|Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by Hab24: 3:35pm
Femi Adesina :
Spoke with PMB a short while ago. Glad to hear his voice. Told me he was resting, but no cause for worry. Said I should greet my family.
https://mobile.twitter.com/FemAdesina/status/835496369733390336
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by yeyeboi(m): 3:37pm
Lol
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by emamos: 3:37pm
Is dat all. I wish baba well
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by ChappyChase(m): 3:46pm
Well, Mr. Femi don turn to chief priest wey Dey here from sango. Femi since you're now babu's mouthpiece, help us tell him that we are not missing him!
32 Likes
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by fuckingAyaya(m): 3:47pm
guess in the dream
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by BreezyCB(m): 3:48pm
Good stuff
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by Silva79(f): 3:49pm
femi adeshina is a joke. buhari told u to greet his family mumu spokesman
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by DirtyGold: 3:49pm
Enough of all these, please.
More like reminding us that we still have a president somewhere.....
What's tha business?
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by osumak2: 3:49pm
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by chukslawrence(m): 3:50pm
k
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 3:50pm
Let him give us Buhari number.
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by Rilwayne001: 3:50pm
Femi
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by tolexy123: 3:50pm
yeye dey smell. his coming back wont make any difference. it would make d ipob start agitating again
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by greatgod2012(f): 3:50pm
Why only phone call to certain sets of people!
Why can't he address Nigerians live for just five minutes, at least, it's majority of Nigerians that voted him into power, he's accountable to them, not only to a particular sets of close pals!
Quick recovery to him though!
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by loomer: 3:50pm
Twitter go just make people stupid
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by BOMBEATZ(m): 3:50pm
aiit
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by Longcucumber(m): 3:50pm
Ok.but pls which network did he use to call him.nonsense,that man should better remain there,the economy is smiling small small since he traveled to london abi na uk.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by cold(m): 3:51pm
Sigh..where else is this possible? For a president to be away from his home country for over a month! Only a dysfunctional society like Nigeria considers this normal
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by Millz404(m): 3:51pm
First thing first... I can't emphasize this enough Nobody is worrying
Secondly next time you call him, tell him we are praying for him, and the prayer is for london to make him non refundable.
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by CACAWA(m): 3:51pm
[size=18pt]we dont miss him[/size]
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by taoheedoriloye(m): 3:51pm
Yoruba call this "awada kerikeri"
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by eagleeye2: 3:52pm
NO CAUSE FOR WORRY.
please tell all those. people holding prayer session that there is NO CAUSE FOR WORRY
4 Likes
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by DozieInc(m): 3:52pm
He can as well keep the message to himself.
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by raker300: 3:52pm
So he's alright? What's he still doing there then?
First ever London based president of Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by greaterlove001: 3:52pm
lol @ "he told me he is resting". rest from what if i may ask?
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by Selena06(f): 3:52pm
And now what's the big deal calling someone who is in London?
We are now glorifying the useless act
2 Likes
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by SalamRushdie: 3:53pm
Buhari the Voice has spoken again
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by ugoflo2013: 3:53pm
Nonsense!!!
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by ALAYORMII: 3:53pm
Shut up ur trap
Give us a video evidence of the President talking to You
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by Taqsit(f): 3:53pm
ok. quick recovery to PMB
1 Like
|Re: Femi Adesina: "I Spoke With President Buhari Today" by SlimHan(f): 3:54pm
in dreams abi?
Tell him to remain there for now.... NO ONE IS MISSING HIM Even AISHA sef
