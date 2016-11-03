Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" (8633 Views)

Buhari Speaks To Ganduje From London, Says "I Am Feeling Better" / Buhari Speaks To Trump On Phone From London - Femi Adesina / Buhari Speaks To ARISE TV On New Cabinet, Saraki, Others (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Spoke with PMB a short while ago. Glad to hear his voice. Told me he was resting, but no cause for worry. Said I should greet my family.





Thanks for holding out against mischief makers, PMB tells me during a phone call today. Said he would call again soon. Gave him best wishes.



https://mobile.twitter.com/FemAdesina/status/835496369733390336 Femi Adesina :

Lol

Is dat all. I wish baba well 6 Likes 2 Shares

Well, Mr. Femi don turn to chief priest wey Dey here from sango. Femi since you're now babu's mouthpiece, help us tell him that we are not missing him! 32 Likes

guess in the dream 1 Like

Good stuff

femi adeshina is a joke. buhari told u to greet his family mumu spokesman 9 Likes 1 Share

Enough of all these, please.

More like reminding us that we still have a president somewhere.....



What's tha business? 3 Likes

k

Let him give us Buhari number.





Femi Femi

yeye dey smell. his coming back wont make any difference. it would make d ipob start agitating again

Why only phone call to certain sets of people!





Why can't he address Nigerians live for just five minutes, at least, it's majority of Nigerians that voted him into power, he's accountable to them, not only to a particular sets of close pals!





Quick recovery to him though! 1 Like

Twitter go just make people stupid

aiit

Ok.but pls which network did he use to call him.nonsense,that man should better remain there,the economy is smiling small small since he traveled to london abi na uk. 1 Like

Sigh..where else is this possible? For a president to be away from his home country for over a month! Only a dysfunctional society like Nigeria considers this normal 2 Likes 3 Shares

First thing first... I can't emphasize this enough Nobody is worrying



Secondly next time you call him, tell him we are praying for him, and the prayer is for london to make him non refundable. 2 Likes

[size=18pt]we dont miss him[/size]

Yoruba call this "awada kerikeri" 1 Like 1 Share

NO CAUSE FOR WORRY.

please tell all those. people holding prayer session that there is NO CAUSE FOR WORRY 4 Likes

He can as well keep the message to himself. 1 Like

So he's alright? What's he still doing there then?



First ever London based president of Nigeria 1 Like

lol @ "he told me he is resting". rest from what if i may ask? 3 Likes

And now what's the big deal calling someone who is in London?





We are now glorifying the useless act 2 Likes

Buhari the Voice has spoken again

Nonsense!!!

Shut up ur trap





Give us a video evidence of the President talking to You 1 Like 1 Share

ok. quick recovery to PMB 1 Like