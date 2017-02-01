





Addressing the leadership of the House, the staff who were accompanied by Labour Union leaders from the state chapter said, on the 2nd of Feb. 2017, a teacher punished a student for gross misconduct alongside other students, but one of the student decided to call her parents who are DSS officials.







According to the staff Spoke person, DSS officials invaded the school, beating both teaching and non teaching staff, shooting sporadically and scaring students who were females, a situation they said had affected a lot of children psychologically.





Responding on behalf of the leadership of the House, the Clark of the House Elder (Barr.) Bassey E. Ekpenyong who represented the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Honourable John Gaul Lebo said the news wasn’t strange to the House, and that members are very much aware. He expressed disappointment for such a treatment meted on teachers, adding that even the DSS were taught by this teachers.





Meanwhile he asked the teachers to remain peaceful in their dealings, saying justice will surely prevail.







