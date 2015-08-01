Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Wanted Okonjo-Iweala As Buhari's Running Mate, But He Refused - Bakare (4653 Views)

Tunde Bakare, serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari chose him as running mate in 2011, because he wanted a vice-president who can hold the nation together if he dies in power.



Both men contested the election under the platform of the then Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), but lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Addressing his congregants in Ogba, Lagos, last month, Bakare said Buhari rejected former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s choice of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance.



BUHARI REJECTED OKONJO-IWEALA



“The day I signed that paper was the last day of submission. I carried the candidacy paper with me, but I didn’t fill. The final day, Nasir el-Rufai (current governor of Kaduna) came to my room, and said Chief Obasanjo summoned him, that if he could appoint Okonjo-Iweala and drop Bakare, he (Obasanjo) will support Buhari.



“I was so glad, I was totally relieved, I took the nomination paper and I said ‘let us go to General Buhari’s room’. He took us to his bedroom, only three of us there.



“I said Nasir el-Rufai has just come to tell me good news, President Obasanjo has spoken to IBB, has also spoken to Dangote, they will now support you if you can only substitute Ngozi Iweala and let me go.



“I said, sir, there are five reasons why you must yield to this, and he kept on looking at me… Look, many of you don’t know this man… For the ability to keep calm in the midst of storm and not say anything… to hold your peace, I need some Fulani blood.







“I said five reasons why you must embrace this: ‘1. Ngozi Iweala is Delta Igbo; you have solved the problem of south-south and south-east. 2. She’s a Christian, faith balance. 3. She is a woman, gender balance. 4. She is a former minister of finance and external affairs, it is called experience, and currently, her position in the World Bank gives her global exposure, any of this five, I don’t have’.



“He looked at me, and said did Obasanjo meet with you or Nasir? I said honourable minister (el-Rufai), you speak, and he repeated all the things I’ve said. And he (Buhari) asked him, what do you think he (Obasanjo) is up to? He said ‘you know our boss, there is something up his sleeve’.



“Then he turned to me, and said Pastor Bakare I told you I have prayed my own prayer the way I know how to, and I chose you, if you don’t want, give me the form, I would look for somebody else.



“It was then Nasir said, egbon, sign it. In that room ,I signed it, and Nasir seconded it. I left the place and it was as if a burden lifted.”



Bakare said he heard the voice of God to go ahead, which strengthened him in the days ahead.

https://www.thecable.ng/bakare-buhari-told-me-he-wants-a-vp-who-can-hold-the-nation-together-if-he-dies-in-power





No source? Definitely fake why would Obj choose Okonjo over Osibanjo? 1 Like 1 Share

Isn't there a difference between 2011 and 2015?

It could have been a disaster



Obianno could have been far far better



Or Ambode ,

These people wish Buhari death by all means.



Buhari shall serve out his term in Sha Allah till 2023. 9 Likes

Buhari rejected NOI just because she was serving under PDP. I don't know when we're going to look beyond party affiliations when planning to serve the nation.





Not disrespecting you Sir but en, Boda Bakare, u can lie ooooo. As a man of God Sir, preach the Gospel and God will make u relevant. Dragging "Na me lie pass" with Lai Mohammed no go help u. 3 Likes

Because she is Igbo, no other reason 1 Like

We don't need your info

Pastor Bakare won't lie, but if it were to be another Pastor that's saying this, I would have said "shut up there"!

Obasanjo might have wanted to but Buhari knowing she was not a political weight to seal the North-Western alliance, which was the master plan of the APC. An Okonjo would have blown it all up!



Obasanjo's proposed combo was an imminent failure in the making which would have retained PDP as the ruling party. 1 Like

"And he (Buhari) asked him, what do you think he (Obasanjo) is up to? He said ‘you know our boss, there is something up his sleeve"





I have been saying this thing since, anything Obasanjo has a hand in is never good! Shey youve all heard Buhari say it now?



The incident happened in 2011...but we are in the year 2016

We should think forward and not backward!



Any way all i know is that 'I will pight kwaraption' presido has tasted leadership and

have seen that Nigeria is bigger than him.

He should therefore step aside to take care of his ailing health.



It well with Nigeria! But this news is stale.The incident happened in 2011...but we are in the year 2016We should think forward and not backward!Any way all i know is that '' presido has tasted leadership andhave seen that Nigeria is bigger than him.He should therefore step aside to take care of his ailing health.It well with Nigeria! 2 Likes

Lies...but she was among those who sucked Nigeria dry

Obasanjo is always talking....Nigga should take a rest from Nigeria's issues!! None of his talks has ever brought us any good!





she smart pass BULL HARI NOW



He for don resign since, if na she b VP she smart pass BULL HARI NOWHe for don resign since, if na she b VP 2 Likes 1 Share

The same Obasanjo that has been yabbing Ngozi?

Tunde Bakare should stop yarning dust in his desperate bid for relevance.

If he cannot tell the truth, he had better keep his mouth shut. 1 Like 1 Share

Mrsufarguw:

Impossible it could be possible

PASTOR TUNDE BAKARE!there is something abt this man that is strange!

God told you to vie a position and you lost the election.



My oga, God is not a God of confusion and neither does he send his servants on impossible missions.

Dangote...na dem de run the country. he doesnt need to occupy a political position. Una think say na only Cement him de sell?

Bakare should just shut the hell up and face his tithe collection drive.

I lost any little regard I had for him when, after he announced to his congregation that God revealed to him that Nigeria is doomed if anyone of the former military heads of state should get elected as a civilian president.

Several months later, he accepted to run as Buhari's running mate.



Men who run after their stomach, without an iota of integrity or shame.







Bakare in 2011

http://www.nairaland.com/634706/buhari-rejected-dr-ngozi-okonjo-iweala





El Rufai in 2013

http://www.nairaland.com/1183946/obj-wanted-buhari-okonjo-iweala-ticket





OBJ in 2016

http://www.nairaland.com/2945431/wanted-okonjo-iweala-vp-buhari-obasanjo Old news. Obasanjo said the same thing in his book and both Pastor Bakare and El Rufai had said this years ago.Bakare in 2011El Rufai in 2013OBJ in 2016

Nigeria keep making deliberate mistakes in the hands of selfish leaders and fellow fellow supporters and will keep falling, paying dearly for it until Nigerian elect candidate of good quality without attaching religion and tribalism sentiments. I don't care which party just give us the best.

Obj trying to solve Nigeria problem.

I've so much respect for this Mrs okonjo-iweala inspire of APC/bubu propaganda