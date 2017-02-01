₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by 247frolic(m): 6:43am
Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari‘s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity has explained why the Presidency never responds to the many allegations of Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose.
Adesina in a radio interview, this is because they see all he does as comic relief.
''For us as a policy, we don’t respond to Governor Fayose and you would hardly hear us speak about him because we see what he does as comic relief. So we leave it at that.’
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/adesina-we-never-respond-to-fayose.html
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by xstry: 6:45am
Comic relief
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by ArcFresky(m): 6:45am
Someone that Efcc is waiting for to finish his mandate.
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by jerseyboy: 6:45am
No one is laughing now
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by TrueSenator(m): 6:46am
Houseboy insulting an Elected elder
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by Koleman(m): 6:46am
Fayose only gains momentum becos You this useless govt failed us.
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by xstry: 7:10am
Koleman:Define momentum
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:12am
Nice one...no one takes Fayose serious!!!...even if he is talsk sense sometimes...he talks too much!!!!!
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by Koleman(m): 7:16am
xstry:force or speed of movement;
impetus, as of a physical object
or course of events (Dictionary. com)
.
.
In classical mechanics, linear momentum , translational momentum, or simply momentum (pl. momenta; SI unit kg · m/s ) is the product of the
mass and velocity of an object, quantified in kilogram-meters per second . It is dimensionally equivalent to impulse , the product of force and
time, quantified in newton-seconds .
Newton's second law of motion states that the change in linear momentum of a body is equal to the net impulse acting on it. For example, a heavy truck moving rapidly has a large momentum, and it takes a large or prolonged force to get the truck up to this speed, and would take a similarly large or prolonged force to bring it to a stop. If the truck were lighter, or moving more slowly, then it would have less momentum and therefore require less impulse to start or stop. (Wikipedia . Org)
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by xstry: 7:18am
Koleman:apply it to the above as you stated
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by talk2archy: 7:27am
forget that thing big head, you guys are afraid of him. Fayoseeeeeeerr my action man
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by simplemach(m): 7:27am
You don't respond to him yet his Accounts have been frozen twice by the EFCC
You don't respond to him yet the other men went arrest him at night
See lies everywhere..... O God where have we gone wrong in this country to witness this kind of plague?
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by eleojo23: 7:27am
And we see the hardship that your master Buhari has brought on us as a tragic reality.
Buhari's government is simply a disaster.
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by martineverest(m): 7:28am
see finishing...if i were fayose,i wont eat my wife's food till 2018.
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by FunkyMetahuman: 7:28am
Chaiiiii
This is the biggest insult ever.
Fayoshe is now the new baba suwe.
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by Integrityfarms(m): 7:29am
Femi Adeshina , *where is Buhari?
Is he dead or alive?
Please say the truth from your conscience.
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by Dhayor001(m): 7:29am
No serious person will take Fayose serious.
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by Oyind17: 7:29am
Fayose sef too dey do
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by jomboliski(m): 7:29am
Fayose my governor my governor
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by Thisis2raw(m): 7:29am
Nobody challenges the TRUTH..
So I don't expect them to say anything.. .. after all they are all clueless
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by obembet(m): 7:29am
K
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by Harwoyeez(m): 7:29am
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by smemud(m): 7:29am
hmm,fayose the clown.
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by ddippset(m): 7:29am
I can relate with what adesina has said. Truthfully speaking there's a very fine line between criticism and childishness and fayose crossed that line a long time ago.
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by Vickiweezy(m): 7:30am
Comic relief.
"Fayose Uncensored"
Please where do i buy the cd from vol.1 till date, i need to relax and listen to his comedy.
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by ibkgab001: 7:30am
Osa
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by Rekyz(m): 7:30am
.
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by shammah1(m): 7:30am
H
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by hezy4real01(m): 7:30am
Chai...... finishing OMG
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by Abbycite(m): 7:30am
Chai
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by DonCortino: 7:31am
Make I hear word!
Naim una dey freeze him accounts upandan.
Tell us another lie abeg! Useless people.
|Re: Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief by obembet(m): 7:31am
Koleman:
You don finish that guy,
Can you teach physics?
Come and apply.. No need for interview.... You have done it here
