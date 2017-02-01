Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC (1912 Views)

Source: An IG user with the handle, @nouvelleeventsarena shared a photo of a young man who who stole a laptop through his office' window, in Abuja. He cautioned business owners to be mindful of the way the leave their windows open during the day. See the photo of the thief belowSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/thief-apprehended-after-stealing-laptop.html 1 Like

Almost lynched

O P Why you go take my spot



I STAND WITH THE BRAVE ACTIVIST TU BABA

Nawa o

imagine.... ur mate dey work u go dey thief

he is lucky not being lynched

Seun egbegbe don't enter Abuja. 2 Likes

Pple can really be lucky ooooooo

Today must be dat guys luckiest day.......... 1 Like

seun osewa egbegbe cousin

petty thief. see as the idiot wan die cus of common laptop

Mumu Thief. Seun Egbegbe's cousin Lol.

jungle beating na sure pass o

They are everywhere! They are spoilt child.





If na some areas, by now, him don turn suya na Thank God o,

Good for him... You no wan suffer.

Where is the laptop that was allegedly Stolen?

Chai the thief own don done, na to serve am remain. wey ppl dey para

Buhari.

his name go b seun. its there season

Today is his lucky day. That is Maitama where civilised rich people stays. Had it been it is all these satellite villages where hunger don wire everybody die. Two or three tyres for dance with flame on top of his head today.