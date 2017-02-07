₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by informant001: 9:00am
According to twitter user, Dan Borno, independent investigation have indicated that the recent victims of Rann aircraft bomb blast are suffering neglect in the hands of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital as victims who are supposed to be taken of by the Federal Government of Nigeria are left at the mercy of either themselves or sympathetic visitors.
The Victims Support Fund was purposely inaugurated to cater for victims of insurgency, however, further investigation at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital indicates that they only deposited a meagre amount and that was in early 2016 and the fund has since been exhausted.
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by informant001: 9:00am
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 9:02am
Nigerian govt is a big scam
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by 4reala(m): 9:05am
govt. pls come and attend to did guy o
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by madridguy(m): 9:07am
THE NIGERIA ARMY SHOULD TAKE THEM TO MILITARY HOSPITAL OR BETTER STILL NATIONAL HOSPITAL ABUJA.
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by dainformant(m): 9:19am
this can only happen in Africa esp Nigeria
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by lofty900(m): 9:28am
God save this country from savages
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by josephine123: 10:02am
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by TurboBuilder: 10:03am
APC has failed Nigerians.
There is no day without bad news since they took over office
God please send help to your people!
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by Vaxt(m): 10:04am
Take heart eh
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by jomboliski(m): 10:04am
GOD HELP NIGERIANS
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by NNVanguard(m): 10:04am
When the dog eats the bone hung on his neck, then, all hope seem futile.
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by Barmmyshoes: 10:04am
Hmmm.. May help come your way real soon.
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by amSTARboy: 10:05am
Buh.ari is the Commander in Chief of the Armed forces, and such happened under his watch and he didn't deem it fit to address the nation rather he kept mute and acted like nothing happened.
Same applies on the issue of southern Kaduna Massacre, he kept mute while the mini me Governor was busy compensating Fulani herdsmen.
Even issues surrounding his true health status that i believed he should have come out and address the nation over such a big allegation as regards to the death rumor, he is no where to be found.
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by gurunlocker: 10:05am
Just imagining if this happened in the last administration, how Lie Mohammed will attend to this issue. Now they are in power!
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by blackaxe78: 10:05am
Blood of Wizkid!
This is pathetic and a disgrace to our dear Nation.
Wishing them quick recovery.
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by leewin(m): 10:05am
how long are we going to continue like this in this country Nigeria
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by Tokziby: 10:06am
why are we like this in this country. The money donated for this people have been squandered at the expense of human life. what is the difference between this management and Dansukigate. We have lost every sense of humanity in this country! May God Punish all those responsible to take care of this victims and left them to their fate.
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by Danzakidakura(m): 10:06am
every APC supporter may this be his or her portion, in Jesus name.
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by chris4gold(m): 10:06am
what a country
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by orjikuramo(m): 10:07am
N someone somewhere is hailing this government.
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by blackaxe78: 10:07am
gurunlocker:
Hello! Opposition is part of politics and democracy. Lai Mohamed was able to check-mate the previous administration but it's a pity there is none like him at the moment.
You won't expect him to shoot himself on the leg now that his with power. The blame should be on the opposition who re weak and timid.
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by Vickiweezy(m): 10:07am
Is there any good news in this country at all?
I pray they get immediate medication and quick recovery.
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by Kizito2nv(m): 10:07am
Sarrki
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by Techguyz: 10:08am
Eiya. you wear bullet proof socks??
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by gurunlocker: 10:09am
blackaxe78:
Tell me more... Who is killing the opposition?
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by 2016v2017: 10:09am
PrettyCrystal:the people wanted Sai baba,now they can't be remembered by Sai baba after his administration has maimed them.
they should accept my sympathy.
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by TurboBuilder: 10:09am
PDP was bad but APC are devilish.
God pls send us the true messiah
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by DozieInc(m): 10:10am
That must be torture for her.
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by SWORD419: 10:11am
get em removed naaa, ain there medical centers in the camp
|Re: I Can't Sleep At Night Because There's Bullet Inside My Leg - Rann Victim. PICS by nell3: 10:12am
upon all the $ bilion of dollars donated to them . fear North. they are their worst enemy. fighting corruption my foot.
