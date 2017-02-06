₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by timidapsin(m): 10:12am
Have you heard of the Holy Cane?
Checkout Rev father Flogging his Church Members With His Holy Cane
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chZu69dRe8M
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by timidapsin(m): 10:12am
This one is strong
9 Likes
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:31am
zombiesm has no cure.some people can be so stupid sha in this 21century
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by brandonobi(m): 10:36am
I feel sorry for those people, walking forward like brainless zombies
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by dessz(m): 10:44am
who else remembers that video. about prophet using holy cane to flog the evil spirit from the woman's husband. it brings back the ol'days.
8 Likes
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by chinoify: 10:45am
k
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by NNVanguard(m): 10:45am
Hmmmmm!
Totally speechless
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by idee91: 10:45am
Hmmm...talking about mumuism
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by SillyeRabbit: 10:45am
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by Cutie09: 10:45am
Seriously this happening in 2017? God help the world
2 Likes
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by Mechette(m): 10:45am
People and brianless
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by bluaero(m): 10:45am
hahahahahahahahahahaha
After the flogging the father be like - "congratulations, you have received sense"
5 Likes
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by Lordsocrates: 10:45am
I attended mass once, the Priest there called all youths to come out which I did, then he asked those who came for work to go and seat down, and asked for Cain to be brought for the flogging of those who didn't.
it seemed as a joke, I wanted storming out of the church but my elderly Aunt, which I came with was there, So I watched back how he flogged everyone, with most crying, ...I was just angry that my aunt was there...I stepped in, Shunned all the Cain as a confirm Communitt SecSchoolGraduate, but a lady about 22-24, really cried, and It got me so angry, being a Hot headed Law student I planed on either taking it up legally, doing a post bout it here on Nairaland or a National daily and I also planned to report him to the bishop..funny I didn't do any.
But since it was the only catholic Church around me, I seized going to church, and from there..I stopped believing in churches.
#SayNoToYahooBoyPriestAndPastor
2 Likes
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by GreenMavro: 10:45am
The Rev Father wan flog the evil spirit wey possess the man comot
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by Mskrisx(f): 10:45am
Oh ye con artist in the name of pastors! Listen and listen good
I
Am
My
Own
Pastor, prophet, seer and so on.
Any prayer and in dept supplication I make to my God and no answer comes forth, that means, not even you all can persuade him to do it!
He knows my name, problem, challenge and so on....
Change your ways now.
Five hundred gbosa to all the zombified followers you all are the reason why car dealers, building contractors and co will never go hungry.
Until you see yourself as your own priest in this present day, u'd keep going a step forwards and ten steps backwards.
RELIGION IS A SCAM!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by joey150(m): 10:45am
sweet baby Jesus!
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by bazzyblings: 10:45am
him go flog tiya Na
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by 2016v2017: 10:46am
zombism is on the increase since APC took over power
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by younghartz(m): 10:46am
Hmmmm
the worst thing that can ever happen to someone is to be brainwashed by religion
5 Likes
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by seunlayi(m): 10:46am
is this madness or what?
1 Like
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by Logician: 10:46am
What makes you conclude he is a reverend father
1 Like
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by bamdelarf(m): 10:47am
who is still surprised??!!...kikikiki...na to dey laff remain
1 Like
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by kenbee(m): 10:47am
Pure
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by buzquet(m): 10:47am
Our gullibility in Africa is second to none!
We just love to worship our pastors and reverend Fathers not God!
3 Likes
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by joshadedapo(m): 10:47am
Which one be holy cane again
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by jaymejate(m): 10:47am
I swear i can't stop laughing.
Are you sure it's not a drama? Cos drama has taken new dimension now.
The day AFRICA is freed from the word Religion, that is the day we gain true INDEPENDENCE
I can stand to be corrected but not stand to be flogged
4 Likes
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by Prazmira: 10:47am
End time flogging
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by dragonking2: 10:47am
I give up on the black race.
The annoying thing is that the reverend go still shake their hands after the wiping.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by JuneOctober(f): 10:47am
Holy what?
And they will stand there to be flogged. I shouldn't be seen in such places.
Madness!!!
1 Like
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by maxisaso(m): 10:47am
y
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by Ask4bigneyo(m): 10:48am
Holy Cane ke.... Haaaaa
|Re: Rev Father Flogging His Church Members With His Holy Cane(video) by BrutalJab: 10:48am
fuckingAyaya:Did you even watch the video You are the Zombie here
2 Likes
