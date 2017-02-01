₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by ebosie11(f): 5:38pm
Staff of Federal Government Girls College Calabar, today 7th day of February, 2017 staged a peaceful protest at the Cross River State House of Assembly, praying the House to intervene in the recent molestation and humiliation of teachers by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).
Addressing the leadership of the House, the staff who were accompanied by Labour Union leaders from the state chapter said, on the 2nd of Feb. 2017, a teacher punished a student for gross misconduct alongside other students, but one of the student decided to call her parents who are DSS officials.
According to the staff Spoke person, DSS officials invaded the school, beating both teaching and non teaching staff, shooting sporadically and scaring students who were females, a situation they said had affected a lot of children psychologically.
Responding on behalf of the leadership of the House, the Clark of the House Elder (Barr.) Bassey E. Ekpenyong who represented the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Honourable John Gaul Lebo said the news wasn’t strange to the House, and that members are very much aware. He expressed disappointment for such a treatment meted on teachers, adding that even the DSS were taught by this teachers.
Meanwhile he asked the teachers to remain peaceful in their dealings, saying justice will surely prevail.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/staff-of-federal-government-girls.html
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by ebosie11(f): 5:38pm
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by HungerBAD: 5:39pm
The DSS did wrong.
The teachers were not a National Security threat. This was pure oppression,and I hope they are brought to book.
I am with the Teachers on this.
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by xstry: 5:46pm
Aigoo
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by josephine123: 5:48pm
good one cally teachers
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by hybridtm(m): 5:49pm
DSS...dis, DSS That
Abeg wetin b dis people work again....
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by czaratwork: 5:53pm
pro unitate. if you went to unity school like if not share.
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:54pm
Na wa oo
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by wizzlyd(m): 5:54pm
Ok
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by livinus009: 5:54pm
DSS getting out of control!!!
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by SoniaJames(f): 5:55pm
Buhari is an irrevocable failure. An evil dullard.
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by hilaomo(m): 5:55pm
czaratwork:what would happen if I dont?
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by megareal(f): 5:56pm
I pray the teachers find justice else every parent will believe it is right to beat up a teacher. The students also will lose respect for the teachers if something is not done.
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by themonk(m): 5:56pm
Daura Secret Service
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by lucrownt(m): 5:56pm
Civilian brutality can only occur during P*B regime..
God bless Goodluck Ebele Jonathan the most tolerant president ever....
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by peterswagg(m): 5:56pm
they should lock those DSS up and feed them to the fowls of the earth and fishes on the sea
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by Vicintonsh(m): 5:56pm
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by 1Rebel: 5:56pm
This administration has messed nigeria up.
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by juman(m): 5:56pm
DSS is the new boko haram.
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by OLLYMAX(m): 5:57pm
New era, DSS on losse.
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by UnknownT: 5:57pm
Please government shouldnt let this case slide like most cases usually do. I wonder how these teachers must have felt the whole period they were molested.
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by Shortyy(f): 5:57pm
xstry:Aigoo Aigoo Aigoo
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by Onyochejohn(f): 5:58pm
If federal govt are responsible, they should sentence that DSS officer to death by firing
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by Abalado: 5:58pm
Buhari boiz
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by AntiWailer: 5:59pm
Next time Teachers
Down tools and insist the Governor address the protesters before you resume work.
Who is CLERK House Of what ?
What nonsense ?
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by 1shortblackboy: 5:59pm
all sorts of nonsense everyday. this country just tire me.....my God!
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by obinnafred: 5:59pm
hilaomo:DSS will come and arrest u
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by SalomonKane: 6:00pm
I'm even surprised the FG hasn't responded to this issue. I mean, in a country where the people who train the mind of 'the leaders of tomorrow' are abused and beaten like common touts, then something is wrong.
The DSS is now proven to be a classic disgrace to the name of security in this country. These teachers should protest on until they get justice for their colleagues.
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by gaetano: 6:00pm
I tire for my country
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by czaratwork: 6:00pm
complex at its highest peak. there is nothing like waka pass in your dictionary
hilaomo:
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by xstry: 6:00pm
Shortyy:tch
Re: Teachers Protest In Calabar At House Of Assembly Over DSS Beating Of Teachers by Lukenitheooo6: 6:01pm
the dss man way beat the teacher try wella
teachers are just heartless
