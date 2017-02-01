Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adesina - We Never Respond To Fayose Because We See What He Does As Comic Relief (893 Views)

Adesina in a radio interview, this is because they see all he does as comic relief.



''For us as a policy, we don’t respond to Governor Fayose and you would hardly hear us speak about him because we see what he does as comic relief. So we leave it at that.’



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/adesina-we-never-respond-to-fayose.html



Comic relief 9 Likes 1 Share

Someone that Efcc is waiting for to finish his mandate. 2 Likes 1 Share

No one is laughing now 2 Likes

Houseboy insulting an Elected elder 10 Likes

Fayose only gains momentum becos You this useless govt failed us. 12 Likes 1 Share

Koleman:

Fayose only gains momentum becos You this useless govt failed us. Define momentum Define momentum 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice one...no one takes Fayose serious!!!...even if he is talsk sense sometimes...he talks too much!!!!! 1 Like

xstry:

forget that thing big head, you guys are afraid of him. Fayoseeeeeeerr my action man 1 Like

You don't respond to him yet his Accounts have been frozen twice by the EFCC

You don't respond to him yet the other men went arrest him at night

See lies everywhere..... O God where have we gone wrong in this country to witness this kind of plague?









Buhari's government is simply a disaster. And we see the hardship that your master Buhari has brought on us as a tragic reality.Buhari's government is simply a disaster.

see finishing...if i were fayose,i wont eat my wife's food till 2018. 1 Like









This is the biggest insult ever.





Fayoshe is now the new baba suwe. ChaiiiiiThis is the biggest insult ever.Fayoshe is now the new baba suwe. 1 Like

Femi Adeshina , *where is Buhari?

Is he dead or alive?

Please say the truth from your conscience.

No serious person will take Fayose serious. 1 Like





Fayose sef too dey do Fayose sef too dey do

Fayose my governor my governor

Nobody challenges the TRUTH..



So I don't expect them to say anything.. .. after all they are all clueless

K

hmm,fayose the clown.

I can relate with what adesina has said. Truthfully speaking there's a very fine line between criticism and childishness and fayose crossed that line a long time ago.



"Fayose Uncensored"

Please where do i buy the cd from vol.1 till date, i need to relax and listen to his comedy. Comic relief."Fayose Uncensored"Please where do i buy the cd from vol.1 till date, i need to relax and listen to his comedy.

Osa

.

H

Chai...... finishing OMG

Chai

Make I hear word!



Naim una dey freeze him accounts upandan.



Tell us another lie abeg! Useless people.