Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by Jaymaxxy(m): 5:31pm
The Nigeria Police Force said it recovered more than N111 million from electoral officials alleged to have been bribed by Rivers state government to rig the December 10, 2016 legislative rerun elections in the state.

An investigative panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, which presented its report in Abuja today, said the money was recovered from 23 suspects allegedly bribed to rig the polls.

The chairman of the panel, DCP Damian Okoro, disclosed that the sum total of N111.3 million was recovered from 23 electoral officials out of N360m.
He said that some got N15 million each while three senior electoral officers got N20 million each.


www.saharareporters.com/2017/02/07/police-displays-n111m-part-n360m-gov-wike-deployed-bribe-electoral-officials-rig-rivers

Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by prospero5(m): 5:33pm
those electoral officials- don't they have names?


mention them let Nigerians know that this corruption fight is not a farce.

Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by Nwogeh(m): 5:36pm
Na wa o
Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by Eazybay(m): 5:43pm
So dey all received d millions in cash From one party Where are d corp members, abi dem no join So hw many officials conducted d re-run


I know dis is false because,,,,



I WAS THERE
Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by Annie939(f): 5:52pm
what is this?
Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by Jaymaxxy(m): 6:28pm
Annie939:
what is this?
Money
Kudi
Ego
Owo
Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by favourmic(m): 6:28pm
Chai Nigeria why this country like this? Hungry every where see as money out leaders they share the money...


God punish our leaders


Sai baba Sai barawo
Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:28pm
All, on the altar to crucify Wike, an irresistible offer has being made.
Will Wike escape Time will tell.
Reporting live from the stables of Nairaland... Wiseandtrue wink angry grin grin grin grin

Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by passyhansome(m): 6:29pm
Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by joshuamoses101(m): 6:29pm
why collect the money from them when it will only go into someone else's pocket

lemme just waka pass like I did not kuku see anything
Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by datopaper(m): 6:29pm
Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by nabegibeg: 6:30pm
na wa oooo
Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by focus7: 6:30pm
Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by OBAGADAFFI: 6:30pm
Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by timguy(m): 6:30pm
JESUS IS LORD .............FUNKEE , FUNKE
Re: Rivers Re-run: Police Panel Recovers N111m From INEC Officials- SR by distilledwalex(m): 6:30pm
Chisos!!!!!

