Rev Father Mbaka Recharge Card: How True Is The Story? / Prophet Penuel Drives Over His Church Members With His Car / Rev. Father Mbaka Visits Buhari And Osinbajo (Photos)

Checkout Rev father Flogging his Church Members With His Holy Cane





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chZu69dRe8M Have you heard of the Holy Cane?Checkout Rev father Flogging his Church Members With His Holy Cane

This one is strong 9 Likes

zombiesm has no cure.some people can be so stupid sha in this 21century 10 Likes 2 Shares

I feel sorry for those people, walking forward like brainless zombies 6 Likes 2 Shares

who else remembers that video. about prophet using holy cane to flog the evil spirit from the woman's husband. it brings back the ol'days. 8 Likes

Hmmmmm!



Totally speechless

Hmmm...talking about mumuism 2 Likes 1 Share

Seriously this happening in 2017? God help the world 2 Likes

People and brianless 2 Likes 1 Share

hahahahahahahahahahaha

After the flogging the father be like - "congratulations, you have received sense" 5 Likes

I attended mass once, the Priest there called all youths to come out which I did, then he asked those who came for work to go and seat down, and asked for Cain to be brought for the flogging of those who didn't.

it seemed as a joke, I wanted storming out of the church but my elderly Aunt, which I came with was there, So I watched back how he flogged everyone, with most crying, ...I was just angry that my aunt was there...I stepped in, Shunned all the Cain as a confirm Communitt SecSchoolGraduate, but a lady about 22-24, really cried, and It got me so angry, being a Hot headed Law student I planed on either taking it up legally, doing a post bout it here on Nairaland or a National daily and I also planned to report him to the bishop..funny I didn't do any.

But since it was the only catholic Church around me, I seized going to church, and from there..I stopped believing in churches.



#SayNoToYahooBoyPriestAndPastor 2 Likes





The Rev Father wan flog the evil spirit wey possess the man comot The Rev Father wan flog the evil spirit wey possess the man comot





Any prayer and in dept supplication I make to my God and no answer comes forth, that means, not even you all can persuade him to do it!



He knows my name, problem, challenge and so on....



Change your ways now.



Five hundred gbosa to all the zombified followers you all are the reason why car dealers, building contractors and co will never go hungry.



Until you see yourself as your own priest in this present day, u'd keep going a step forwards and ten steps backwards.



sweet baby Jesus!

him go flog tiya Na him go flog tiya Na

zombism is on the increase since APC took over power

Hmmmm



the worst thing that can ever happen to someone is to be brainwashed by religion 5 Likes

is this madness or what? 1 Like

What makes you conclude he is a reverend father 1 Like

who is still surprised??!!...kikikiki...na to dey laff remain 1 Like

Our gullibility in Africa is second to none!





We just love to worship our pastors and reverend Fathers not God! 3 Likes

Which one be holy cane again

I swear i can't stop laughing.

Are you sure it's not a drama? Cos drama has taken new dimension now.



The day AFRICA is freed from the word Religion, that is the day we gain true INDEPENDENCE





I can stand to be corrected but not stand to be flogged

4 Likes

End time flogging





The annoying thing is that the reverend go still shake their hands after the wiping. I give up on the black race.The annoying thing is that the reverend go still shake their hands after the wiping. 5 Likes 1 Share



And they will stand there to be flogged. I shouldn't be seen in such places.

Madness!!! Holy what?And they will stand there to be flogged. I shouldn't be seen in such places.Madness!!! 1 Like

Holy Cane ke.... Haaaaa