Here are pictures of some of the roads

http://www./forum/politics/obiano-has-earmarked-111-roads-construction-dry-season



The roads:

Awada/okpoko road

http://www./forum/inner-streets-awada-and-okpoko-receiving-attentionurban-renewal-pix Governor obiano promised anambrarians 101 roads this year..looks like he's making good on that promise.Here are pictures of some of the roadsThe roads:Awada/okpoko road





http://www./forum/igwe-mbaukwu-rd-awka-south Igwe mbaukwu road

This man is working.



But why is a section of Anambra not happy with him?his head seems to be there.



When this man dey come APC sef? 3 Likes





http:///forum/gov-obiano-arrives-ufuma-inspection-tour-ufuma-ndiukwuenu-awa-road Ufuma road 1 Share

HungerBAD:

Really hunger is bad Really hunger is bad

HungerBAD:

This man is working.

But why is a section of Anambra not happy with him?his head seems to be there.

he should join APC so that he will stop working abi? abeg leave am there.







http://www./forum/pics-ongoing-works-gully-erosion-site-anambra Gully erosion site converted to road

More propaganda from the Umuleri militant.... 3 Likes

Let him complete it before we start aporeciating.....



Rocha's started like these but ended up developing on junctions with big moulding 4 Likes

Please close the drainage. If and when he delivers he'll get his 2nd term. Nice development.

10 roads posted..my mb has suffered

@lalasticlala

HungerBAD:

This man is working.



But why is a section of Anambra not happy with him?his head seems to be there.



When this man dey come APC sef? Obiano has clearly stated he's not joining the apc...so, don't hold your breath buddy



Obiano has clearly stated he's not joining the apc...so, don't hold your breath buddy

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/gov-obiano-never-expressed-intention-join-apc-apga-chairman/

ugohemma:

Let him complete it before we start aporeciating.....



i think we should all give props to the man for embarking on such massive road construction this January alone

Great Work!

raker300:

Igwe mbaukwu road



wow...my hometown

peter obi's assworshippers, uche ekwunife's bodyguards, ifeanyi ubah's fellow illiterates, and they that were denied portfolio's in Obiano's govt will not like this. They say Obiano has disappointed them. Obiano, continue to disappoint them. Continue to kill their joy. More projects will give them neither peace nor happiness. 2 Likes

Just passing









THUGLIFE poor quality roads

ugohemma:

Let him complete it before we start aporeciating.....



Rocha's started like these but ended up developing on junctions with big moulding

Don't compare Obiano with Okorocha at all. Obiano never start. Okorocha did 800km of these types of roads in his 1st term and is doing something much more solid in this his 2nd term. Let Obiano finish 1st term and then you can compare.





Now lemme tell you bastard something, 2yrs of Obiano has made a mess of 7yrs of Okoroawusa. What project did your useless gov accomplished, is it the rat hole waterlogged funnel he calls tunnel? Or the collapsing flyover? Or the numerous bad roads across your useless state? There's no single road Okoroawusa did that lasted 6months.



You wanna start tonight be my guest..





Abagworo:





Hopeless clown I know that this is where you will land with your miserable self. Face your useless Imo state, you won't, but you will be moving around joblessly looking for any thread about Anambra or its people.Now lemme tell you bastard something, 2yrs of Obiano has made a mess of 7yrs of Okoroawusa. What project did your useless gov accomplished, is it the rat hole waterlogged funnel he calls tunnel? Or the collapsing flyover? Or the numerous bad roads across your useless state? There's no single road Okoroawusa did that lasted 6months.You wanna start tonight be my guest..

Abagworo:





Don't compare Obiano with Okorocha at all. Obiano never start. Okorocha did 800km of these types of roads in his 1st term and is doing something much more solid in this his 2nd term. Let Obiano finish 1st term and then you can compare.

He did nothing bro,all his road are majored in government house owerri apart from that all is poo

He's doing his job, other governors should follow suit 3 Likes