Ivanka Trump Gushes About Meeting Chibok Girls In The US (Photos) / Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) / President Buhari Lands In Kaduna Airport, Uses Helicopter To Abuja (Video)

Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by CastedDude: 8:38pm
Earlier today, the Yoruba community in the United States - took to the streets of New York to showcase their culture along with other black communities. This is coming as President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in New York for the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.. See photos below;

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/yoruba-community-take-streets-new-york-buhari-lands-us-photos.html

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by Alphafeezay(m): 8:41pm
Good.
Progressives!

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by Harbeyg09(m): 8:43pm
We are Nigerians grin

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by ULSHERLAN(m): 8:45pm
KINGOFTHEEAST:
slaves,animals ,vagabonds and conquered muslims

You hate yourselves, so i don't blame you hating on others. Get a life

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by greatmarshall(m): 8:46pm
Hmm
Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by heendrix(m): 8:49pm
was it really necessary undecided

pretty sure out all the countries gathered there only Nigeria people will come out to waste their precious time

while the white just look at us like

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by madridguy(m): 8:50pm
The pigs and idiots won't like this.

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by KINGOFTHEEAST: 8:51pm
Trailii:
it pain am .... foolish miserable terrorist and coward .. where is your lord and saviour coward kanu?
1 kilobyte of sense

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by BudeYahooCom: 8:53pm
Tools of fulani hegemonists, what do you expect?
grin grin

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by psucc(m): 8:55pm
No wonder Lai Mohammed said that masquerade dressing can generate employment for Nigerians. So the Yorubas are working that industry.

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 8:57pm
Cool

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by MasterKim: 9:01pm
KINGOFTHEEAST:
slaves,animals ,vagabonds and conquered muslims
Sorry

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by amrichy: 9:03pm
i just pray say ds sickly feeble-minded fulani of a man won't disgrace d giant of africa at d conference.
oh my country Nigeria, I so much long for a time when thou wil be governed by those who are sound in health and mind, those who are physicaly fit and intelectualy competent.

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by Dosmay(m): 9:06pm
nawa o. Job no dey USA too ni?

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by TimFisher: 9:09pm
I can count them...they are eleven in numbergrin


And to tell how cowardice they are...dey no fly Nigeria flag...can u see the flag no get value again.

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by anitapreeti(f): 9:21pm
psucc:
No wonder Lai Mohammed said that masquerade dressing can generate employment for Nigerians. So the Yorubas are working that industry.

Lmao

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by 9jvirgin(m): 9:27pm
Good job.

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by moninuola65: 9:29pm
KINGOFTHEEAST:
slaves,animals ,vagabonds and conquered muslims
you are not as stupid as those click like for you:
you see egungun and you were shouting muslim!

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by moninuola65: 9:40pm
E sen omo oje;
Nrawo onilu ti won mo fi konko dara wipe:
Egun la gbenro,
se pele pele lode,
Eeyan o feni foro bi osori eni.
se pele pele lode.
Siaba odikooko,
omo soba loju,
odi kooko,
siaba, o di kooko.
se pele pele lode.
Eeyan o feni foro bi o sori eni,
se pele lode.

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by reuben79: 10:01pm
BudeYahooCom:
Tools of fulani hegemonists, what do you expect?

grin grin
call them names dey ar more dan u in everythin

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by reuben79: 10:05pm
KINGOFTHEEAST:
1 kilobyte of sense
beaking news nnmadi kanu is dead...take it or leave ok

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by whitering: 10:05pm
Nigeria will be great again whether devil like it or not.

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by MohammedAlfa1: 10:05pm
Bubu is a goat � and a terrorist

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by Leo3333: 10:05pm
Jobless APC minions!

Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by silasweb(m): 10:05pm
I thought it was IPOB.
Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by Hofbrauhaus: 10:05pm
angry
Re: Yoruba Community Take To The Streets Of New York As Buhari Lands In US. Photos by nwabobo: 10:06pm
CastedDude:
Earlier today, the Yoruba community in the United States - took to the streets of New York to showcase their culture along with other black communities. This is coming as President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in New York for the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.. See photos below;

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/yoruba-community-take-streets-new-york-buhari-lands-us-photos.html

Ndigbo will hit the streets tomorrow.

