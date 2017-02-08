Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed (2145 Views)

FG maintains stance on Buhari's health



During a press briefing on the FEC meeting that held earlier today, Nigeria's minister for cuture and information, Lai Mohammed reassured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari was not sick, adding that he was 'alive and well'.



Despite the president's extended medical trip, Mohammed added that the fact that all the ministers were performing optimally, it is a sign that the president was 'hale and hearty'.



In his words;



“Do you think we will be consulting our business like this if Mr. President is ill? He (pointing to Minister of Power, Babatunde Fashola) was in Anambra last week, I was in Kwara yesterday, all our ministers are busy doing their work. Mr. President is well and is absolutely not in danger.I can say without any hesitation that Mr. President is well, is hale and hearty. No question about that.”



Mohammed's statements are in line with those of the acting president, Yemi osinbajo, who told newsmen earlier in the week that the president was in good health, adding that they had spoken over the phone.



But these statements are contrary to those of some top government officials like Governor Bindow of Adamawa, who called on Nigerians to pray for Buhari's health. Mohammed also took time to respond to questions posed to him by journalists reminding him of his stance and statements when former president, Umar yar'adua was sick, as it can be recalled that he openly stated that the president's handlers should give hourly updates on the president's health.



Mohammed said that comparing both times was like comparing 'oranges to apples', adding that Buhari's health was not in danger so there was no need to give any bulletin about his health.



http://politicsngr.com/buhari-alive-well-nigerian-government-insists/

lie Muhammad fear God, so a healthy man now extend vacation just to run test. just to speak to us through any channel has become mission impossible, with d numerous fake or past picture of buhari that has bombard the news line s not a welcome development. after all u will b crying that Nigerians are calling u liar, and that is what u are, u are acting according to your name. liar Muhammad, once again fear God 4 Likes

PLA( president liars association) don start again..... 2 Likes

Wetin dey happen for this country sef?



Buhari, show us certificate; e go hire 13 SANs to defend am for court. Now, Buhari talk to Nigerians from obodo oyibo; na war of words; from offensive to deffensive... I confuse o! 10 Likes

every single word from this old man mouth is making me cry.Abeg d guy handling EFCC Twitter account should replace this old junky ASAP 2 Likes

It was a mistake to elect these grandpas into office. Next time, the yorubas need to think before voting. 8 Likes

Apples n oranges are fruits and have got vitamin c in common. Go figure... 3 Likes

If he is healthy then he should return back and stop wasting taxpayers money in another country.

This Naija no go better again, I am going back to my village in Ondo Local Government, Ogun street.







Lai Mohammed: The president is not sick.





Senate: We have received Buhari's medical leave extension letter.

This man dy lie ontop lie

Foolish old bagger, must he 6tell lies at his old age,why not ask the presido to do the needful?

This man's mouth should be used as sanitary pad for ladies with heavy flow

It's Lai. Lie again!

D only time Linus Muhammed ever said d truth, there was earth tremor in his home town 1 Like

Lol.... Buhari is the orange here.... Sure

Lai continue ur lies... The president is on vacation to London why not Dubai... It is better you tell us the truth than comforting us with lies.

Lol, this lie Muhammed needs some serious slap

[/b]Which way lai Mohammed[b], ,Buhari is healthy yet extended his vacation in UK on medical ground.nawa ooooo. ,Buhari is healthy yet extended his vacation in UK on medical ground.nawa ooooo.





Lie mohamed needs to.be locked up! Is there no law that forbids public officers giving false information to the publicLie mohamed needs to.be locked up! 1 Like

This man is fast taking the lead in terms of world liars

... Leaving all other contestants behind him





#worldrecordliar

Mr. Mohammed, don't worry, ROOM 047 he been reserved for you......

in HELL 1 Like

Lies upon lies





Ewu can beer. Aswear, this man no get shame.Ewu can beer. 1 Like



....both being fruits! Both are fruits.... He is indirectly admitting that Buhari (Apple) will end up as Yar'Adua (Orange)....both being fruits!

PGA lie maybe it should be orange vs lime