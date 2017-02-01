Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Policeman Threathens To Shoot African China (Pics, Video) (9706 Views)

Nigeria see the kind of police men this Government put on our police station's to serve dis nation.... After shooting @soundsultan music video in Aj I was about leaving after given money to Area boy's. Dis stupid police man jump in front of my car and threatened to shoot me. Naija make una see oh. Him beg me to Delete d video but I told him I will post it. @wazobiatvng @opetodolapo @aleeygiwa







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGIKu70cZNE





https://www.instagram.com/p/BQNsBHzAW6V/?taken-by=realafricanchina



See more clips: Nigerian Musician African China posted this on IGNigeria see the kind of police men this Government put on our police station's to serve dis nation.... After shooting @soundsultan music video in Aj I was about leaving after given money to Area boy's. Dis stupid police man jump in front of my car and threatened to shoot me. Naija make una see oh. Him beg me to Delete d video but I told him I will post it. @wazobiatvng @opetodolapo @aleeygiwaSee more clips: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/nigerian-police-threatens-to-shoot.html 1 Like

This country sef don taya me! 5 Likes

This was dumb.



Africa China,if you reading this. Never challenge or argue with anybody pointing a gun at you,even if you are right or wrong.



Especially in Nigeria.



You will be killed for nothing,and the Heavens will not fall down. 47 Likes

African China, you get mind oo..



Ever heard of Accidental Discharge?



You dey form Shina Rambo for naija Mopol abi?



WehdoneSir..



Go to your church, kneel down and thank the Lord like this ==» 14 Likes

naija police and stupidity 9 Likes





If dem Omojuwa and Linda carry im matter for head, im job don go be that That policeman own don beIf dem Omojuwa and Linda carry im matter for head, im job don go be that 2 Likes

All make e for fit sort am, abi? Na wha o



Meanwhile help me look this pic, na coat of arms be that? 8 Likes 1 Share

Posting the video hv noting to do with Nigeria police cos it's might be the DPO or even SP wating for return money..... 1 Like 2 Shares

Since Change Govt came in power, no good good news. Chai, Frustrated Policeman



Nigerian Police with their stupidity sha. 1 Like

Right now, Nigeria is worse than a zoo. It's a game reserve located inside an evil forest! 3 Likes

Which one be this government? Na 2015 the policeman enter duty? Mumu OP

That is not a real nigerian police man, this one head correct small, if na real nigerian police man, the name of this post go be "farewell to a great nigerian music icon" 2 Likes

u go fear when person close to death dey do eyan mayweather . naija police no dey fear oh . African China e go be like film when u die like fowl.

IPOB blood is running in him..

By the time you will finish reading this my post, you will realise I wrote nothing.

a beg who knows the whereabout of #PMB.......

Hope hez still ....,....

pls PMB continue to RIP........

The mopol should have done it naaa . Let's see if the entire police units in dat area won't be razed.. The mopol should have done it naaa . Let's see if the entire police units in dat area won't be razed..

Sometimes I wonder what those police guys smoke, just thank God the idiot didn't pull d trigger, it Wud have been another story.

dum'ass policeman!

Publicity stunt for the upcoming video!



Na today! Men don wise na!

African China, even a strong and sober man like me will tell you 'to be forearmed is to be forewa...to bewarned fore is to be...to warned and fore armed is to...

You will be disappointed when he returns! You will be disappointed when he returns!

Fake news

Is that British accent? 1 Like