Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Criticizes APC At PDP Convention: "APC Promised 3m Jobs But Lost 3m Jobs" (7113 Views)

Emeka Ojukwu Jnr Joins APC At APC Mega Rally In Anambra (Photos) / Youth Leader Killed After Arriving Abuja For PDP National Convention. Photos / Ben Bruce Criticizes APC Budget For 2017 In New Tweets (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Atiku said this on Saturday at the PDP’s national elective convention at Eagle square Abuja.



The former vice-president said under current APC administration, the country is not working and the people are jobless.



He said the PDP has a lot to be proud of as in the last 16 years, Nigeria prospered and was recognised as the largest economy in Africa.



“Under the APC Nigeria is not working, under the APC our people are not working. Let us consider what the APC has achieved versus what they promised in the last election. The APC promised us N3 million new jobs a year, in government the APC has lost N3 million jobs a year,” Atiku said.



“The APC promised us unity, under APC Nigeria is more divided and acrimonious since the civil war. The APC promised us restructuring, in office the APC denied restructuring. The APC promised war on corruption but all they have delivered is a war on the opposition.



“Comparing the APC in government and the record of the PDP in government, we in the PDP achieved a 10-year expectancy of our people. We the PDP helped Nigeria become the largest in Africa. As members of the PDP we all have a lot to be proud of. in the 16 years that we governed we made Nigeria prosperous. We made mistakes, we are human beings but we put our nation first.



“We now have an APC government which continues to blame the previous governments rather than solving the problems. The PDP is the party that will restructure Nigeria into a modern nation with working institutions.”





http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/atiku-criticizes-apc-at-pdp-national.html Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar says the All Progressives Congress (APC) promised to fight corruption but instead has delivered a war on the opposition.Atiku said this on Saturday at the PDP’s national elective convention at Eagle square Abuja.The former vice-president said under current APC administration, the country is not working and the people are jobless.He said the PDP has a lot to be proud of as in the last 16 years, Nigeria prospered and was recognised as the largest economy in Africa.“Under the APC Nigeria is not working, under the APC our people are not working. Let us consider what the APC has achieved versus what they promised in the last election. The APC promised us N3 million new jobs a year, in government the APC has lost N3 million jobs a year,” Atiku said.“The APC promised us unity, under APC Nigeria is more divided and acrimonious since the civil war. The APC promised us restructuring, in office the APC denied restructuring. The APC promised war on corruption but all they have delivered is a war on the opposition.“Comparing the APC in government and the record of the PDP in government, we in the PDP achieved a 10-year expectancy of our people. We the PDP helped Nigeria become the largest in Africa. As members of the PDP we all have a lot to be proud of. in the 16 years that we governed we made Nigeria prosperous. We made mistakes, we are human beings but we put our nation first.“We now have an APC government which continues to blame the previous governments rather than solving the problems. The PDP is the party that will restructure Nigeria into a modern nation with working institutions.” 8 Likes

The APC promised us N3 million new jobs a year, in government the APC has lost N3 million jobs a year,” Atiku said.







If I was the one, I Will Do More than Mere "Criticize", I Will Insult APC to Hell. Useless Party. If I was the one, I Will Do More than Mere "Criticize", I Will Insult APC to Hell. Useless Party. 29 Likes 1 Share

nigeria politics tire me 11 Likes 1 Share

atiku.,but u were part of the govt naa. politicians! anyways i will still choose an atiku over a buhari anyday. i wish there was a better candidate tho.





the only thing i gained from this clueless govt was the unbeliev

able fortune i made wen the inflation was at its peak.. even a clueless govt had its uses 12 Likes

He said the PDP has a lot to be proud of as in the last 16 years, Nigeria prospered and was recognized as the largest economy in Africa.



Buhari Been an Illiterate has succeeded in damaging our once "Vibrant Economy" and the Dummy is Dreaming of Running Again in 2019, God Punish Devil. Buhari Been an Illiterate has succeeded in damaging our once "Vibrant Economy" and the Dummy is Dreaming of Running Again in 2019, God Punish Devil. 16 Likes

Dat buhari is a disaster i can't have the second time 19 Likes

Atiku is becoming popular gradually , na like this buhari take win president 28 Likes

Shame shame shame

Atiku should cover his face. If those who support him are clueless nigerians are far from that. Atiku, just because of perspnal interest came out to criticise APC, which he was a part of the campaigners. Atiku was in the train that pledged heaven and earth for Nigerians in 2015. I will take Atiku serious if he makes his efforts to right the wrong while he was APC known to the public.

I am not a politician but I know Atiku is a back market to PDP. watchout 27 Likes 2 Shares

Freegift75:

Shame shame shame

Atiku should cover his face. If those who support him are clueless nigerians are far from that. Atiku, just because of perspnal interest came out to criticise APC, which he was a part of the campaigners. Atiku was in the train that pledged heaven and earth for Nigerians in 2015. I will take Atiku serious if he makes his efforts to right the wrong while he was APC known to the public.

I am not a politician but I know Atiku is a back market to PDF watchout

What's your surename? What's your surename? 8 Likes

somehow true

there is poverty in the land 1 Like

THEY HV DEFINITELY FAILED THE WHOLE NATION...

NO CONTEST... NO ARGUMENTS ON THAT 4 Likes

Seconded

#ATIKU is coming. Nigeria shall be great again. 5 Likes

2019 is getting nearer and political punches are going around. The Media was used by APC to oust PDP in 2015, I do think PDP will be utilising the media this time around.



Yeah, I will take the word of Atiku serious because he was a strong stakeholder in APC and of such he will have the fact and figure to back this statement. 2 Likes

2 Likes

That jab hot 1 Like

Lol

Nigerians have not yet stoned them for their inadequacies. 4 Likes

Apc should be really scared 5 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is a fraud of a man

A harbinger of hardship and bad governance 4 Likes

Atiku should go and sit down. Political harlot, jumping from one party to the other. Was he not part of the so called APC? Shameless man. 4 Likes

With the way Nigeria keep going back and forth, there'd never be real lasting development... one government will build, another will tear down just to rebuild... and it keeps going on and on...arrrrggh

Lord have mercy!

atiku is not fit to rule this country, but the kunu sipping dullard gives me no other option

Yes the opposite of fighting corruption is what the APC is doing inasmuch they were unable to jail u and other prominent members of the party. Atiku u are a shameless being. 3 million jobs my foot, if creating job is that easy, PDP would have created more than 20million jobs throughout their 16 years. Atiku u will fail from now till and after 2019 3 Likes

Freegift75:

Shame shame shame

Atiku should cover his face. If those who support him are clueless nigerians are far from that. Atiku, just because of perspnal interest came out to criticise APC, which he was a part of the campaigners. Atiku was in the train that pledged heaven and earth for Nigerians in 2015. I will take Atiku serious if he makes his efforts to right the wrong while he was APC known to the public.

I am not a politician but I know Atiku is a back market to PDP. watchout Atikulating 2019 Atikulating 2019 5 Likes

Jesu! Atiku 1 Apc 0.



Buhari is a tribalistic failure. For some1 dat was given a 2nd chance to redeem himself but wasted it. 3 Likes

Continue digging your grave I wonder how many jobs you will promise during your campaign 4 Likes

BMC zombies come and do your job. 3 Likes