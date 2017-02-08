₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by dumebiifeanyi: 5:56pm
FG maintains stance on Buhari's health
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by Douglaufuoma(m): 6:06pm
lie Muhammad fear God, so a healthy man now extend vacation just to run test. just to speak to us through any channel has become mission impossible, with d numerous fake or past picture of buhari that has bombard the news line s not a welcome development. after all u will b crying that Nigerians are calling u liar, and that is what u are, u are acting according to your name. liar Muhammad, once again fear God
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by desmondneke(m): 6:26pm
PLA( president liars association) don start again.....
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by vatiqan: 6:35pm
Wetin dey happen for this country sef?
Buhari, show us certificate; e go hire 13 SANs to defend am for court. Now, Buhari talk to Nigerians from obodo oyibo; na war of words; from offensive to deffensive... I confuse o!
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:47pm
every single word from this old man mouth is making me cry.Abeg d guy handling EFCC Twitter account should replace this old junky ASAP
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by vanbonattel: 6:49pm
It was a mistake to elect these grandpas into office. Next time, the yorubas need to think before voting.
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by freeze001(f): 7:04pm
Apples n oranges are fruits and have got vitamin c in common. Go figure...
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by Emekamex(m): 7:06pm
If he is healthy then he should return back and stop wasting taxpayers money in another country.
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by Kondomatic(m): 7:41pm
This Naija no go better again, I am going back to my village in Ondo Local Government, Ogun street.
Lai Mohammed: The president is not sick.
Senate: We have received Buhari's medical leave extension letter.
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by anuwears(m): 7:41pm
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by GreenMavro: 7:41pm
This man dy lie ontop lie
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by jonnpedro: 7:41pm
Foolish old bagger, must he 6tell lies at his old age,why not ask the presido to do the needful?
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by megrimor(m): 7:41pm
This man's mouth should be used as sanitary pad for ladies with heavy flow
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by hucienda: 7:42pm
It's Lai. Lie again!
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by Justbeingreal(m): 7:42pm
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by Jeffrey12(m): 7:42pm
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by Trapnews: 7:42pm
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by MidolsStudent(m): 7:42pm
D only time Linus Muhammed ever said d truth, there was earth tremor in his home town
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by benedictnsi(m): 7:43pm
Lol.... Buhari is the orange here.... Sure
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 7:43pm
Lai continue ur lies... The president is on vacation to London why not Dubai... It is better you tell us the truth than comforting us with lies.
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by Rilwayne001: 7:43pm
Lol, this lie Muhammed needs some serious slap
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by Odingo1: 7:43pm
[/b]Which way lai Mohammed[b], ,Buhari is healthy yet extended his vacation in UK on medical ground.nawa ooooo.
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by lielbree: 7:44pm
Is there no law that forbids public officers giving false information to the public
Lie mohamed needs to.be locked up!
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by emeijeh(m): 7:44pm
This man is fast taking the lead in terms of world liars
... Leaving all other contestants behind him
#worldrecordliar
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by itzemar(m): 7:44pm
Mr. Mohammed, don't worry, ROOM 047 he been reserved for you......
in HELL
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by eightsin(m): 7:44pm
Lies upon lies
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by luvinhubby(m): 7:44pm
Aswear, this man no get shame.
Ewu can beer.
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by iamauxin(m): 7:45pm
Both are fruits.... He is indirectly admitting that Buhari (Apple) will end up as Yar'Adua (Orange)
....both being fruits!
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by maxiuc(m): 7:45pm
PGA lie maybe it should be orange vs lime
|Re: Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed by Gaborone(f): 7:45pm
Absolutely insensitive and disrespectful to Yaradua's family.
