|Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Yorubaangel(m): 3:56pm
Adolf Hitler's telephone was sold at auction in the United States on Sunday for $243,000. The winning bid was made by phone but the name of the bidder has not been released.
The phone was presented to Hitler by the Wehrmacht and was used by the Nazi leader to issue most of his commands during the last two years of World War II, according to a description in the catalog for Alexander Historical Auctions in Maryland.
The phone was recovered from the Fuhrerbunker in 1945 and has been kept in a box in an English country house ever since.
Made by Siemens as a black Bakelite phone, it was later painted red and engraved with Hitler's name and a swastika, the catalog says.
The auction house describes the telephone as "Hitler's mobile device of destruction" and called it "arguably the most destructive 'weapon' of all time, which sent millions to their deaths around the world."
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/20/europe/hitler-phone-sold/
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Agimor(m): 4:00pm
Oyibos can spend lavishly. I won't even pay 5k for this pangolo phone.
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by sarrki(m): 4:03pm
Agimor:
That's why they have history
That's why they don't make mistakes twice
What do we Africans spend our money on?
Frivolity
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by hucienda: 4:04pm
I guess westerners like artifacts.
Vintage phone of the Führer from the third Reich.
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by BUHARIISCURSED: 4:05pm
I LOVE HITLER AFTER TRUMP
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Agimor(m): 4:12pm
sarrki:How does spending frivolously leads to not making mistakes?
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by sarrki(m): 4:14pm
Agimor:
Keeping history with not spending on things you don't need
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by givan(m): 4:20pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
God have mercy on me for thinking of what I wuld do 2 u if I catch u. Hitler own na moimoi!
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by BUHARIISCURSED: 4:22pm
givan:small kid, if we meet can you stand me
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Agimor(m): 4:23pm
sarrki:Bro, this is not about necessity, it's about show of.
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Huddler: 4:27pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
The man murdered 6million jews.
I still love him though, Jews and Arabs are scums.
He should have murdered more 6million.
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by BUHARIISCURSED: 4:28pm
Huddler:we the JEWS have forgiven him.....
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Huddler: 4:36pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
But he is dead nah, if he is still alive and you say this to him. He will have you killed, cremated and your ashes Sent to your people.
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by olaezebala: 4:40pm
na Trump suppose buy am
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by herzern(m): 4:41pm
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by MrIcredible: 4:41pm
Bought by a demented wasteful fọol
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by kayceeD2(m): 4:41pm
Where d phone self
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by ruggedtimi(m): 4:41pm
Agimor:.
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by jesus500(m): 4:42pm
the man dealt with soviet union under joseph stalin during the second world war but he was eventually defeated by the allied forces.
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Dandsome: 4:42pm
Anyone who buys it should be questioned.... You wan buy am do wetin?
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Goldenboy333: 4:42pm
I can't pay 2h for that phone
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by BestOnlineDeals(m): 4:43pm
Agimor:
It is about appreciating history
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Lasskeey: 4:44pm
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by officialJP: 4:44pm
i trust my fellow Nigerian dey can't buy unless u dash
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by holatimmy(f): 4:44pm
So it is now a national treasure
Shey u pple wantu call him back Abi
Ok contunue
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Goldenboy333: 4:44pm
what am I hearing
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by shiki(m): 4:44pm
I will be interested to buy the phone God use to call Eli and Abraham
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by cogbuagu: 4:45pm
I thank God I was not born during the use this death weapon
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Singapore1(m): 4:45pm
only if people that call it a waste of money know how much this will fetch...
it will be put in a museum fools
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Livinusc(m): 4:46pm
Agimor:What is pangolo?
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Haute: 4:46pm
When no be say the phone fit connect person with LuvU2. Tcheew!
|Re: Hitler's Phone Sold For $243,000 by Lasskeey: 4:46pm
