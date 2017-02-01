Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Adesina: "I Don't Lie, No Matter What"; Nigerians React (180 Views)

This came after he tweeted "Some folks would rather be lied to. But they won't get it from this spokesman. An eternal commitment to the truth, no matter what.God rules"



Special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has received a backlash from Nigerians on twitter for claiming to have been a truthful spokesman.This came after he tweeted "Some folks would rather be lied to. But they won't get it from this spokesman. An eternal commitment to the truth, no matter what.God rules"





THUGLIFE put 100speakers infront of adesina, he will tell 100 different lies to each of them at once

He is part of Buhari's problem, his Mumu no get rival.





Look at Laolu Akande, the man has sense pass others speaking for this government Femi Adesina be speaking Rubbish from time immemorialHe is part of Buhari's problem, his Mumu no get rival.Look at Laolu Akande, the man has sense pass others speaking for this government

The is just trying to defend his boss

Femi trying so hard to retain his job because this economy is not smiling for anyone at all!



So let's bear with him.

