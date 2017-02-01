Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets (6769 Views)

The Bayelsan Senator took to his Twitter account to 'make some common sense' about the proposed 2017 budget for the country. See what he tweeted below

well said 1 Like

Imagine #250million for VP gatehouse. 18 Likes

Superior argument with abundant evidence..

On point! 26 Likes

I just weak for this government. Which one is gatehouse bayi? 18 Likes

Leave them



Na their time

He is a Senator, he should raise his concern on the floor of the Senate and at Committee level.





and







He should not forget to move for slash in members of NASS pay, which he has been benefitting since 2015 33 Likes 1 Share

Criticizing on tweeter not on senate..



This man needs brain surgery 12 Likes

ADEBOYE maka why ADEBOYE maka why 1 Like

Well said and on point

This Mumu na only tweets he sabi 1 Like

Mr Bruce, this is your opinion illustrated in this pix... 6 Likes

This man is just a coward that can't talk In the house except on Twitter!











Ineffectual Buffoon! 5 Likes

this people are our problems if u as a senetor have our interest at heart ,reject all ur allowance and pay 5 Likes

GameGod:

This Mumu na only tweets he sabi I do not agree. I have heard him speak on other matters in the senate. I remember watching him on a senate meeting where he was challenging his collegues on the types of leaders they should be and asking "President Buhari, if your ministers are underperforming, replace them. Nigerian is too big to be handed over to mediocre".



Just that the impact of 1 voice in 300 is can seem insignificant.

Besides, tweeting away could also be therapeutic for easing displeasure, you know I do not agree. I have heard him speak on other matters in the senate. I remember watching him on a senate meeting where he was challenging his collegues on the types of leaders they should be and asking "President Buhari, if your ministers are underperforming, replace them. Nigerian is too big to be handed over to mediocre".Just that the impact of 1 voice in 300 is can seem insignificant.Besides, tweeting away could also be therapeutic for easing displeasure, you know 26 Likes

tweet senator 1 Like

Senator representing Twitter constituency

amebo101:

well said

Well said? His people didn't vote for him to table matters or criticise on Twitter.





He suppose to be doing that in the Senate house Well said? His people didn't vote for him to table matters or criticise on Twitter.He suppose to be doing that in the Senate house 2 Likes

PPL WONT LIKE THIS YORUBAPPL WONT LIKE THIS 3 Likes 1 Share

amebo101:

The Bayelsan Senator took to his Twitter account to 'make some common sense' about the proposed 2017 budget for the country. See what he tweeted below



all of you are the same.if you are with poor masses,kindly travel to UK to find out about buhari's condition all of you are the same.if you are with poor masses,kindly travel to UK to find out about buhari's condition

make we hear word



he should have join the protest yesterday



he choose to tweet from his AC office



ode 3 Likes

was that not how it was being budgeted when PDP was there?..computers every year.....





Bros as a senator if the budget is passed with these line items not removed ...lighting will strike u down..idiots was that not how it was being budgeted when PDP was there?..computers every year.....Bros as a senator if the budget is passed with these line items not removed ...lighting will strike u down..idiots 1 Like

TonyeBarcanista:

He is a Senator, he should raise his concern on the floor of the Senate and at Committee level.





and







He should not forget to move for slash in members of NASS pay, which he has been benefitting since 2015 It is an abomination for them to discuss their own pay. It is an abomination for them to discuss their own pay. 2 Likes

Honestly for a presidential palace that's not too much that's just 6 million dollars and considering the size of aso rock it's not bad



But at this time!!!!!! Not a good one i must say



But look at who's talking... Ur 13 billion loan say would have been able to give 3 Million loan to over 4000 people and 12000 people one million loan to start business that will employ 2 to 5 people and that's 24000 to 60000 people amd yet u wasted it building rubbish and employing just 500 people and u have the mouth to talk about management in government?? ... Please sir go and sleep 3 Likes 1 Share

Kettle dey call pot black



What is the different between them how about his loan weting he take do with it





Nigeria hope for criminal... 1 Like

What I don't understand, is it that Ben Bruce is not allowed to raise a motion on the floor of the Senate to address many of this his concerns or is just another way of calling Nigerians fools. For Bruce sake this why you were elected a senator, to speak for your people and Nigerians at large. 5 Likes

apc are broad-day robbers 4 Likes