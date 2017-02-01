₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,773 members, 3,352,015 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 06:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC (1912 Views)
Family Members Meet A Robber At Home As They Come Home From Mosque In Abuja. Pic / Transformer Thief In Borno Apprehended After Surviving Electrocution .. Graphic / Man Stripped Unclad For Snatching Woman’s Bag In Abuja (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by sugarbelly: 4:53pm
An IG user with the handle, @nouvelleeventsarena shared a photo of a young man who who stole a laptop through his office' window, in Abuja. He cautioned business owners to be mindful of the way the leave their windows open during the day. See the photo of the thief below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQNn8XFB35u/?taken-by=nouvelleeventsarena
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/thief-apprehended-after-stealing-laptop.html
1 Like
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by sugarbelly: 4:54pm
SEE MORE http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/thief-apprehended-after-stealing-laptop.html
Almost lynched
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by passyhansome(m): 6:23pm
O P Why you go take my spot
I STAND WITH THE BRAVE ACTIVIST
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by Adefemiaderoju1: 6:23pm
Nawa o
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by trippla01: 6:24pm
imagine.... ur mate dey work u go dey thief
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by bhouze(m): 6:24pm
he is lucky not being lynched
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by IYANGBALI: 6:24pm
Seun egbegbe don't enter Abuja.
2 Likes
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by veeceesynergy: 6:24pm
Pple can really be lucky ooooooo
Today must be dat guys luckiest day..........
1 Like
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by gabazin080(m): 6:25pm
seun
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by gabazin080(m): 6:25pm
petty thief. see as the idiot wan die cus of common laptop
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by livinus009: 6:25pm
Lol. Mumu Thief. Seun Egbegbe's cousin
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by joshuamoses101(m): 6:26pm
jungle beating na sure pass o
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by datopaper(m): 6:26pm
They are everywhere! They are spoilt child.
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by AlexCk: 6:27pm
Thank God o,
If na some areas, by now, him don turn suya na
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by Beno3: 6:27pm
Good for him... You no wan suffer.
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by Mr2kay2: 6:28pm
Contact 2k for your blog traffic and adsense earnings
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by watered(m): 6:28pm
Where is the laptop that was allegedly Stolen?
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by MxtaMichealz(m): 6:28pm
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by leobrownish(m): 6:28pm
Chai the thief own don done, na to serve am remain. wey ppl dey para
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by kings09(m): 6:30pm
Buhari.
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by smartmey61(m): 6:32pm
his name go b seun. its there season
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by Ferdinandu(m): 6:32pm
Today is his lucky day. That is Maitama where civilised rich people stays. Had it been it is all these satellite villages where hunger don wire everybody die. Two or three tyres for dance with flame on top of his head today.
|Re: Thief Apprehended After Stealing A Laptop Through An Office Window In Abuja-PIC by GreatMahmud: 6:32pm
Eh henn, na dem na..see the tribal marks on his face and his cone head like egg..His name starts with Olu, Ola, Ayo ..name it. Afonjas as usual..
(0) (Reply)
Get Fix Matches / There Is God Oo / Divorcing Husband Wary
Viewing this topic: Favoured4(f), fury(m), Hayjaycity(m), Kanyekels(m), mahakurci010(m), watered(m), samuel051(m), sar33, carboblanko(m), MxtaMichealz(m), Mr2kay2, leobrownish(m), 9jakohai(m), sugarbelly4, Caliph69, hedonistic, moshino(m), nikz(f), phemocheee(m), mokoshalb(m), Psalmuel92(m), felixomor, judeogbami, Acidosis(m), Mayflowa(m), galaxy4rep(m), ipreach(m), williamsmankind(m), VeeVee87(f), lambvard, MadeInTokyo, Allureia(m), Chynx(m), ITAB, shounited(f), shakes101(m), Istyabbas(m), rbjimoh, banom(m), Chuvin22(m), austinike(m), IVORY2009(m), alonzoiv(m), bestman09(m), busbytr, kings09(m), idibuzo(m), hotswagg12, sherif4owo(m), Gkemz(m), tipdrips, Kondomatic(m), SmartyPants, easyzworld, opymx, nicerod(m), emmayodata(m), JMG1, eneyedan(m), AGabriel, dinoescobar(m), Terror666, Amruf, MrLyzzo(m), martinz1, Ferdinandu(m), gbegemaster(m), HarunaWest(m), gaetano, omoluabiguy, GreatMahmud, TURAKIN2019(f), guardian09(m), muffyt05, McAustin92(m) and 139 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12