Photo-credit; OakTV A taxi driver caught violating traffic regulations was pictured pleading with the FCT Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)‎, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro (L), at Berger junction in Abuja on Tuesday. The passengers and other passersby joined in begging with the driver.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/see-how-taxi-driver-begged-frsc.html Photo-credit; OakTV

hmmm......baba God plz don't let poverty be my portion 2 d extent i'll b prostrating flat 2 a follow man lyk me dat isn't ma God.....baba plz hear ma prayer..... Ameen 8 Likes

Eeyah.....Doing that because many will go hungry if they seize that car.



May God help us all. 2 Likes

See the way the frsc official stand like oga. In his mind, this money no go pass me today 2 Likes

chai see persin papa, Uncle, brother, fiance, boyfriend, pikin as e lie down



Africans with the Abeg Abeg syndrome

I wish it'd be same in Lagos

Afonja practicing his culture everywhere he goes. If you check well the prostrating fool is from Osogbo. That's Afonja for you! 2 Likes

The norm in Lagos is to go unclad. Abuja drivers still dey learn work shaa.

Lol, the traffic official be like **in dj Khaled voice** Anoda one!!!

Sharming95:

baba God plz don't let poverty be my portion 2 d extent i'll b prostrating flat 2 a follow man lyk me dat isn't ma God.....baba plz hear ma prayer..... Ameen

Sharming95:

Will God be reading this your comment now, you sound as if you are sending him a DM

Fear of FRSC

Poor man, no pride.

I felt very bad after watching this picture.

Dauraking:

the ewedu flavoured storm is coming for you

Hold tight my brother

U break the law,u pay the fine....

U no fit do this for obodo oyinbo.....

D guy be like "edakun Epp me"

Dauraking:

Afonja practicing his culture everywhere he goes. If you check well the prostrating fool is from Osogbo. That's Afonja for you! Get well soon 1 Like

he's wasting his time lying on d road...20naira only, cn solve his problem

If them carry am go office, mmmmm him own don finish be dah..

God help us to change the situation of this country for good