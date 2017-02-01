₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 5:09pm On Feb 07
Governor obiano promised anambrarians 101 roads this year..looks like he's making good on that promise.
Here are pictures of some of the roads
http://www./forum/politics/obiano-has-earmarked-111-roads-construction-dry-season
The roads:
Awada/okpoko road
http://www./forum/inner-streets-awada-and-okpoko-receiving-attentionurban-renewal-pix
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 5:11pm On Feb 07
Igwe mbaukwu road
http://www./forum/igwe-mbaukwu-rd-awka-south
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by HungerBAD: 5:12pm On Feb 07
This man is working.
But why is a section of Anambra not happy with him?his head seems to be there.
When this man dey come APC sef?
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 5:14pm On Feb 07
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by VICTORCIZA(m): 5:14pm On Feb 07
HungerBAD:Really hunger is bad
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by ritababe(f): 5:15pm On Feb 07
HungerBAD:he should join APC so that he will stop working abi? abeg leave am there.
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 5:16pm On Feb 07
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 5:18pm On Feb 07
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 5:21pm On Feb 07
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 5:24pm On Feb 07
Gully erosion site converted to road
http://www./forum/pics-ongoing-works-gully-erosion-site-anambra
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by owobokiri(m): 5:27pm On Feb 07
More propaganda from the Umuleri militant....
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 5:29pm On Feb 07
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 5:31pm On Feb 07
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by ugohemma: 5:32pm On Feb 07
Let him complete it before we start aporeciating.....
Rocha's started like these but ended up developing on junctions with big moulding
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 5:48pm On Feb 07
Ezinifite
http://www./forum/jubilation-gov-obiano-arrives-aguata-inspection-tour-ekwulobia-ezinifite-road
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 5:55pm On Feb 07
Ogidi
www.:8080/comment/4840
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by LoveMachine(m): 6:02pm On Feb 07
Please close the drainage. If and when he delivers he'll get his 2nd term. Nice development.
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 6:16pm On Feb 07
10 roads posted..my mb has suffered
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 6:24pm On Feb 07
@lalasticlala
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 7:09pm On Feb 07
HungerBAD:Obiano has clearly stated he's not joining the apc...so, don't hold your breath buddy
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/gov-obiano-never-expressed-intention-join-apc-apga-chairman/
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 8:06pm On Feb 07
ugohemma:i think we should all give props to the man for embarking on such massive road construction this January alone
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by iSlayer: 8:12pm On Feb 07
Great Work!
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by crotonite(m): 8:22pm On Feb 07
raker300:wow...my hometown
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by nonsobaba: 8:54pm On Feb 07
peter obi's assworshippers, uche ekwunife's bodyguards, ifeanyi ubah's fellow illiterates, and they that were denied portfolio's in Obiano's govt will not like this. They say Obiano has disappointed them. Obiano, continue to disappoint them. Continue to kill their joy. More projects will give them neither peace nor happiness.
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by AnambraDota: 9:05pm On Feb 07
Just passing
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by slimthugchimee(f): 9:23pm On Feb 07
poor quality roads
THUGLIFE
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by Abagworo(m): 9:26pm On Feb 07
ugohemma:
Don't compare Obiano with Okorocha at all. Obiano never start. Okorocha did 800km of these types of roads in his 1st term and is doing something much more solid in this his 2nd term. Let Obiano finish 1st term and then you can compare.
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by LasGidiOwner: 9:33pm On Feb 07
Hopeless clown I know that this is where you will land with your miserable self. Face your useless Imo state, you won't, but you will be moving around joblessly looking for any thread about Anambra or its people.
Now lemme tell you bastard something, 2yrs of Obiano has made a mess of 7yrs of Okoroawusa. What project did your useless gov accomplished, is it the rat hole waterlogged funnel he calls tunnel? Or the collapsing flyover? Or the numerous bad roads across your useless state? There's no single road Okoroawusa did that lasted 6months.
You wanna start tonight be my guest..
Abagworo:
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by ugohemma: 9:44pm On Feb 07
Abagworo:
He did nothing bro,all his road are majored in government house owerri apart from that all is poo
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by Tazmode(m): 9:52pm On Feb 07
He's doing his job, other governors should follow suit
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by raker300: 10:09pm On Feb 07
|Re: Pictures Of some of the 111 Roads Being Worked Upon By Obiano by Abagworo(m): 10:22pm On Feb 07
ugohemma:
You can't compare these local roads to Nwaorieubi or Orlu roads done by Okorocha. These are same with the 800km rural roads done in almost every community of Imo State. I can provide the photos if you need them too.
