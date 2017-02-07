Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR (683 Views)

The Nigeria Police Force said it recovered more than N111 million from electoral officials alleged to have been bribed by Rivers state government to rig the December 10, 2016 legislative rerun elections in the state.



An investigative panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, which presented its report in Abuja today, said the money was recovered from 23 suspects allegedly bribed to rig the polls.



The chairman of the panel, DCP Damian Okoro, disclosed that the sum total of N111.3 million was recovered from 23 electoral officials out of N360m.

He said that some got N15 million each while three senior electoral officers got N20 million each.



those electoral officials- don't they have names?





mention them let Nigerians know that this corruption fight is not a farce. 1 Like

From one party Where are d corp members, abi dem no join So hw many officials conducted d re-run





So dey all received d millions in cash
From one party
Where are d corp members, abi dem no join
So hw many officials conducted d re-run
I know dis is false because,,,,
I WAS THERE

Will Wike escape Time will tell.

Reporting live from the stables of Nairaland... Wiseandtrue All, on the altar to crucify Wike, an irresistible offer has being made.Will Wike escapeTime will tell.Reporting live from the stables of Nairaland... Wiseandtrue

why collect the money from them when it will only go into someone else's pocket



