



Well, for the "indomie generation" whom have heard nothing about Adolf Hitler, he was a German politician and was the leader of the Nazi Party ( Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei; NSDAP), Chancellor of Germany from 1933 to 1945, and Führer ("Leader" of Nazi Germany from 1934 to 1945.



As dictator of the German Reich, he initiated World War II in Europe with the invasion of Poland in September 1939 and was central to the Holocaust .



Given the above, I don't think he is someone you might want to get close to. But then, his phone is up for auction guys!



Adolf Hitler’s red ‘phone of destruction’ is a Siemens-made rotary handset that was taken right from his bunker following the capture of Berlin in 1945.



The starting bid for the gadget is at $100,000 and bids are expected to go as high as $300,000.



Given his status, I see a bid that'll go far higher than that amount quoted up there except if the auction would be done in Nigeria.



Question of the day: How much would be your highest bid for this telephone?



