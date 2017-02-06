Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron (6282 Views)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



A 26-year old sex worker Ebere Ugwu has been arrested after she reportedly engaged her younger sister, Ifeoma in a fight and bites off part of her nose over their sex patron.



The incident happened at a popular hangout located at Church Street, Jakande Estate in Isolo, Lagos where both hustle for clients who need sex.



P.M.EXPRESS learnt that Ifeoma was badly injured and was bleeding profusely and was rushed to a hospital where she was admitted and treated.



It was gathered that Ebere reportedly brought Ifeoma, her sister to Lagos from their Abakaliki town in Ebonyi State to join her to solicit for male customers in a bar for fee.



It however turned out that Ifeoma, who is new and more pretty than her elder sister started attracting more of Ebere’s clients to the extent that Ebere hardly get clients again.



On the day of the incident, it was learnt that as usual, a particular client of Ebere abandoned her and switched to Ifeoma.



Ebere then told her sister to leave the client for him. However, Ifeoma went on and slept with the client.



After the client left, Ebere demanded N10,000 from her sister been the money the client usually pay her.



This resulted in exchange of words between the two sisters and commercial sex workers, and later to fight and in the process, Ebere gave Ifeoma human bite on her nose.



The matter was reported to the police at Ejigbo division and Ebere was arrested and charged to court.



At the Ejigbo Magistrate’s court where she was arraigned, she pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola granted Ebere bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.



She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 20 February 2017.



http://pmexpressng.com/woman-bites-off-sisters-nose-fight-sex-patron/

Same father.



Same mother.



Both harlots.



Their parents should be very proud of them. And just like I always wonder aloud to myself always. How many men can a "runs" lady sleep with,that will make her get rich?



And my question still applies to all women,who feel their "private parts" is a source or pathway to riches.



And the sad thing about women sleeping around for money,is that they all use their monies for the same thing (Attachments,Brazilian hair,Bleaching/Toning Creams,Shoes,Phones,Catapult Underwear,latest fashion to snap and put on Facebook for likes) and if they are lucky,buy a tiny car.



No long term plans for their futures.



Women change please. 14 Likes 2 Shares

nice 1



Tch 1 Like

End time evil.





I wish Baba was alive. Or is He? 2 Likes 1 Share

Ebere you don dey expire na!

The old shall fade away...







did anybody see dat"AND EBERE GAVE IFEOMA HUMAN BITE"







the way these guys sef put news na wa ooo....human nd human dey fyt...1 bite the other...you still dey talk sey e gve am human bite na animal bite e wan gve am before ?? bloggers sha lwkmddid anybody see dat"AND EBERE GAVE IFEOMA HUMAN BITE"the way these guys sef put news na wa ooo....human nd human dey fyt...1 bite the other...you still dey talk sey e gve am human bitena animal bite e wan gve am before?? bloggers sha 3 Likes 1 Share

Vampire!!!

It has even entered court?How will she perfect her bail condition.?She's really on a long long thing.

Two blood sisters sleeping with the same sets of men and you say Naija ain't cursed.Our problems is almost beyond redemption. 3 Likes 1 Share

Some people will come here now to blame Buhari.

too bad ooo













And they have parents so? Wetin good kondo go cause ehn...I no fit talkAnd they have parents so?

Madness.blogspot.com

I used to beat my little sis but everytime I beat her she runs into the toilet and stays there for a long time..I always wonder why she does that..One day we were happily watching a movie and I asked her why she always run to the toilet after beating her and she said "everytime you beat me I clean the toilet seat with your toothbrush"..I fainted.



The forker and the forkee are forking pathetic.

Ncan reporting live frm Okokomaiko. Na my people ooo. Chai 1 Like

Hehe, older sister should have set things up as her p1mp/madam.

The hatred going on in Lagos by the APC gov is shameful, some of this story are fake news. If u carry out investigation, u will not see anybody or physical evidence.

Just Igbo hate being promoted by Yorubas in Lagos.

headline shud b "two ashewos fight over customer and one bites d nose of the other". headline shud b "two ashewos fight over customer and one bites d nose of the other".

oops dat wx just 2 bad......

Pinture of the dangling nose or idonbelieveit 1 Like

See wetin Konji dey cause

Blood.... Anyway, it's a normal thing with them

