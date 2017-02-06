₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by dre11(m): 9:54pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/woman-bites-off-sisters-nose-fight-sex-patron/
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by HungerBAD: 9:56pm
Same father.
Same mother.
Both harlots.
Their parents should be very proud of them. And just like I always wonder aloud to myself always. How many men can a "runs" lady sleep with,that will make her get rich?
And my question still applies to all women,who feel their "private parts" is a source or pathway to riches.
And the sad thing about women sleeping around for money,is that they all use their monies for the same thing (Attachments,Brazilian hair,Bleaching/Toning Creams,Shoes,Phones,Catapult Underwear,latest fashion to snap and put on Facebook for likes) and if they are lucky,buy a tiny car.
No long term plans for their futures.
Women change please.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by casttlebarbz(m): 9:56pm
nice 1
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by Kingstel: 9:56pm
Hmmm...Interesting times are here with us.
See LUXURY & EXCLUSIVE stories you have NEVER read anywhere before @ Vineck.com
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by xstry: 9:58pm
Tch
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by raph101(m): 9:59pm
End time evil.
I wish Baba was alive. Or is He?
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by NLSniper: 10:02pm
Ebere you don dey expire na!
The old shall fade away...
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by marshalcarter: 10:09pm
lwkmd
did anybody see dat"AND EBERE GAVE IFEOMA HUMAN BITE"
the way these guys sef put news na wa ooo....human nd human dey fyt...1 bite the other...you still dey talk sey e gve am human bite na animal bite e wan gve am before?? bloggers sha
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by ybalogs(m): 10:09pm
Vampire!!!
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by ybalogs(m): 10:10pm
It has even entered court?How will she perfect her bail condition.?She's really on a long long thing.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by ybalogs(m): 10:12pm
Two blood sisters sleeping with the same sets of men and you say Naija ain't cursed.Our problems is almost beyond redemption.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by ybalogs(m): 10:13pm
Some people will come here now to blame Buhari.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by josephine123: 10:15pm
too bad ooo
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by decatalyst(m): 10:33pm
Wetin good kondo go cause ehn...I no fit talk
And they have parents so?
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by Tazmode(m): 10:48pm
Madness.blogspot.com
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by knightsTempler: 10:49pm
I used to beat my little sis but everytime I beat her she runs into the toilet and stays there for a long time..I always wonder why she does that..One day we were happily watching a movie and I asked her why she always run to the toilet after beating her and she said "everytime you beat me I clean the toilet seat with your toothbrush"..I fainted.
Source - unknown
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by Ekakamba: 10:49pm
The forker and the forkee are forking pathetic.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by willi926(m): 10:49pm
Ncan reporting live frm Okokomaiko. Na my people ooo. Chai
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by nextstep(m): 10:50pm
Hehe, older sister should have set things up as her p1mp/madam.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by firstolalekan(m): 10:50pm
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by waternogetenemy: 10:51pm
The hatred going on in Lagos by the APC gov is shameful, some of this story are fake news. If u carry out investigation, u will not see anybody or physical evidence.
Just Igbo hate being promoted by Yorubas in Lagos.
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:51pm
headline shud b "two ashewos fight over customer and one bites d nose of the other".
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by gideonvalor9: 10:52pm
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by musty1147(m): 10:52pm
oops dat wx just 2 bad......
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by LastSurvivor11: 10:52pm
Pinture of the dangling nose or idonbelieveit
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by Piro221: 10:53pm
See wetin Konji dey cause
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by naijafella(m): 10:53pm
Blood.... Anyway, it's a normal thing with them
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by Admin401(f): 10:53pm
knightsTempler:
Good sister
|Re: Woman Bites Off Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron by adedayourt(m): 10:54pm
name checkers have arrived
