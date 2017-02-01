₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by Specialspesh: 12:40pm
Special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has received a backlash from Nigerians on twitter for claiming to have been a truthful spokesman.
This came after he tweeted "Some folks would rather be lied to. But they won't get it from this spokesman. An eternal commitment to the truth, no matter what.God rules"
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/between-nigerians-and-femi-adesina-on.html
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by slimthugchimee(f): 12:40pm
put 100speakers infront of adesina, he will tell 100 different lies to each of them at once
THUGLIFE
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by Specialspesh: 12:45pm
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by Kindoo: 12:50pm
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by angeltolly(f): 1:03pm
Femi Adesina be speaking Rubbish from time immemorial He is part of Buhari's problem, his Mumu no get rival.
Look at Laolu Akande, the man has sense pass others speaking for this government
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by nonxo007(m): 1:13pm
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by Xcelinteriors(f): 1:14pm
The is just trying to defend his boss
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by Omoakinsuyi(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by Histrings08(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by NNVanguard(m): 1:14pm
Femi trying so hard to retain his job because this economy is not smiling for anyone at all!
So let's bear with him.
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by NameChecker: 1:14pm
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by Jacksparr0w127: 1:14pm
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by lazsnaira(m): 1:15pm
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by NCP: 1:15pm
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React by Tifemide2017: 1:15pm
