|Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by sixtuschimere: 5:48pm
RT. HON. ROTIMI CHIBUIKE AMAECHI MEET WITH NIGER DELTA PEOPLE’S CONGRESS (NDPC).
AN ADDRESS PRESENTED TO THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF TRANSPORTATION, RT. HON ROTIMI AMAECHI BY A DELEGATION OF NIGER DELTA PEOPLE’S CONGRESS (NDPC) ON THE OCCASION OF A CONSULTATIVE AND SOLIDARITY VISIT ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 7TH AT BUKAR DIPCHARIMA HOUSE, CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT, ABUJA.
We wish to thank the Hon. Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the gracious approval of this consultative and solidarity visit to enable the Niger Delta People’s Congress consult you and draw from your inexhaustible wealth of experience on the political and socio-economic direction of our region.
The entire membership of the Niger Delta People’s congress are so proud of your visible political accomplishments and giant strides that has brought our region to national and international limelight, and also imparted positively on the lives of our people.
The huge transformation we now experience in the hither to decadent transportation sector particularly with the introduction of the modern railway system and improvement in the service delivery in our ports are just a few of your numerous laudable initiatives.
Honourable Minister Sir, we wish to also acknowledge your various capacity building and constructive engagement policies that have placed a good number of citizens from the region in enviable positions of responsibility. These efforts have also taken many of our unemployed youths off the streets. The Niger Delta People’s Congress formally pledging her unflinching solidarity and supports to all your endeavors, ambitions and programmes that are in the direction of provoking sustainable peace, human and infrastructural development of the people of the Niger Delta in particular and Nigeria and humanity in general. We are using this opportunity to also unconditionally extend our support to President Mohammed Buhari (President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) just as we wish him very quick return to the country to continue his administration’s most needed fight against corruption and infrastructural decadence.
It may suffice to stress that as part of our initiatives in the ongoing peace process in the region, a delegation of the Niger Delta People’s Congress met with His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo on November 15, 2016 to redefine, reassert, re-prioritize, and place in proper perspective the genuine demands and aspiration of the region. The cardinal matters articulated included the imperative for the practice of true federalism, proper management of the 13%s derivation fund, adoption of political solution in the resolution of the matters involving the leadership of the Agitators, relocation of the headquarters of the multi-national oil corporation operating in the region to their operational base and their engagement of at least 60,000 unemployed youths, immediate commencement of academic activities at the National Maritime University, Okerenko, demilitarization of the region and the convocation of a stakeholder’s consultative forum to be anchored by the NDPC in collaboration with the Niger Delta Development Commission.
While appreciating the issues canvassed and the urgent need to amicably resolve them in the overall interest of the nation, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, the Vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria gave us an additional task of preparing a pragmatic Road Map, that we have done. The proposal for the stakeholder’s forum is also ready. Honourable Minister Sir, it is the wish of the people of the Niger Delta Region and the membership of the Niger Delta People’s congress that you use your highly esteemed position as a senior Minister in this political dispensation and as a patriotic, courageous, determined and illustrious son and foremost political leader of our region, to fast track the actualization of our collective dreams and aspirations as enunciated above and in many other areas including intervening in our despicable inland waterways transportation systems.
We wish to thank you immensely for this audience and to doubly reassure you of our commitment to your course and solidarity at all times. Wish you the very in all your endeavors.
Thanks and God bless. Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria
Long Live the Niger Delta
Long Live Niger Delta People’s Congress.
Prof. Benjamin Okaba
Congress Secretary
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/amaechi-meets-niger-delta-people.html
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by Splinz(m): 5:52pm
The usual bla bla bla rhetoric. Instead of telling that pot-bellied back-hand-crossing clown his failings and that of his disaster of a President, you bunch are there speaking grammars.
What a useless man called Amaechi, the rat of Ubima!
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by BlackSeptember: 5:54pm
Amaechi the traitor
15 Likes
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by yarimo(m): 6:24pm
May God continue to bless AMEACHI
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by Babacele: 6:28pm
Amaechi, the true son of Niger Delta unlike some clueless who couldn't make ordinary water run in our taps for 5 years.
