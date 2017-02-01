Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Emir Sanusi And Osinbajo In A Closed-Door Meeting (Photos) (11786 Views)

The details of what prompted the meeting is yet to be known





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/emir-sanusi-arrives-for-closed-door.html

Lol

IPOB will say he came to islamize Osinbanjo 29 Likes 3 Shares

They wAnt Osibanjo to resign 3 Likes 4 Shares

What is happening Nigeria 5 Likes 1 Share

Wetin concern us?

abi this man done dey go abi this man done dey go 2 Likes

rattlesnake:

IPOB will say he came to islamize Osinbanjo nonsense nonsense 22 Likes 3 Shares















SAYING NO TO A YORUBA PRESIDENT!!!

















It might just be a normal visit... But hmmm... Well... Brace yourselves people, I feel something is up!



Buhari isn't dead yet because according to Islamic rite, his body cannot stay more than 24hrs not buried so let's say Buhari is too frail to lead Nigeria, so he'll retire so Osibanjo can take over appointing a northerner as a Vice. 14 Likes 1 Share

We need the truth, what are they discussing? 4 Likes 1 Share

Make I dey here read some conspiracy theories. 2 Likes

Something is wrong somewhere! Osinbajo's brothers are nervous 1 Like

Osinbanjo, watch your back!



Come to think of it, this is 2017, and they are still running this country like it is 1960s. Everything is closed door and secretive. Nobody has a clue of what is going on, but we continue having this gut feeling that there is surely something not right. 5 Likes 1 Share

It is now official.....











You know what I'm thinking. 4 Likes 1 Share











the guy below just said something nice there is a conspiracy theory somewherethe guy below just said something nice 1 Like

Guess he came to discuss plans on succession... 2 Likes 1 Share

So this our guy don finally go 2 Likes

I know he want to advise Osibanjo on how to work on the economy, He believes Osinbanjo will understand more than Buhari would 16 Likes 2 Shares

ok

wetin concern me?

I am becoming more and more suspicious of this situation, abi baba wan go rest? 3 Likes

We await the outcome of the meeting. But why do we always add the phrase "closed door"? Dem go open door down if dem dey do the meeting?

yeye dey smell 1 Like

open that door joor. we wan hear everything.

Buhari is too slow they want make some snipy measure 1 Like

the northern youths don't involve in crime because they are close to power they steal from Abuja, Igbo youths are not close to power they don't steal from abuja but they push drugs internationally to make money, Yoruba youths are not in power they don't steal from Abuja, and they don't have the connection to push drugs so they involved in rituals human killings and alayes to make money to survive. God bless Nigeria one day things will be OK for us all. 11 Likes 2 Shares

something is about to happen 1 Like