and was central to the Holocaust .
Given the above, I don't think he is someone you might want to get close to. But then, his phone is up for auction guys!
Adolf Hitler’s red ‘phone of destruction’ is a Siemens-made rotary handset that was taken right from his bunker following the capture of Berlin in 1945.
The starting bid for the gadget is at $100,000 and bids are expected to go as high as $300,000.
Given his status, I see a bid that'll go far higher than that amount quoted up there except if the auction would be done in Nigeria.
Question of the day: How much would be your highest bid for this telephone?
www.techproducts.com.ng/photos-adolf-hitlers-personal-telephone-is-up-for-auction/
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by Onyochejohn(f): 10:40pm On Feb 06
I will bid for it with #5 if u ask me. For my son to play with. FTC in five yrs . Adolf is the most wicked man ever exist
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by mikky94(m): 10:49pm On Feb 06
$100,000 for pangolo
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by yuslik(m): 12:05am
Oyinbo dey craze, e no go surprise me if person buy am for 5million dollars. If them carry am come my area na bad market oh! Na look we go just dey look them like photo. Na only baban bola fit get interest.
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 12:24am
0 cent
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by Thecassanova: 12:52am
$100,000 for starting bid? Menh I'm weak. My highest bid would be the reverse, $0.00001.
Oyinbo no know wetin dem go use money do. Smh.
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by Fifthcolumnist(m): 6:10am
Absolute relic!
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by momentum85(m): 6:11am
What's this shi!t? Will I say oyibo people dey stup!d. I disposed our old telephone to one aboki that comes to our street with truck to pick metal trash.
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by gerrardomendes(m): 6:49am
that phone killed millions of people
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by Damsonkc(m): 7:01am
Owning such a relic would be great but not for that amount. We dey recession, we dey try save now.
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by Onyochejohn(f): 7:04am
gerrardomendes:phone or guns don't kill, people do
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 7:09am
#clear throat....a million dollar for....if it still works....gotta make calls, looters n Mr president...I need to make calls with that phone
DSS can quote me
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by olexjay(m): 7:39am
Phone of destruction lol
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 8:32am
Some of us don't understand why these items are sold so high, they are legends who have made histories either good or bad. Kind sunny Ade guitar was sold above 50m or so even while he is still alive.
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by boss1310(m): 9:03am
soon all these phones we use to swag now will turn to antiques
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by Tazmode(m): 9:23am
Ring! Ring!
Hello devil
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by joinnow: 9:23am
Even free I go Reject am
That na to bring haunted tinx into your house
God forbide
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by Omagago(m): 10:37am
Who go gree buy?
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by Cunninlinguist: 11:04am
.
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by Hengigs(f): 11:21am
Lookout for the evil men buying
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by Rowlandjude(m): 11:21am
Hmmmmmmm, if you buy that phone, world war 11 ghosts will hunt you. Lol
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by Iamdmentor1(m): 11:21am
This is 21st century.. make these mods give us freedom of speech. They've banned me twice
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by annexworld(m): 11:22am
101 naira
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by josephine123: 11:22am
lol
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by davibid: 11:23am
White people and mumu sef no difference oooooo
Ayam not understanding them at all
Who him telephone epp
Msteeeeew
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by sankky: 11:23am
Rich Arabs will certainly buy it for millions just to spite "THE ZIONISTS"
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by plainmirror(m): 11:24am
Watch as whites bid enthusiastically irrespective of the fact that A.H was a dictator, they see him as part of there national identity.
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by obembet(m): 11:24am
Hmmmm King Sunny Ade guitar auction #52m, so no be only oyinbo dey waste money...
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by ThugCheetah(m): 11:24am
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by airminem(f): 11:24am
Though, Everything Is Got A Price
|Re: Adolf Hitler’s Telephone Is Up For Auction (Photos) by Sexyjigga(m): 11:24am
This one na scrap na ! Anybody wey buy this piece of sh*t na Mumu...
