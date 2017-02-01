₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by amebo101: 8:49am
The Bayelsan Senator took to his Twitter account to 'make some common sense' about the proposed 2017 budget for the country. See what he tweeted below
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by amebo101: 8:49am
well said
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by TippyTop(m): 9:07am
Imagine #250million for VP gatehouse.
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by PatriotTemidayo: 9:25am
Superior argument with abundant evidence..
On point!
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by Zeedarh(f): 9:26am
I just weak for this government. Which one is gatehouse bayi?
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by stefanweeks: 9:28am
Leave them
Na their time
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by dunkem21(m): 9:28am
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:32am
He is a Senator, he should raise his concern on the floor of the Senate and at Committee level.
and
He should not forget to move for slash in members of NASS pay, which he has been benefitting since 2015
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by Reminez(m): 9:34am
.
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by helinues: 9:36am
Criticizing on tweeter not on senate..
This man needs brain surgery
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by BUHARIISCURSED: 9:36am
ADEBOYE maka why
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by stevolutionary(m): 9:47am
Well said and on point
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by GameGod(m): 9:58am
This Mumu na only tweets he sabi
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by ionsman: 10:14am
Mr Bruce, this is your opinion illustrated in this pix...
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by buzquet(m): 10:17am
This man is just a coward that can't talk In the house except on Twitter!
Ineffectual Buffoon!
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by ct2(m): 10:17am
this people are our problems if u as a senetor have our interest at heart ,reject all ur allowance and pay
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by Zi: 10:18am
GameGod:I do not agree. I have heard him speak on other matters in the senate. I remember watching him on a senate meeting where he was challenging his collegues on the types of leaders they should be and asking "President Buhari, if your ministers are underperforming, replace them. Nigerian is too big to be handed over to mediocre".
Just that the impact of 1 voice in 300 is can seem insignificant.
Besides, tweeting away could also be therapeutic for easing displeasure, you know
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by chynie: 10:18am
tweet senator
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by wellmax(m): 10:19am
Senator representing Twitter constituency
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by Mrsmarana: 10:19am
O
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by buzquet(m): 10:19am
amebo101:
Well said? His people didn't vote for him to table matters or criticise on Twitter.
He suppose to be doing that in the Senate house
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by KingOvoramwen1(m): 10:20am
YORUBA PPL WONT LIKE THIS
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by 2016v2017: 10:20am
amebo101:all of you are the same.if you are with poor masses,kindly travel to UK to find out about buhari's condition
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by nabegibeg: 10:20am
make we hear word
he should have join the protest yesterday
he choose to tweet from his AC office
ode
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by BCISLTD: 10:20am
was that not how it was being budgeted when PDP was there?..computers every year.....
Bros as a senator if the budget is passed with these line items not removed ...lighting will strike u down..idiots
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by omenkaLives: 10:20am
TonyeBarcanista:It is an abomination for them to discuss their own pay.
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by mrvitalis(m): 10:20am
Honestly for a presidential palace that's not too much that's just 6 million dollars and considering the size of aso rock it's not bad
But at this time!!!!!! Not a good one i must say
But look at who's talking... Ur 13 billion loan say would have been able to give 3 Million loan to over 4000 people and 12000 people one million loan to start business that will employ 2 to 5 people and that's 24000 to 60000 people amd yet u wasted it building rubbish and employing just 500 people and u have the mouth to talk about management in government?? ... Please sir go and sleep
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by favourmic(m): 10:21am
Kettle dey call pot black
What is the different between them how about his loan weting he take do with it
Nigeria hope for criminal...
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by infohenry(m): 10:21am
What I don't understand, is it that Ben Bruce is not allowed to raise a motion on the floor of the Senate to address many of this his concerns or is just another way of calling Nigerians fools. For Bruce sake this why you were elected a senator, to speak for your people and Nigerians at large.
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by TurboBuilder: 10:21am
apc are broad-day robbers
|Re: Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets by blackaxe78: 10:22am
Twitter Senator!
Oppose in the house and not on Twitter
#Coward
