By Henry Umoru

ABUJA

– CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim, All Progressives Congress, APC, Katsina South said Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari was not sick, but only exhausted as a human being.



Senator Ibrahim who is one of the closest Senators to President Buhari said that those spreading the rumour that President Buhari is sick missed the point, just as he stressed that the weight of the country’s mounting problems exhausted him.



He reeled out issues that might have taken a toll on the President which include destruction of oil pipe line that HAS reduced production to almost half, fall in oil price that has affected the economy and led to recession, and the falling exchange rate that has affected the purchasing power of most Nigerians, adding that some of those talking about the falling exchange rate fail to also talk about what led to weak Naira against the Dollar.



Senator Ibrahim who noted that he has been in constant touch with President Buhari, said that he was actually with him the day the president left the country. Speaking to Journalists Tuesday when he was accosted at the National Assembly lobby, Senator Ibrahim said that every Nigerian is aware of the zeal and passion President Buhari came into office with, adding, “President Buhari will soon come back” noted that there was no need for Nigerians to be unduly apprehensive because Mr. President is not sick but exhausted by the weight of the problems the country is going through.”



He however urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the President to come home and continue his work to put the country in a better footing, adding that Nigerians have the right to list what they wanted the President to do when he is back home.





http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/buhari-not-sick-exhausted-problems-affecting-nigerians/

Then he should step aside... stay out of the kitchen if you can't take the heat. 40 Likes 1 Share

These people should spare us all this balderdash! The time Bubu was shouting change upandan d country and u all made a deity out of him u didn't know Nigeria had problems that could overwhelm a weak and directionless leader. If he can't walk his talk he should swerve for fitter and more intelligent people to occupy the exalted office he is making a mockery of. 32 Likes

Says who? 1 Like

HE SHOULD VACATE SINCE HE IS CLUELESS ABOKI. 15 Likes

He is exhausted by problems facing Nigeria, so he took our Naira, converted it to pounds And traveled for flex.



We are in recession and the exhausted buhari, is spending our money to grow the British economy while ours collapse.



You see the president you voted? 27 Likes

If u can't take the hit then get the f_vk out the kitchen!!



Exhausted ko exhaust ni 7 Likes

FCK Buhari, let him go and die we don't care. He has killed innocent blood than boko haram 9 Likes 1 Share

Buhari can rule Nigeria from anywhere in the world__Zone B 9 Likes







he can't die now, and leave us to suffer his mess

click on my signature 1 Like

Baba u r d problem of dis country. I challenge u to resign if u think am lying 5 Likes

In a sane clime, Buhari should be planning to resign, not because of age but because of his health and frailty. He is no longer strong enough to rule Nigeria well and attend to it's diverse concerns. Unfortunately, we place power above health, that's why Yar'adua retained power even after his demise. 6 Likes

Assuming it to be so, to Nigerians, that will be the worst form of illness. 1 Like

Ephort:

In a sane clime, Buhari should be planning to resign, not because of age but because of his health and frailty. He is no longer strong enough to rule Nigeria well and attend to it's diverse concerns. Unfortunately, we place power above health, that's why Yar'adua retained power even after his demise. welcome to Africa and Nigeria precisely 2 Likes





Some people wants to out shine lie Mohammed Some people wants to out shine lie Mohammed 8 Likes

K

! Tomorrow Una go come bring another story about PMB, maybe this time he went on honeymoon Then he should do the needful by resigning.. clowns! Tomorrow Una go come bring another story about PMB, maybe this time he went on honeymoon 11 Likes

Nigeria. everyday new drama 1 Like

He should rest

Funny response from a funny senator 7 Likes

... I really feel for hanna buhari





dont make tgat cute girl a fatherless girl





buhari just resign and enjoy whats left of your miserable life 2 Likes



But not too overwhelmed to TRAVEL AND STEAL?

After contesting for 16 years?

What a rip off!



DUNCE!



Nigerian government PAYING SALARIES AND BENEFITS ON A CORPSE!

419 don reach 519 level!

UESLESS COUNTRY FOR UESLESS PEOPLE!!!! Na who sen am message?But not too overwhelmed to TRAVEL AND STEAL?After contesting for 16 years?What a rip off!DUNCE!Nigerian government PAYING SALARIES AND BENEFITS ON A CORPSE!419 don reach 519 level!UESLESS COUNTRY FOR UESLESS PEOPLE!!!! 4 Likes

Then if buhari is not sick I think looking at your picture Ure the one that look sick. Especially from your statement. 10 Likes 1 Share



Buhari is Dead! That was how they told us that some policemen collapsed due to fatigue "they entered a terrain they're not used to and they collapsed due to fatigue ". We all know what happened next.Buhari is Dead! 3 Likes

this man dey craze for head. its like saying after toasting girl u are now exhausted from the $€x. then u can just fu¢k out. 2 Likes





This senseless government sees us as fools. Taking us for granted.This senseless government sees us as fools. 1 Like





He is not sick but being transported to another hospital in UK.



He is a public figure, why can't he come out in public to address his subjects....



I remember one man said that he's not done with Nigeria, that when he is through with this country. There will be nothing like Nigeria.



This senseless politicians are playing the cards to his favour. You people should stop deceiving yourselves. We are too big for that. You can't deceive us all the time.He is not sick but being transported to another hospital in UK.He is a public figure, why can't he come out in public to address his subjects....I remember one man said that he's not done with Nigeria, that when he is through with this country. There will be nothing like Nigeria.This senseless politicians are playing the cards to his favour.