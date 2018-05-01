₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:45pm
I find this very difficult to believe but according to a lawyer Ogaga,House of Reps member in Delta,Lovette Idisi,empowered his people with cutlasses.He wrote...
'DELTA NOR FIT CARRY LAST!
House of Representatives member from Delta State, Lovette Idisi, gives cutlasses as empowerment. Delta state PDP I hail'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/05/house-of-reps-member-in-deltalovette.html
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by abokibuhari: 5:46pm
Watch how those paid BMC agents begin to fly around this thread
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by PureMe01: 5:46pm
make I no just talk..but dis one weak me
6 Likes
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Sarkin(m): 5:46pm
Lol, like aboki like...
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Sarkin(m): 5:47pm
Zombiepunisher
Timfisher
Other pigs of Biafra should sharply go collect theirs
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by EzeNri(m): 5:47pm
The message was subtle and simple: defend your land against foolani terrorists.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Sarkin(m): 5:48pm
Zombiepunisher
Timfisher etc
Other pigs of Biafra should sharply go collect theirs...
1 Like
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Sarkin(m): 5:49pm
abokibuhari:Hope you don collect yours.
And I hope you go get your "leflendum" soon too
8 Likes
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by abokibuhari: 5:49pm
Sarkin:Sarrki calm down, where your WIFE NGENEUKWENU??
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 5:49pm
My problem is not the cutlass But this people will use it now to be killing snakes anyhow.
What can I say all for Lala
1 Like
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Saintsquare(m): 5:51pm
lol defend yourself against Fulani herdsmen
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Sarkin(m): 5:51pm
abokibuhari:E-RAT I'm not sarrki.
You no fi read name ni
6 Likes
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Zendinho(f): 5:52pm
Pls guard your tool jealously o, if not AGEGE fit come thief am o....thinking its d mace..... Agege no de carry eye see shinning object.
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by lysander1(m): 5:54pm
Sarkin:
So una no see APC dem own abi?
Afonjas!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 5:56pm
Chaiiii !!!!!
This man have join the league of yahaya Bello and Gabriel Ortom ..
These 2015-2019 set of political leaders are the set of worst leaders Nigerian have seen since the advent of democracy..
This is no limited to a particular party..
All of them!!
Even those who seem to have done better are not spared from the uselessless of others..
Kiss the truth!
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by buhariguy(m): 6:00pm
The idiotic albino commonsense senator will not see this now?
1 Like
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Daviddson(m): 6:04pm
D
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by GuyWise(m): 6:05pm
Empowerment of a third world country politician smh..... Africans are in trouble!
Meanwhile....
3 Likes
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Deltayankeeboi: 7:33pm
we deltans are in full support of him. nice one
the zombies will not like this.
do you know how much a cutlass costs. I believe one cutlass is up to 3k so giving them two each that is about 6k.
It is very nice he even gave them the 6k in kind and not cash because some of them would have misused the money.
He empowered the farmers and kudos to him.
#deltapdp carry go. You are carried.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by mytime24(f): 7:44pm
Election fever
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by docadams: 7:50pm
Deltayankeeboi:
Attaché thug
1 Like
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by DonPiiko: 8:05pm
Correct guy, cutlass is better than gun, this one can slow down the Fulani herdsmen.
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 8:05pm
somepeople will see this as a development....
It is finish... These politicians r finished.... They cant even think of new ways to manipulate things again but going the old ways everytime.....
We r blind as a country
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by OverloadEazi: 8:06pm
Kill them all
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Quintuple: 8:07pm
Thank God this is not in the north
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by Einl(m): 8:07pm
Those are machetes, not cutlasses.
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by mart001: 8:08pm
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by eunisam: 8:08pm
x
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by loadedvibes: 8:08pm
Lol.. militants..
|Re: Lovette Idisi Uses Cutlasses To Empower Delta People (Photos) by GistFullGround: 8:08pm
Since they cannot carry guns, Cutlass is the next available weapon to fight the Fulani Herdsmen
