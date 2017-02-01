₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,128 members, 3,353,035 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 10:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim (5695 Views)
‘buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians’ / Nigeria Is Not Sick” We Don’t Need IMF Loans – Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun / List Of The Things Buhari Promised Nigerians - Vanguard (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by Anticorruption: 7:18am
By Henry Umoru
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/buhari-not-sick-exhausted-problems-affecting-nigerians/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by sinistermind(m): 7:22am
Then he should step aside... stay out of the kitchen if you can't take the heat.
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by Amazondepth(m): 7:25am
These people should spare us all this balderdash! The time Bubu was shouting change upandan d country and u all made a deity out of him u didn't know Nigeria had problems that could overwhelm a weak and directionless leader. If he can't walk his talk he should swerve for fitter and more intelligent people to occupy the exalted office he is making a mockery of.
32 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by Nogodye(m): 7:27am
Says who?
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by axeman2(m): 7:29am
HE SHOULD VACATE SINCE HE IS CLUELESS ABOKI.
15 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by mekaboy(m): 7:59am
He is exhausted by problems facing Nigeria, so he took our Naira, converted it to pounds And traveled for flex.
We are in recession and the exhausted buhari, is spending our money to grow the British economy while ours collapse.
You see the president you voted?
27 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by Brown14(m): 8:07am
If u can't take the hit then get the f_vk out the kitchen!!
Exhausted ko exhaust ni
7 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by dadavivo: 8:14am
FCK Buhari, let him go and die we don't care. He has killed innocent blood than boko haram
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by ourema(f): 8:17am
Buhari can rule Nigeria from anywhere in the world__Zone B
9 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by annexworld(m): 8:27am
Ok oo. Let him do and come back.
Say your mind on the issues affecting nigeria's educational issue. Say it now on forum.insideeducation.ng
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by PRisktaker: 8:53am
he can't die now, and leave us to suffer his mess
click on my signature
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by rayblast(m): 8:58am
Baba u r d problem of dis country. I challenge u to resign if u think am lying
5 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by Ephort: 9:19am
In a sane clime, Buhari should be planning to resign, not because of age but because of his health and frailty. He is no longer strong enough to rule Nigeria well and attend to it's diverse concerns. Unfortunately, we place power above health, that's why Yar'adua retained power even after his demise.
6 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by tinkinjow: 9:28am
Assuming it to be so, to Nigerians, that will be the worst form of illness.
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by Segadem(m): 9:30am
Ephort:welcome to Africa and Nigeria precisely
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by brunofarad(m): 9:39am
Some people wants to out shine lie Mohammed
8 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by anuwears(m): 9:39am
K
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by sweerychick(f): 9:39am
Then he should do the needful by resigning.. clowns ! Tomorrow Una go come bring another story about PMB, maybe this time he went on honeymoon
11 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by wellmax(m): 9:39am
Nigeria. everyday new drama
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by aku626(m): 9:40am
He should rest
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by mosyb: 9:40am
Funny response from a funny senator
7 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by mykelmeezy(m): 9:40am
... I really feel for hanna buhari
dont make tgat cute girl a fatherless girl
buhari just resign and enjoy whats left of your miserable life
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by KanwuliaExtra: 9:40am
Na who sen am message?
But not too overwhelmed to TRAVEL AND STEAL?
After contesting for 16 years?
What a rip off!
DUNCE!
Nigerian government PAYING SALARIES AND BENEFITS ON A CORPSE!
419 don reach 519 level!
UESLESS COUNTRY FOR UESLESS PEOPLE!!!!
4 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by lagosrd: 9:40am
Then if buhari is not sick I think looking at your picture Ure the one that look sick. Especially from your statement.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by COvo(m): 9:40am
That was how they told us that some policemen collapsed due to fatigue "they entered a terrain they're not used to and they collapsed due to fatigue ". We all know what happened next.
Buhari is Dead!
3 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by dessz(m): 9:40am
this man dey craze for head. its like saying after toasting girl u are now exhausted from the $€x. then u can just fu¢k out.
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by Kennitrust: 9:40am
Taking us for granted.
This senseless government sees us as fools.
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by Iceman2017(m): 9:41am
You people should stop deceiving yourselves. We are too big for that. You can't deceive us all the time.
He is not sick but being transported to another hospital in UK.
He is a public figure, why can't he come out in public to address his subjects....
I remember one man said that he's not done with Nigeria, that when he is through with this country. There will be nothing like Nigeria.
This senseless politicians are playing the cards to his favour.
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by whirlwind7(m): 9:41am
|Re: "Buhari Not Sick, Only Exhausted By Problems Affecting Nigerians" - Abu Ibrahim by sandiyke(f): 9:41am
Please he should just resign.
5 Likes
Rocket Launchers Recovered From Kidnappers In Lagos / Chief Willie Obiano For Governor Anambra State / Why I Hate Ipobs And Everything They Stand For
Viewing this topic: femison32(m), fishbone11(m), Chiomenwa, lailo, ENGRJCJ(m), adeowo84(m), isidiwent, chieveboy(m), ourema(f), LastSurvivor11, Maryamg, e90, Sakaslim(m), hismerhill(m), saopauloman(m), eleojo23, bizzynix, Agbaletu, reajen(m), ayando(m), gbr, Antangonist, midfinger(m), Masanto(m), proudlyND(m), ginggerxy, EasyArch(m) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21