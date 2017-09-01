₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,418 members, 3,799,340 topics. Date: Monday, 18 September 2017 at 11:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos (20873 Views)
Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) / Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) / President Buhari Lands In Kaduna Airport, Uses Helicopter To Abuja (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by CastedDude: 8:38pm
Earlier today, the Yoruba community in the United States - took to the streets of New York to showcase their culture along with other black communities. This is coming as President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in New York for the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/yoruba-community-take-streets-new-york-buhari-lands-us-photos.html
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by Alphafeezay(m): 8:41pm
Good.
Progressives!
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by Harbeyg09(m): 8:43pm
We are Nigerians
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by ULSHERLAN(m): 8:45pm
KINGOFTHEEAST:
You hate yourselves, so i don't blame you hating on others. Get a life
175 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by greatmarshall(m): 8:46pm
Hmm
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by heendrix(m): 8:49pm
was it really necessary
pretty sure out all the countries gathered there only Nigeria people will come out to waste their precious time
while the white just look at us like
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by madridguy(m): 8:50pm
The pigs and idiots won't like this.
65 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by KINGOFTHEEAST: 8:51pm
Trailii:1 kilobyte of sense
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by BudeYahooCom: 8:53pm
Tools of fulani hegemonists, what do you expect?
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by psucc(m): 8:55pm
No wonder Lai Mohammed said that masquerade dressing can generate employment for Nigerians. So the Yorubas are working that industry.
41 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 8:57pm
Cool
1 Like
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by MasterKim: 9:01pm
KINGOFTHEEAST:Sorry
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by amrichy: 9:03pm
i just pray say ds sickly feeble-minded fulani of a man won't disgrace d giant of africa at d conference.
oh my country Nigeria, I so much long for a time when thou wil be governed by those who are sound in health and mind, those who are physicaly fit and intelectualy competent.
24 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by Dosmay(m): 9:06pm
nawa o. Job no dey USA too ni?
6 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by TimFisher: 9:09pm
I can count them...they are eleven in number
And to tell how cowardice they are...dey no fly Nigeria flag...can u see the flag no get value again.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by anitapreeti(f): 9:21pm
psucc:
Lmao
1 Like
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by 9jvirgin(m): 9:27pm
Good job.
3 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by moninuola65: 9:29pm
KINGOFTHEEAST:you are not as stupid as those click like for you:
you see egungun and you were shouting muslim!
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by moninuola65: 9:40pm
E sen omo oje;
Nrawo onilu ti won mo fi konko dara wipe:
Egun la gbenro,
se pele pele lode,
Eeyan o feni foro bi osori eni.
se pele pele lode.
Siaba odikooko,
omo soba loju,
odi kooko,
siaba, o di kooko.
se pele pele lode.
Eeyan o feni foro bi o sori eni,
se pele lode.
7 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by reuben79: 10:01pm
BudeYahooCom:call them names dey ar more dan u in everythin
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by reuben79: 10:05pm
KINGOFTHEEAST:beaking news nnmadi kanu is dead...take it or leave ok
13 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by whitering: 10:05pm
Nigeria will be great again whether devil like it or not.
5 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by MohammedAlfa1: 10:05pm
Bubu is a goat � and a terrorist
6 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by Leo3333: 10:05pm
Jobless APC minions!
8 Likes
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by silasweb(m): 10:05pm
I thought it was IPOB.
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by Hofbrauhaus: 10:05pm
|Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by nwabobo: 10:06pm
CastedDude:
Ndigbo will hit the streets tomorrow.
4 Likes
Joe Igbokwe: IPOB Is A Fraud / President Buhari Approves Appointments Of Sovereign Wealth Agency Board Members / Burial Of Late General Adeyinka Adebayo (Live Updates)
Viewing this topic: Guruboi(m), piperazine, ayolanrewaju(m), bless2tom(m), youanddme, Teel012, KanuJEWSarePIGS, Mpeace(m), walexbiz(m), expensiveguyman(m), fetrillion(m), amanze15(m), lordmassac(m), Rexleo(m), psyqs(m), mikael3(m), panco, Challas(m), yusakins(m), Zico5(m), amazinglysplend, momoloso, Celebritypazi, PEPPERified, kkman(m), francoray(m), abiderx, tonguengineer(m), Elkrypto(m), michoade, akseom, afonjaman, realbee(m), meelerh(f), DirtyGold, Lyth, KiNiBiGd, mollymotion(m), BobbyGeneral, tomioro(m), OlivetBen(m), paparazzi1987(m), j64real(m), ruffbamreal(m), foxychev, Kolasheyi, smartman2017, sniperchris401, Shakingdbumbum, mediaspy, osaggy(m), xnsandrxns, surajoyadagammo(m), CarlyX8(m), StFrank2(m), Teejazy(m), ayampissed, coolebux(m), Fabulous100, harlhan, j0rdannkyle, ifeoluwatomi(m), DesireBenjamin, Brownville007, biokis007, imhomoh(m), Emperoradrian(m), Ziggyduben(m), Zenas212(m), harzheez(m), rayobaba(m), lexsals4real(m), mcocolok(m), talkportal, laddo98, Feranmi4christ(m), Mrnairalandd, Eluwilussit(m), agamali1(m), geezville(m), kolnel and 195 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6