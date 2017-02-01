₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by chimere66: 4:58pm
Emir of Kano, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II has arrived for a closed-door meeting with Ag. President Osinbajo.
The details of what prompted the meeting is yet to be known
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/emir-sanusi-arrives-for-closed-door.html
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by truefact: 4:59pm
Lol
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 5:03pm
IPOB will say he came to islamize Osinbanjo
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by BlackSeptember: 5:03pm
They wAnt Osibanjo to resign
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by datola: 5:03pm
What is happening Nigeria
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:03pm
Wetin concern us?
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by BCISLTD: 5:03pm
abi this man done dey go
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by BlackSeptember: 5:03pm
rattlesnake:nonsense
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by KingOvoramwen1(m): 5:03pm
SAYING NO TO A YORUBA PRESIDENT!!!
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by iyobs7(m): 5:03pm
It might just be a normal visit... But hmmm... Well... Brace yourselves people, I feel something is up!
Buhari isn't dead yet because according to Islamic rite, his body cannot stay more than 24hrs not buried so let's say Buhari is too frail to lead Nigeria, so he'll retire so Osibanjo can take over appointing a northerner as a Vice.
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by bid4rich(m): 5:03pm
We need the truth, what are they discussing?
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by TeamSimple(m): 5:03pm
Make I dey here read some conspiracy theories.
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 5:04pm
Something is wrong somewhere! Osinbajo's brothers are nervous
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by slurryeye: 5:04pm
Osinbanjo, watch your back!
Come to think of it, this is 2017, and they are still running this country like it is 1960s. Everything is closed door and secretive. Nobody has a clue of what is going on, but we continue having this gut feeling that there is surely something not right.
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by amazingspiderma: 5:04pm
It is now official.....
You know what I'm thinking.
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by fufuNegusi(m): 5:04pm
there is a conspiracy theory somewhere
the guy below just said something nice
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by Agadinho(m): 5:04pm
Guess he came to discuss plans on succession...
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 5:04pm
So this our guy don finally go
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by adem30: 5:04pm
I know he want to advise Osibanjo on how to work on the economy, He believes Osinbanjo will understand more than Buhari would
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 5:05pm
ok
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by djevino: 5:05pm
wetin concern me?
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 5:05pm
I am becoming more and more suspicious of this situation, abi baba wan go rest?
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by dman4mdmoon(m): 5:05pm
We await the outcome of the meeting. But why do we always add the phrase "closed door"? Dem go open door down if dem dey do the meeting?
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by borntosuccess(m): 5:05pm
yeye dey smell
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by adonbilivit: 5:05pm
open that door joor. we wan hear everything.
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by TARABA911(m): 5:05pm
Buhari is too slow they want make some snipy measure
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by Danzakidakura(m): 5:05pm
the northern youths don't involve in crime because they are close to power they steal from Abuja, Igbo youths are not close to power they don't steal from abuja but they push drugs internationally to make money, Yoruba youths are not in power they don't steal from Abuja, and they don't have the connection to push drugs so they involved in rituals human killings and alayes to make money to survive. God bless Nigeria one day things will be OK for us all.
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by joezy23(m): 5:05pm
something is about to happen
|Re: Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) by danielenyinka(m): 5:06pm
I can't buy paracetermol for another's headech
