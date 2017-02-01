₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by habgito: 4:49pm
Nigerian Musician African China posted this on IG
Nigeria see the kind of police men this Government put on our police station's to serve dis nation.... After shooting @soundsultan music video in Aj I was about leaving after given money to Area boy's. Dis stupid police man jump in front of my car and threatened to shoot me. Naija make una see oh. Him beg me to Delete d video but I told him I will post it. @wazobiatvng @opetodolapo @aleeygiwa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGIKu70cZNE
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQNsBHzAW6V/?taken-by=realafricanchina
See more clips: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/nigerian-police-threatens-to-shoot.html
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by emeijeh(m): 4:49pm
This country sef don taya me!
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by HungerBAD: 4:50pm
This was dumb.
Africa China,if you reading this. Never challenge or argue with anybody pointing a gun at you,even if you are right or wrong.
Especially in Nigeria.
You will be killed for nothing,and the Heavens will not fall down.
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by MrMoRitz: 4:51pm
Ok
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by habgito: 4:55pm
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by Smellymouth: 5:08pm
African China, you get mind oo..
Ever heard of Accidental Discharge?
You dey form Shina Rambo for naija Mopol abi?
WehdoneSir..
Go to your church, kneel down and thank the Lord like this ==»
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:26pm
naija police and stupidity
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by angelTI(f): 5:30pm
That policeman own don be
If dem Omojuwa and Linda carry im matter for head, im job don go be that
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by kings09(m): 5:48pm
Chai
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by holluwai(m): 5:48pm
All make e for fit sort am, abi? Na wha o
Meanwhile help me look this pic, na coat of arms be that?
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by favourmic(m): 5:48pm
Posting the video hv noting to do with Nigeria police cos it's might be the DPO or even SP wating for return money.....
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by josephine123: 5:49pm
ok
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by virginboy1(m): 5:49pm
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by livinus009: 5:49pm
Nigerian Police with their stupidity sha.
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by 1Rebel: 5:49pm
Right now, Nigeria is worse than a zoo. It's a game reserve located inside an evil forest!
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by TeamSimple(m): 5:49pm
Which one be this government? Na 2015 the policeman enter duty? Mumu OP
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by themonk(m): 5:50pm
That is not a real nigerian police man, this one head correct small, if na real nigerian police man, the name of this post go be "farewell to a great nigerian music icon"
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by dessz(m): 5:50pm
u go fear when person close to death dey do eyan mayweather . naija police no dey fear oh . African China e go be like film when u die like fowl.
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by oxygen247(m): 5:50pm
IPOB blood is running in him..
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by sweetboiy(m): 5:50pm
By the time you will finish reading this my post, you will realise I wrote nothing.
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by Johnbosco77(m): 5:50pm
a beg who knows the whereabout of #PMB.......
Hope hez still ....,....
pls PMB continue to RIP........
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by ElectronicsGuy(m): 5:51pm
HungerBAD:
The mopol should have done it naaa . Let's see if the entire police units in dat area won't be razed..
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by Arlex(m): 5:51pm
Sometimes I wonder what those police guys smoke, just thank God the idiot didn't pull d trigger, it Wud have been another story.
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by ayamAgenius: 5:52pm
dum'ass policeman!
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by blackaxe78: 5:52pm
Publicity stunt for the upcoming video!
Na today! Men don wise na!
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by LoveJesus87(m): 5:53pm
.
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by Jentamantar: 5:53pm
African China, even a strong and sober man like me will tell you 'to be forearmed is to be forewa...to bewarned fore is to be...to warned and fore armed is to...
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by blackaxe78: 5:53pm
Johnbosco77:
You will be disappointed when he returns!
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by bjhaid: 5:53pm
Fake news
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 5:53pm
Is that British accent?
|Re: Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) by Lowoa(m): 5:53pm
lalastical
holluwai:
