|There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by Buyeradvertcom: 10:53am
• Legislators acknowledge receipt of letter
• President not sick, Lai Mohammed insists
• Why Onnoghen may not be confirmed
The inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to resume duties on February 6 as contained in his earlier vacation letter to the Senate has triggered a debate over the legitimacy of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to continue to act on his behalf.
Also, the debate forecloses the effort to get the appointment of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen confirmed by the Senate, since there is no one, ‘legally’ speaking, that would forward his name to the upper chamber.
Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution says: “Whenever the president transmits to the president of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives a written declaration that he is proceeding on vacation or that he is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office, until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such functions shall be discharged by the vice-president as acting president.”
Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa, says that since the president did not return on February 6 as he promised and the letter he ‘purportedly’ transmitted to the National Assembly informing of his extended vacation on ground of ill health has not been read on the floor of the Senate to form its votes and proceedings, the legal capacity of Osinbajo ended midnight February 6, 2017.
He said: “That ‘letter’ has not been seen by anyone, in order to determine its authenticity and its real author. When travelling in January, President Buhari personally transmitted a letter to the National Assembly, notifying them of a specific 10-day vacation, which ended on February 6, 2017. This letter was duly read and became part and parcel of the votes and proceedings of the National Assembly.
“The new ‘letter’ has not been read on the floors of either chambers of the National Assembly, to make it part of its votes and proceedings. Somehow, as if acting out a clever script, the Senate had hurriedly adjourned its sitting to February 24, ever before the ‘letter’ for an extended vacation arrived. So legally, the ‘letter’ is cooling somewhere in the National Assembly, just another letter, without any force of law. A letter transmitted to the National Assembly must be read at the plenary session to become binding.”
According to the lawyer, the implication is that there is neither president nor acting president at the moment, and since the acting president did not forward the name of Justice Onnoghen to the Senate before February 6, there is no one to do so anymore, even if the National Judicial Council (NJC) re-nominates him for the office in compliance with section 231(5) of the 1999 constitution.
“The tenure of the acting CJN will lapse on February 10, 2017. As of this night, the NJC has not met to consider recommending Onnoghen for renewal as acting CJN. The NJC cannot do this after February 6, 2017, as there will be no president or acting president, to receive such recommendation,” Adegboruwa insisted.
If this remains the true state of affairs, it means until the president resumes or the Senate breaks off from its vacation on February 24 to read the president’s second letter transmitting power to his deputy, the country shall run without either acting or substantive head of state. Also, at the expiration of the acting tenure of Justice Onnoghen on February 10, the judiciary shall remain without a clear leadership, leaving the legislature as the only legally functional of the three arms of government.
But the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Abia State, Awa Kalu (SAN) disagreed. According to him, there is no vacuum because the tenure of the acting president still subsists.
Kalu said: “Only the Senate president or his spokesman duly recognised by the Senate can comment that they don’t have an authentic letter from the president. The Senate is an institution which has an office and secretariat. It is not a house where you can lock and go away. The information we have is that the president has extended his vacation and has informed the Senate accordingly. So, I don’t have a contrary opinion. Section 145 of the 1999 constitution does not say it must be read on the floor of the house.”
Also, former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Austin Alegeh (SAN) agreed with Kalu. He said the president had extended the time he would be out of the country and by implication had extended the time his vice would act.
“What the law requires is a notification that he is not going to be around and that somebody would be acting on his behalf. And once that letter has been transmitted, he has complied with the law,” he stated.
Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo, in the same vein maintained that the letter doesn’t have to be read to take effect. “It doesn’t need the approval of the Senate. All the law requires is that he transmits a letter to the Senate and once he does that, it is alright,” Keyamo declared.
Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed that the letter through which Buhari extended his leave is in the custody of the Senate President Bukola Saraki.
At a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the spokesman of the upper chamber, Aliu Saabi Abdullahi said the letter was in compliance with the dictates of the law and the constitution of Nigeria.
But a question on who signed the letter threw Abdullahi into a fit of anger as he condemned what he called an insinuation that the Senate was not truthful about its declaration that the letter was in its custody.
He said: “With due respect, I found the last comment very uncomplimentary to the president. I have no apology for that. If he’s there, can’t he write a letter and forward it to the Senate by DHL?
“If at this level we cannot trust ourselves to do certain basic things, then why should I trust you? I think it’s important we give ourselves some level of respect and trust. We are telling you a letter has been signed and sent to us. Are you saying that the Senate is not an institution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? I am speaking to you here on behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“This is not the first letter Mr. President will be communicating to us. Are you saying that if we received a letter from Mr. President and we say we received a letter from him we don’t know what we are saying?”
When asked about the return date of the president, Abdullahi said: “The letter didn’t say that the leave is indefinite because the word ‘indefinite’ is taking the matter out of context, but then the president said he’s extending the leave beyond the 10 days he had asked for.”
The Senate spokesman said the decision on when President Buhari would return to Nigeria “is not in my hands but in the hands of the doctors. That is why the president is not giving us a date.”
On when the letter was received, Abdullahi said: “The letter was received by Saraki and I was briefed today (Tuesday). It was either yesterday or today they received it.”
Also yesterday, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said there was no basis for comparison between the on-going situation over Buhari’s leave and what took place when the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was ill and flown abroad for treatment. He insisted that Buhari was well.
Mohammed was reacting to a trending report on social media where a comment he made in December 2009 has become the butt of comments and jokes.
“Yes, I issued a statement on the 22nd of December (2009), but the circumstances are vastly different. Mr. President is not ill; Mr. President did not go for treatment; Mr. President went on leave and did the proper thing according to the constitution.”
In a statement issued as National Publicity Secretary of the Action Congress (AC), Alhaji Lai Mohammed had said the situation then where ministers and aides of the president gave out uncoordinated information on his health, was doing more harm than good. He urged that the citizens should be given a daily update on the health of Yar’Adua.
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by LordIsaac(m): 10:58am
Nigeria!
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by yudee233: 11:01am
The law has many faces
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:06am
Okay
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by Thewrath(m): 11:11am
I see
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by tempest01(m): 11:12am
It is clearly stated that when he transmits a letter that he is back from vacation, the vice ceases to act.
There is no place that mandates the length of vacation or time away to be included in the letter and that was the first mistake pmbs handlers did. And they tried to resolve that in the second letter.
Therefore Osinbanjo remains acting till Buhari is back and sends a letter to the Senate on his return. The only thing the Senate can do is raise 1/3 to petition for his impeachment due to his health. But that won't work, as his true state of health will not be disclosed by those close to him to enable such.
So now it is a wait out that is going to happen. In like two months, then questions should start being asked. And then a demand to know his state of health.
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by Ooni: 11:25am
The north has played us again
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by jpphilips(m): 11:35am
yudee233:
Not true we have loads of unintelligent entities masquerading as lawyers
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by yarimo(m): 11:42am
Apart from corruption, one of the problem of Nigeria is the constitution.
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by Marotzke(m): 11:44am
Ooni:No you played the north again. Only that this time, they will not make it easy for you again.
If it means placing him on life support and ruling by proxy, they are ready for that.
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by AirFireEarthH20(m): 11:48am
Balderdash write-up! Some lawyers are ignorant of our laws. The constitution says"whenever a letter is transmitted..." it didn't say whenever a letter is read. The Senate has acknowledged receipt of the letter by the President asking for an extension of his leave/medical vac therefore, it means the Acting President will continue to act until Buhari writes another letter to Senate he would like to resume work. So no vacuum whatsoever.
Olodo lawyers full everywhere for naija
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by haveadream: 12:02pm
Its unfortunate that someone like you have no iota of idea of how law works. Lawyers don't make laws for your information. A lawyer's responsibility is simply to bring up an argument for or against a brief or any matter as the lawyer deems fit. Only Judges makes the decision. So before abusing lawyers, educate yourself. Law is not about something that makes sense or not. To you some lawyers are unintelligent because they are doing their job.
jpphilips:
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by haveadream: 12:08pm
The word "transmitted" is subjective depending on whose side you are. No lawyer is ignorant of law after the years they spent to get qualified. A lawyer can argue a case successfully that does not make sense and win if he is able to convince the Judge and not people like you. A lawyer can loose a good case not because of ignorance but because the other side can convince the Judge. So its about how to convince a Judge to make an informed decision. Remember we are not talking here about a rogue judge that took bribe in a given case but rather an objective Judge that have respect for rule of law and equity.
AirFireEarthH20:
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by Promismike(m): 12:26pm
Yes we have no president! We took a man whose head was dead since 1985. We cut his head off, give him a cocoa nut head and made him our president. Mr lawyer! you ar right.
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by absoluteSuccess: 12:27pm
Palava people.
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by Mrmaxxwel(m): 12:27pm
Abi
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by Mrchippychappy(m): 12:27pm
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!! Osinbade don die too?
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:27pm
Buyeradvertcom:Elder lying Mohammed...
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by SalamRushdie: 12:27pm
The Nigerian constitution can best be described as Higgy hagger , it is very porous and filled with many loop holes, loop doors and loop windows that leaves plenty room for constitutional recklessness and brigandy.
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by Ayan25(f): 12:27pm
What are they trying to hide from us? I just hope Mr president is still alive ooo
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by WHOcarex: 12:28pm
Who them elp before
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by EazyMoh(m): 12:28pm
Na only mere commissioner.
This is a misleading headline. Guardian can do better than this. of the three lawyers they interviewed only one insinuated what the headline says, the other two disagreed. Yet they decide to use his single opinion as the headline.
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by ceeethru: 12:28pm
With the same yardstick you judge others so too shall be judged. Bubu if you are too ill to address Nigerians, RESIGN!
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by donchrisville: 12:28pm
Smh
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by Igba123: 12:29pm
I refuse to be confused. All d same, fear north!
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by espionage48(m): 12:30pm
Today is my birthday!!! wish me luck pals.. I don't need likes because likes can't add to my account
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by oluFELAxy(m): 12:31pm
Hmmm...when will the Nigeria political film get interesting?
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by gbegemaster(m): 12:31pm
Ride on. What interests me is na WHO SIGN THE LETTER? It's obvious that question was thrown aside with feigned annoyance.
Time will reveal all. Buhari has approximately two months to show up and even before then, tension will continue to rise.
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by shamecurls(m): 12:31pm
tempest01:
Thanks for the enlightenment!
Hate has blinded many!
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by SmartyPants: 12:32pm
After reading the article, i can reliably inform you that there is nothing to see here. Please go about your regular business.
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by cocaineaddict(m): 12:32pm
F
|Re: There Is Neither President Nor Acting President At The Moment- Lawyers by tempest01(m): 12:32pm
shamecurls:
You again in my mentions
