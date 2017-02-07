Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS (11876 Views)

Source; According to twitter user, Dan Borno, independent investigation have indicated that the recent victims of Rann aircraft bomb blast are suffering neglect in the hands of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital as victims who are supposed to be taken of by the Federal Government of Nigeria are left at the mercy of either themselves or sympathetic visitors.The Victims Support Fund was purposely inaugurated to cater for victims of insurgency, however, further investigation at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital indicates that they only deposited a meagre amount and that was in early 2016 and the fund has since been exhausted.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/i-cant-sleep-at-night-because-theres.html

Nigerian govt is a big scam 14 Likes

govt. pls come and attend to did guy o

THE NIGERIA ARMY SHOULD TAKE THEM TO MILITARY HOSPITAL OR BETTER STILL NATIONAL HOSPITAL ABUJA. 8 Likes

this can only happen in Africa esp Nigeria 3 Likes

God save this country from savages 3 Likes

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:





1 Like



There is no day without bad news since they took over office



God please send help to your people! APC has failed Nigerians.There is no day without bad news since they took over officeGod please send help to your people! 13 Likes 1 Share

Take heart eh

GOD HELP NIGERIANS 1 Like

When the dog eats the bone hung on his neck, then, all hope seem futile. 1 Like

Hmmm.. May help come your way real soon.

Buh.ari is the Commander in Chief of the Armed forces, and such happened under his watch and he didn't deem it fit to address the nation rather he kept mute and acted like nothing happened.



Same applies on the issue of southern Kaduna Massacre, he kept mute while the mini me Governor was busy compensating Fulani herdsmen.



Even issues surrounding his true health status that i believed he should have come out and address the nation over such a big allegation as regards to the death rumor, he is no where to be found. 5 Likes

Just imagining if this happened in the last administration, how Lie Mohammed will attend to this issue. Now they are in power! 11 Likes

Blood of Wizkid!





This is pathetic and a disgrace to our dear Nation.







Wishing them quick recovery. 1 Like

how long are we going to continue like this in this country Nigeria 1 Like

why are we like this in this country. The money donated for this people have been squandered at the expense of human life. what is the difference between this management and Dansukigate. We have lost every sense of humanity in this country! May God Punish all those responsible to take care of this victims and left them to their fate. 7 Likes

every APC supporter may this be his or her portion, in Jesus name. 3 Likes

what a country

N someone somewhere is hailing this government. 5 Likes

gurunlocker:

Just imagining if this happened in the last administration, how Lie Mohammed will attend to this issue. Now they are in power!



Hello! Opposition is part of politics and democracy. Lai Mohamed was able to check-mate the previous administration but it's a pity there is none like him at the moment.



You won't expect him to shoot himself on the leg now that his with power. The blame should be on the opposition who re weak and timid. Hello! Opposition is part of politics and democracy. Lai Mohamed was able to check-mate the previous administration but it's a pity there is none like him at the moment.You won't expect him to shoot himself on the leg now that his with power. The blame should be on the opposition who re weak and timid. 3 Likes

Is there any good news in this country at all?







I pray they get immediate medication and quick recovery. 1 Like

Sarrki 2 Likes

Eiya. you wear bullet proof socks??

blackaxe78:







Hello! Opposition is part of politics and democracy. Lai Mohamed was able to check-mate the previous administration but it's a pity there is none like him at the moment.



You won't expect him to shoot himself on the leg now that his with power. The blame should be on the opposition who re weak and timid.

Tell me more... Who is killing the opposition? Tell me more... Who is killing the opposition? 4 Likes

PrettyCrystal:

Nigerian govt is a big scam the people wanted Sai baba,now they can't be remembered by Sai baba after his administration has maimed them.

they should accept my sympathy. the people wanted Sai baba,now they can't be remembered by Sai baba after his administration has maimed them.they should accept my sympathy. 2 Likes

PDP was bad but APC are devilish.



God pls send us the true messiah 7 Likes

That must be torture for her. 1 Like

get em removed naaa, ain there medical centers in the camp