8 Likes
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by Firefire(m): 6:48pm
Amaechi the Super Traitor 'Civilian Coup Plotter'
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by Jenniferjames16: 6:55pm
Na this thieves dem wey sitdown with am b d niger delta people?another avenue to share thanks for coming and snap picture for there media govt.my friend would u go to the villages and visit the people.and if i recall during campaign u bin say who is ur brother?jonathan did nothyn for us.uya u wey don dey there i never hear anything o!instead u dey go remove maritime university wey dem build,they look for trouble everywhere.mr ameachi ur a disgrace to me as a niger deltan
1 Like
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by SWG25: 6:59pm
Niger Deltans don't know what they want. They are too blind and myopic to see their future
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:01pm
These old men again
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by kingdompropty: 7:01pm
Amaechi the traitor. Where did the meeting hold?
He can't afford to meet the true Rivers people.
The recent developments has put him in a precarious situation.
In a few months he will lose out of the Aso rock settings.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by mokaflex(m): 7:02pm
Niger Deltans are used to sharing oil monie. That's all they want to hear. You pay the communities to develop them. It's that bad.
When other regions would gladly accept development from anywhere.
2 Likes
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by Omowunmgold(f): 7:03pm
MEETING!!!
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by jeromzy(m): 7:04pm
On behalf of the Niger delta people and Rivers to be precised,I wish to tell our transportation minister we aren't happy with him..he's not acting like a true son of this region(Niger delta).All I see in Rotimi Amaechi is a betrayer and lion on sheep's clothings.Wash ur hands clean,Read psalm 51 and turn from ur evil ways.
3 Likes
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by ellechrystal(f): 7:04pm
This man. When are u going to be probed for being corrupt? Or r u now washed with the blood? And declared clean?
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by Thisis2raw(m): 7:04pm
Shagari was in office from 1979 to 1983. They say his government looted the national treasury. Things were not so good but Nigeria did not go into an economic recession. Then Buhari came as military Head of State and was in office from 1983 to 1985. They say he did not loot. But during his time in office, Nigeria fell into a deep economic recession. Then came Babangida. They say he looted Nigeria from 1985 to 1993. Yet there was no economic recession. After Babangida came Shonekan and Abacha from 1993 to 1998. Abacha was also said to have looted the treasury. In fact, his loot stashed abroad is still being recovered till today. Yet there was still no economic recession. From 1998 to 2015, we have had Abdulsalami, Obasanjo, Yar'Adua and Jonathan. All administrations were accused of looting the treasury. Still there was no recession. Now Buhari is back and we are once again in a recession and you say "LOOTING" of the Jonathan years is the cause? Are we okay
Do u need a prophet to tell u that this pmb is a proven failure?
So anything Ameachi and his cohorts say, I don't believe or take serious
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by GreatMahmud: 7:06pm
Useless meeting...Nothing good can ever come from Niger delta region and its people..They lack wisdom and sense..Lazy people! With all their oil, na we Hausa still dey chop their blessing pass them wey be landlords..
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by amclimax(m): 7:07pm
Amaechi one of the few agents of misdirection and confusion in NIGERIA
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by blackaxe78: 7:07pm
The Lion has spoken!
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by linkers: 7:08pm
Truely, Amechi is in trouble following the situation in the country now
6 Likes
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by nNEOo(m): 7:08pm
Onyemaechi
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by KanwuliaExtra: 7:12pm
And the comedy continues . . . .
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by casttlebarbz(m): 7:12pm
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by lielbree: 7:17pm
Please send Ibe kachukwu next time. Not this traitor who rejoices when people call him lion for destroying his own home.
Ameachi is hated by his people, arewa will use and dump him. I wonder where he will fall back too
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by ddippset(m): 7:17pm
Lion. The best governor in the entire history of rivers state. Wike just keeps patching roads and borrowing money. Wike tells you Amaechi is a thief, while he emptied rivers state as LGA chairman and chief of staff. As ipob yoots and wailing wailers cheer him on.
1 Like
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by lielbree: 7:18pm
SWG25:
Shut your trap. Descendant of a dry barren land
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by ddippset(m): 7:18pm
kingdompropty:true rivers people like you,, asari fikubo, ateke tom or all those agboros and cultists littered in the streets of portharcourt?
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by MICHEALADEX(m): 7:20pm
GreatMahmud:
Go chop mosquito coil...so you won't have to eat of the good of the land when God finally heal the pains of his people
1 Like
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by ddippset(m): 7:24pm
lielbree:Amaechi is hated by his people!!! That is why this country is so fuccked up. Politics of my people, his people, their people. in civilized climes you never get to hear this nonsense talk of his people, my people. if they call us black monkey we go de vex. silly!
|Re: Amaechi Meets Niger Delta People Over Socio-Economic Direction Of The Region by Cletus77(m): 7:25pm
what is dat crook doing dere?
