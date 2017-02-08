₦airaland Forum

Yaradua And Buhari Health : 'its Like Comparing Orange To Apples' - Lai Mohammed

Politics

dumebiifeanyi: 5:56pm
FG maintains stance on Buhari's health

During a press briefing on the FEC meeting that held earlier today, Nigeria's minister for cuture and information, Lai Mohammed reassured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari was not sick, adding that he was 'alive and well'.

Despite the president's extended medical trip, Mohammed added that the fact that all the ministers were performing optimally, it is a sign that the president was 'hale and hearty'.

In his words;

“Do you think we will be consulting our business like this if Mr. President is ill? He (pointing to Minister of Power, Babatunde Fashola) was in Anambra last week, I was in Kwara yesterday, all our ministers are busy doing their work. Mr. President is well and is absolutely not in danger.I can say without any hesitation that Mr. President is well, is hale and hearty. No question about that.”

Mohammed's statements are in line with those of the acting president, Yemi osinbajo, who told newsmen earlier in the week that the president was in good health, adding that they had spoken over the phone.

But these statements are contrary to those of some top government officials like Governor Bindow of Adamawa, who called on Nigerians to pray for Buhari's health. Mohammed also took time to respond to questions posed to him by journalists reminding him of his stance and statements when former president, Umar yar'adua was sick, as it can be recalled that he openly stated that the president's handlers should give hourly updates on the president's health.

Mohammed said that comparing both times was like comparing 'oranges to apples', adding that Buhari's health was not in danger so there was no need to give any bulletin about his health.

http://politicsngr.com/buhari-alive-well-nigerian-government-insists/

Douglaufuoma(m): 6:06pm
lie Muhammad fear God, so a healthy man now extend vacation just to run test. just to speak to us through any channel has become mission impossible, with d numerous fake or past picture of buhari that has bombard the news line s not a welcome development. after all u will b crying that Nigerians are calling u liar, and that is what u are, u are acting according to your name. liar Muhammad, once again fear God

desmondneke(m): 6:26pm
PLA( president liars association) don start again.....

vatiqan: 6:35pm
Wetin dey happen for this country sef?

Buhari, show us certificate; e go hire 13 SANs to defend am for court. Now, Buhari talk to Nigerians from obodo oyibo; na war of words; from offensive to deffensive... I confuse o!

fuckingAyaya(m): 6:47pm
every single word from this old man mouth is making me cry.Abeg d guy handling EFCC Twitter account should replace this old junky ASAP

vanbonattel: 6:49pm
It was a mistake to elect these grandpas into office. Next time, the yorubas need to think before voting.

freeze001(f): 7:04pm
Apples n oranges are fruits and have got vitamin c in common. Go figure...

Emekamex(m): 7:06pm
If he is healthy then he should return back and stop wasting taxpayers money in another country.
Kondomatic(m): 7:41pm
This Naija no go better again, I am going back to my village in Ondo Local Government, Ogun street.



Lai Mohammed: The president is not sick.


Senate: We have received Buhari's medical leave extension letter.
anuwears(m): 7:41pm
GreenMavro: 7:41pm
This man dy lie ontop lie
jonnpedro: 7:41pm
Foolish old bagger, must he 6tell lies at his old age,why not ask the presido to do the needful?
megrimor(m): 7:41pm
This man's mouth should be used as sanitary pad for ladies with heavy flow
hucienda: 7:42pm
It's Lai. Lie again! grin
Justbeingreal(m): 7:42pm
Jeffrey12(m): 7:42pm
Trapnews: 7:42pm
LazyGoat(m): 7:42pm
MidolsStudent(m): 7:42pm
D only time Linus Muhammed ever said d truth, there was earth tremor in his home town

benedictnsi(m): 7:43pm
Lol.... Buhari is the orange here.... Sure
BJAYADEMOLA(m): 7:43pm
Lai continue ur lies... The president is on vacation to London why not Dubai... It is better you tell us the truth than comforting us with lies.
Rilwayne001: 7:43pm
Lol, this lie Muhammed needs some serious slap sad
Odingo1: 7:43pm
[/b]Which way lai Mohammed[b], shocked shocked shocked,Buhari is healthy yet extended his vacation in UK on medical ground.nawa ooooo. embarassed embarassed embarassed kiss lipsrsealed
lielbree: 7:44pm
Is there no law that forbids public officers giving false information to the public sad

Lie mohamed needs to.be locked up!

emeijeh(m): 7:44pm
This man is fast taking the lead in terms of world liars
... Leaving all other contestants behind him


#worldrecordliar
itzemar(m): 7:44pm
Mr. Mohammed, don't worry, ROOM 047 he been reserved for you......
in HELL

eightsin(m): 7:44pm
Lies upon lies
luvinhubby(m): 7:44pm
Aswear, this man no get shame.

Ewu can beer. cheesy

iamauxin(m): 7:45pm
Both are fruits.... He is indirectly admitting that Buhari (Apple) will end up as Yar'Adua (Orange)
....both being fruits! angry
maxiuc(m): 7:45pm
PGA lie maybe it should be orange vs lime
Gaborone(f): 7:45pm
Absolutely insensitive and disrespectful to Yaradua's family.

