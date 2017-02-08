Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / El-Rufai Orders FRSC Off The Streets Of Kaduna (7307 Views)

The Kaduna State Government has barred personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission from erecting checkpoints in Kaduna and other urban centres in the state.



The Special Assistant to Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Wednesday said that the decision was taken by the state Security Council after a meeting in which it reviewed complaints from the general public against the road marshals.



He said, “The council acted following complaints that FRSC officials were acting in ways reminiscent of the VIO that was dissolved by the state government following widespread unease at their acts of disrespect for the public and penchant for extortion.”



The government stressed that the FRSC personnel have been barred “from indiscriminately stopping vehicles for inspection in Kaduna town, a situation which has been responsible for avoidable traffic congestion and accidents.”



The government further directed the FRSC officials to, henceforth, concentrate their activities “in ensuring safe travel on highways such as the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.”



It also barred petrol tankers from loading firewood, tomatoes and other goods on top of their vehicles throughout the state, because of the danger the practice pose to lives and property.



It said, “The Security Council, therefore, mandated security agencies to ensure compliance with these directives, and relevant agencies were also directed to impound defaulting tankers.”



The meeting of the security council was chaired by the governor, and had in attendance his Deputy, Mr Barnabas Bala, and heads of military and paramilitary agencies in the state.



The short man has spoken

Is there Traffic in Kaduna?





That ghost town





Modified: To those saying nonsense, Kaduna of today is a Big No from yesterday. A lot of people have moved from Kaduna after those riots from 2001 to 2012 that rocked that place.



I grew up and did my schooling in Kaduna and i can tell you that 80% of my school mates didn't settle in Kaduna.



The place is a ghost town right now. How many mass does St Joseph do have now unlike befeore we have 5 mass on Sundays

Good for kaduna people,the FRSC are becoming a nuisance to the general public,stopping vehicles unnecessarily and carrying out duties outside their jurisdictions!

One can't drive with rest of mind anymore because a part of your mind is thinking if there's something missing in your car whenever you approach the FRSC!

They always find something missing!



Btw,does he have such power?

zombies won't say anything but if Fayose should say such you will see the critics from Yoruba Muslim at an all time high 8 Likes

Kaduna state is full of "big men".. They must have stepped on a "powerful" toe.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Then impose kastelea on people, revenue generation dole.

FRSC is a federal agency and I don't think the Governor has the power to bar them from operating on federal roads within the state. 17 Likes 1 Share

Short man devil

Hell Rufai

That is a misplaced priority instead of him to go and ban the killings in southern kaduna he is busy banning frsc yeye man... . 4 Likes 3 Shares

Who knows d next evil he is abt to carry out?

OK

May this man never in his lifetime be Nigeria's President; he is a tyrant, religious bigot and an unrepentant tribalist. His election as Kaduna Governor has exposed his evil tendencies... 1 Like 1 Share

Not a bad policy directive. 2 Likes 1 Share

Good

He is planing of something evil. Watch out

BlackSeptember:

Is there Traffic in Kaduna?





That ghost town

You obviously have never been to, or lived in Kaduna.

good

Well some mumu people wey say Osibanjo is in charge should tell me why a northern state governor is taking unilateral action to bar a federal agency from performing a mandate that is not state controlled! 3 Likes 1 Share

Unless he is speaking as the "DEPUTY ACTING PRESIDENT" else this order in ultra vires. FRSC is a federal agency created by laws, nobody can suspend their services anywhere until the law is amended.

j1mmy:

Its a very good development,those idiot have crippled some states due to the enforcement of the senseless speed limiter

You are in trouble if you stop for them,they have their endless list of offences

You can never escape

You are in trouble if you stop for them,they have their endless list of offences

Its a very good development,those idiot have crippled some states due to the enforcement of the senseless speed limiter
You are in trouble if you stop for them,they have their endless list of offences
You can never escape

no vio again for kaduna? abeg i dey relocate sharp sharp, make una no beg me

Way to go His Excellency, those guys are nothing but nusiance, extortionists and all what not.

Midget has come again.

Small man, Big Balls... El Rufai, El Classico order.

BlackSeptember:

Is there Traffic in Kaduna?





What then does that make Enugu?

Yao yao governor.Na him he no fit use th same power against fulani herdsmen terrorists. 1 Like

Good

Restrict them to federal roads

They nothing but nuisance.....