'DELTA NOR FIT CARRY LAST!



House of Representatives member from Delta State, Lovette Idisi, gives cutlasses as empowerment. Delta state PDP I hail'





Watch how those paid BMC agents begin to fly around this thread Watch how those paid BMC agents begin to fly around this thread

make I no just talk..but dis one weak me 6 Likes

Lol, like aboki like...

Zombiepunisher

Timfisher

Other pigs of Biafra should sharply go collect theirs 10 Likes 1 Share

The message was subtle and simple: defend your land against foolani terrorists. 6 Likes 3 Shares

Zombiepunisher

Timfisher etc

Other pigs of Biafra should sharply go collect theirs... 1 Like

abokibuhari:

Watch how those paid BMC agents begin to fly around this thread Hope you don collect yours.

And I hope you go get your "leflendum" soon too Hope you don collect yours.And I hope you go get your "leflendum" soon too 8 Likes

Sarkin:



Hope you don collect yours.

And I hope you go get your "leflendum" soon too Sarrki calm down, where your WIFE NGENEUKWENU?? Sarrki calm down, where your WIFE NGENEUKWENU??





My problem is not the cutlass But this people will use it now to be killing snakes anyhow.



What can I say all for Lala My problem is not the cutlassBut this people will use it now to be killing snakes anyhow.What can I say all for Lala 1 Like

lol defend yourself against Fulani herdsmen

abokibuhari:



Sarrki calm down, where your WIFE NGENEUKWENU?? E-RAT I'm not sarrki.

You no fi read name ni E-RAT I'm not sarrki.You no fi read name ni 6 Likes

Pls guard your tool jealously o, if not AGEGE fit come thief am o....thinking its d mace..... Agege no de carry eye see shinning object.

Sarkin:

Zombiepunisher

Timfisher etc

Other pigs of Biafra should sharply go collect theirs...

So una no see APC dem own abi?



Afonjas!!! So una no see APC dem own abi?Afonjas!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Chaiiii !!!!!



This man have join the league of yahaya Bello and Gabriel Ortom ..



These 2015-2019 set of political leaders are the set of worst leaders Nigerian have seen since the advent of democracy..



This is no limited to a particular party..

All of them!!



Even those who seem to have done better are not spared from the uselessless of others..





Kiss the truth!

The idiotic albino commonsense senator will not see this now? 1 Like

D

Empowerment of a third world country politician smh..... Africans are in trouble!

Meanwhile.... 3 Likes

we deltans are in full support of him. nice one



the zombies will not like this.



do you know how much a cutlass costs. I believe one cutlass is up to 3k so giving them two each that is about 6k.



It is very nice he even gave them the 6k in kind and not cash because some of them would have misused the money.



He empowered the farmers and kudos to him.



#deltapdp carry go. You are carried. 1 Like 1 Share

Election fever

Deltayankeeboi:

we deltans are in full support of him. nice one



the zombies will not like this.



do you know how much a cutlass costs. I believe one cutlass is up to 3k so giving them two each that is about 6k.



It is very nice he even gave them the 6k in kind and not cash because some of them would have misused the money.



He empowered the farmers and kudos to him.



#deltapdp carry go. You are carried.

Attaché thug Attaché thug 1 Like

Correct guy, cutlass is better than gun, this one can slow down the Fulani herdsmen.

somepeople will see this as a development....



It is finish... These politicians r finished.... They cant even think of new ways to manipulate things again but going the old ways everytime.....





We r blind as a country

Kill them all

Thank God this is not in the north





Those are machetes, not cutlasses.

Lol.. militants..