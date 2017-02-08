₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by omenkaLives: 2:12pm
The Kaduna State Government has barred personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission from erecting checkpoints in Kaduna and other urban centres in the state.
http://punchng.com/el-rufai-orders-frsc-off-kaduna-streets/
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by Engrobiorah(m): 2:17pm
The short man has spoken
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by BlackSeptember: 2:18pm
Is there Traffic in Kaduna?
That ghost town
Modified: To those saying nonsense, Kaduna of today is a Big No from yesterday. A lot of people have moved from Kaduna after those riots from 2001 to 2012 that rocked that place.
I grew up and did my schooling in Kaduna and i can tell you that 80% of my school mates didn't settle in Kaduna.
The place is a ghost town right now. How many mass does St Joseph do have now unlike befeore we have 5 mass on Sundays
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by Thewrath(m): 2:19pm
Good for kaduna people,the FRSC are becoming a nuisance to the general public,stopping vehicles unnecessarily and carrying out duties outside their jurisdictions!
One can't drive with rest of mind anymore because a part of your mind is thinking if there's something missing in your car whenever you approach the FRSC!
They always find something missing!
Btw,does he have such power?
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by BlackSeptember: 2:19pm
zombies won't say anything but if Fayose should say such you will see the critics from Yoruba Muslim at an all time high
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by owobokiri(m): 2:20pm
Kaduna state is full of "big men".. They must have stepped on a "powerful" toe..
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by Jibril659(m): 2:30pm
Then impose kastelea on people, revenue generation dole.
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by tafabaloo(m): 2:32pm
FRSC is a federal agency and I don't think the Governor has the power to bar them from operating on federal roads within the state.
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by tens4real(m): 2:37pm
Short man devil
Hell Rufai
That is a misplaced priority instead of him to go and ban the killings in southern kaduna he is busy banning frsc yeye man... .
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by pesinfada(m): 2:50pm
Who knows d next evil he is abt to carry out?
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by NameChecker: 2:51pm
OK
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by Lasskeey: 2:51pm
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by freeborn76(m): 2:52pm
May this man never in his lifetime be Nigeria's President; he is a tyrant, religious bigot and an unrepentant tribalist. His election as Kaduna Governor has exposed his evil tendencies...
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by IamPatriotic(m): 2:52pm
Not a bad policy directive.
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by Newbiee: 2:52pm
Good
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by iamawara(m): 2:52pm
He is planing of something evil. Watch out
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by asumo12: 2:52pm
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by 9jakohai(m): 2:53pm
BlackSeptember:
You obviously have never been to, or lived in Kaduna.
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by jonbat(m): 2:53pm
good
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by j1mmy: 2:53pm
Well some mumu people wey say Osibanjo is in charge should tell me why a northern state governor is taking unilateral action to bar a federal agency from performing a mandate that is not state controlled!
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by Xcelinteriors(f): 2:53pm
ok
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by thunder74(m): 2:53pm
Unless he is speaking as the "DEPUTY ACTING PRESIDENT" else this order in ultra vires. FRSC is a federal agency created by laws, nobody can suspend their services anywhere until the law is amended.
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by bettercreature(m): 2:54pm
j1mmy:Its a very good development,those idiot have crippled some states due to the enforcement of the senseless speed limiter
You are in trouble if you stop for them,they have their endless list of offences
You can never escape
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by OlujobaSamuel: 2:54pm
no vio again for kaduna? abeg i dey relocate sharp sharp, make una no beg me
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by Tyche(m): 2:54pm
Way to go His Excellency, those guys are nothing but nusiance, extortionists and all what not.
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by menwongo(m): 2:55pm
Midget has come again.
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by Blurryface(m): 2:55pm
Small man, Big Balls... El Rufai, El Classico order.
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by coptic: 2:55pm
BlackSeptember:What then does that make Enugu?
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by first001: 2:56pm
s
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by Dildo(m): 2:56pm
Yao yao governor.Na him he no fit use th same power against fulani herdsmen terrorists.
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by hardywaltz(m): 2:57pm
Good
Restrict them to federal roads
They nothing but nuisance.....
|Re: El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna by vicben27(m): 2:57pm
BlackSeptember:stop sayin wat u dnt knw! kd is a beutiful state because u passed by! while travelin to God knwz wer u talkin trash! get sense small dont b behavin like dat ur dullard n clueless fulani cattle rarer of a president! who as disapeared into d air!
