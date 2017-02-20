Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 (7801 Views)

The phone was presented to Hitler by the Wehrmacht and was used by the Nazi leader to issue most of his commands during the last two years of World War II, according to a description in the catalog for Alexander Historical Auctions in Maryland.

The phone was recovered from the Fuhrerbunker in 1945 and has been kept in a box in an English country house ever since.

Made by Siemens as a black Bakelite phone, it was later painted red and engraved with Hitler's name and a swastika, the catalog says.

The auction house describes the telephone as "Hitler's mobile device of destruction" and called it "arguably the most destructive 'weapon' of all time, which sent millions to their deaths around the world."

Oyibos can spend lavishly. I won't even pay 5k for this pangolo phone. 19 Likes 1 Share

Oyibos can spend lavishly. I won't even pay 5k for this pangolo phone.

That's why they have history



That's why they don't make mistakes twice



What do we Africans spend our money on?



Frivolity That's why they have historyThat's why they don't make mistakes twiceWhat do we Africans spend our money on?Frivolity 46 Likes 2 Shares

I guess westerners like artifacts.



Vintage phone of the Führer from the third Reich. 2 Likes 2 Shares

I LOVE HITLER AFTER TRUMP

That's why they have history



That's why they don't make mistakes twice



What do we Africans spend our money on?



Frivolity How does spending frivolously leads to not making mistakes? How does spending frivolously leads to not making mistakes? 4 Likes

How does spending frivolously leads to not making mistakes?

Keeping history with not spending on things you don't need Keeping history with not spending on things you don't need 3 Likes 3 Shares

I LOVE HITLER AFTER TRUMP

God have mercy on me for thinking of what I wuld do 2 u if I catch u. Hitler own na moimoi! God have mercy on me for thinking of what I wuld do 2 u if I catch u. Hitler own na moimoi! 2 Likes

givan:





God have mercy on me for thinking of what I wuld do 2 u if I catch u. Hitler own na moimoi! small kid, if we meet can you stand me small kid, if we meet can you stand me 1 Like

Keeping history with not spending on things you don't need Bro, this is not about necessity, it's about show of. Bro, this is not about necessity, it's about show of.

I LOVE HITLER AFTER TRUMP

The man murdered 6million jews.









I still love him though, Jews and Arabs are scums.









He should have murdered more 6million. The man murdered 6million jews.I still love him though, Jews and Arabs are scums.He should have murdered more 6million. 1 Like

The man murdered 6million jews.









I still love him though, Jews and Arabs are scums.









He should have murdered more 6million. we the JEWS have forgiven him..... we the JEWS have forgiven him.....

we the JEWS have forgiven him.....

But he is dead nah, if he is still alive and you say this to him. He will have you killed, cremated and your ashes Sent to your people. But he is dead nah, if he is still alive and you say this to him. He will have you killed, cremated and your ashes Sent to your people. 4 Likes 1 Share

na Trump suppose buy am





Bought by a demented wasteful fọol Bought by a demented wasteful fọol 1 Like

Where d phone self

Oyibos can spend lavishly. I won't even pay 5k for this pangolo phone. .

the man dealt with soviet union under joseph stalin during the second world war but he was eventually defeated by the allied forces.

Anyone who buys it should be questioned.... You wan buy am do wetin?

I can't pay 2h for that phone

Bro, this is not about necessity, it's about show of.

It is about appreciating history It is about appreciating history 1 Like

i trust my fellow Nigerian dey can't buy unless u dash

So it is now a national treasure



Shey u pple wantu call him back Abi

Ok contunue 1 Like

what am I hearing

I will be interested to buy the phone God use to call Eli and Abraham

I thank God I was not born during the use this death weapon

only if people that call it a waste of money know how much this will fetch...



it will be put in a museum fools

Oyibos can spend lavishly. I won't even pay 5k for this pangolo phone. What is pangolo? What is pangolo?

When no be say the phone fit connect person with LuvU2. Tcheew!