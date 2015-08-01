₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by EYIBLESSN(m): 12:55pm
Tunde Bakare, serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari chose him as running mate in 2011, because he wanted a vice-president who can hold the nation together if he dies in power.
https://www.thecable.ng/bakare-buhari-told-me-he-wants-a-vp-who-can-hold-the-nation-together-if-he-dies-in-power
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by Iamwrath: 12:58pm
No source? Definitely fake why would Obj choose Okonjo over Osibanjo?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by yarimo(m): 1:03pm
Mtcheeew IPOB been fabricating lies just to impress since 1960 BC .
6 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by Tororo: 1:12pm
Isn't there a difference between 2011 and 2015?
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by sarrki(m): 1:31pm
It could have been a disaster
Obianno could have been far far better
Or Ambode ,
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by mmb: 3:15pm
These people wish Buhari death by all means.
Buhari shall serve out his term in Sha Allah till 2023.
9 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by greatgod2012(f): 3:15pm
Buhari rejected NOI just because she was serving under PDP. I don't know when we're going to look beyond party affiliations when planning to serve the nation.
Mtchew......
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by olaezebala: 3:15pm
Not disrespecting you Sir but en, Boda Bakare, u can lie ooooo. As a man of God Sir, preach the Gospel and God will make u relevant. Dragging "Na me lie pass" with Lai Mohammed no go help u.
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by lielbree: 3:15pm
Because she is Igbo, no other reason
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by room089: 3:16pm
#BREAKING NEWS# Finally the President is back...I mean d youth president in my church
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by hayjay123: 3:16pm
We don't need your info
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by IamPatriotic(m): 3:17pm
Pastor Bakare won't lie, but if it were to be another Pastor that's saying this, I would have said "shut up there"!
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by shamecurls(m): 3:17pm
Sigh....
Obasanjo might have wanted to but Buhari knowing she was not a political weight to seal the North-Western alliance, which was the master plan of the APC. An Okonjo would have blown it all up!
Obasanjo's proposed combo was an imminent failure in the making which would have retained PDP as the ruling party.
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by Mrsufarguw: 3:17pm
Impossible
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by vodutive: 3:18pm
"And he (Buhari) asked him, what do you think he (Obasanjo) is up to? He said ‘you know our boss, there is something up his sleeve"
I have been saying this thing since, anything Obasanjo has a hand in is never good! Shey youve all heard Buhari say it now?
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by Lilimax(f): 3:18pm
But this news is stale.
The incident happened in 2011...but we are in the year 2016
We should think forward and not backward!
Any way all i know is that 'I will pight kwaraption' presido has tasted leadership and
have seen that Nigeria is bigger than him.
He should therefore step aside to take care of his ailing health.
It well with Nigeria!
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by INTROVERT(f): 3:18pm
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by mustymatic(m): 3:19pm
Lies...but she was among those who sucked Nigeria dry
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by chimah3(m): 3:20pm
BEEF!!!!!!!!!!!
Obasanjo is always talking....Nigga should take a rest from Nigeria's issues!! None of his talks has ever brought us any good!
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by GreenMavro: 3:20pm
she smart pass BULL HARI NOW
He for don resign since, if na she b VP
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by seguno2: 3:20pm
The same Obasanjo that has been yabbing Ngozi?
Tunde Bakare should stop yarning dust in his desperate bid for relevance.
If he cannot tell the truth, he had better keep his mouth shut.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by edimalo(m): 3:20pm
it could be possible
Mrsufarguw:
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by GoldenJAT(m): 3:21pm
PASTOR TUNDE BAKARE!there is something abt this man that is strange!
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by brixton: 3:21pm
God told you to vie a position and you lost the election.
My oga, God is not a God of confusion and neither does he send his servants on impossible missions.
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by UncleJudax(m): 3:22pm
Dangote...na dem de run the country. he doesnt need to occupy a political position. Una think say na only Cement him de sell?
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by Rick9(m): 3:22pm
Dese politicians sef
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by whirlwind7(m): 3:22pm
Bakare should just shut the hell up and face his tithe collection drive.
I lost any little regard I had for him when, after he announced to his congregation that God revealed to him that Nigeria is doomed if anyone of the former military heads of state should get elected as a civilian president.
Several months later, he accepted to run as Buhari's running mate.
Men who run after their stomach, without an iota of integrity or shame.
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by naptu2: 3:22pm
Old news. Obasanjo said the same thing in his book and both Pastor Bakare and El Rufai had said this years ago.
Bakare in 2011
http://www.nairaland.com/634706/buhari-rejected-dr-ngozi-okonjo-iweala
El Rufai in 2013
http://www.nairaland.com/1183946/obj-wanted-buhari-okonjo-iweala-ticket
OBJ in 2016
http://www.nairaland.com/2945431/wanted-okonjo-iweala-vp-buhari-obasanjo
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by Kingspin(m): 3:22pm
Nigeria keep making deliberate mistakes in the hands of selfish leaders and fellow fellow supporters and will keep falling, paying dearly for it until Nigerian elect candidate of good quality without attaching religion and tribalism sentiments. I don't care which party just give us the best.
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by emmykk(m): 3:23pm
Obj trying to solve Nigeria problem.
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by Mandesz(m): 3:24pm
I've so much respect for this Mrs okonjo-iweala inspire of APC/bubu propaganda
|Re: Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare by Meeloreh(f): 3:24pm
That one na history abeg. There are more pressing issues like ...
