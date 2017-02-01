



AN ADDRESS PRESENTED TO THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF TRANSPORTATION, RT. HON ROTIMI AMAECHI BY A DELEGATION OF NIGER DELTA PEOPLE’S CONGRESS (NDPC) ON THE OCCASION OF A CONSULTATIVE AND SOLIDARITY VISIT ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 7TH AT BUKAR DIPCHARIMA HOUSE, CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT, ABUJA.



We wish to thank the Hon. Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the gracious approval of this consultative and solidarity visit to enable the Niger Delta People’s Congress consult you and draw from your inexhaustible wealth of experience on the political and socio-economic direction of our region.



The entire membership of the Niger Delta People’s congress are so proud of your visible political accomplishments and giant strides that has brought our region to national and international limelight, and also imparted positively on the lives of our people.



The huge transformation we now experience in the hither to decadent transportation sector particularly with the introduction of the modern railway system and improvement in the service delivery in our ports are just a few of your numerous laudable initiatives.



Honourable Minister Sir, we wish to also acknowledge your various capacity building and constructive engagement policies that have placed a good number of citizens from the region in enviable positions of responsibility. These efforts have also taken many of our unemployed youths off the streets. The Niger Delta People’s Congress formally pledging her unflinching solidarity and supports to all your endeavors, ambitions and programmes that are in the direction of provoking sustainable peace, human and infrastructural development of the people of the Niger Delta in particular and Nigeria and humanity in general. We are using this opportunity to also unconditionally extend our support to President Mohammed Buhari (President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) just as we wish him very quick return to the country to continue his administration’s most needed fight against corruption and infrastructural decadence.



It may suffice to stress that as part of our initiatives in the ongoing peace process in the region, a delegation of the Niger Delta People’s Congress met with His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo on November 15, 2016 to redefine, reassert, re-prioritize, and place in proper perspective the genuine demands and aspiration of the region. The cardinal matters articulated included the imperative for the practice of true federalism, proper management of the 13%s derivation fund, adoption of political solution in the resolution of the matters involving the leadership of the Agitators, relocation of the headquarters of the multi-national oil corporation operating in the region to their operational base and their engagement of at least 60,000 unemployed youths, immediate commencement of academic activities at the National Maritime University, Okerenko, demilitarization of the region and the convocation of a stakeholder’s consultative forum to be anchored by the NDPC in collaboration with the Niger Delta Development Commission.



While appreciating the issues canvassed and the urgent need to amicably resolve them in the overall interest of the nation, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, the Vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria gave us an additional task of preparing a pragmatic Road Map, that we have done. The proposal for the stakeholder’s forum is also ready. Honourable Minister Sir, it is the wish of the people of the Niger Delta Region and the membership of the Niger Delta People’s congress that you use your highly esteemed position as a senior Minister in this political dispensation and as a patriotic, courageous, determined and illustrious son and foremost political leader of our region, to fast track the actualization of our collective dreams and aspirations as enunciated above and in many other areas including intervening in our despicable inland waterways transportation systems.



We wish to thank you immensely for this audience and to doubly reassure you of our commitment to your course and solidarity at all times. Wish you the very in all your endeavors.



Thanks and God bless. Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria

Long Live the Niger Delta

Long Live Niger Delta People’s Congress.



Prof. Benjamin Okaba

Congress Secretary







