|Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by johnnyvid: 9:07am
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has threatened to expel members of the organization who pay bail to police, saying that paying bail is giving in to extortion.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/09/04/nnamdi-kanu-threatens-disown-ipob-members-who-pay-nigerian-police-bail-money
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by PehaKaso: 9:11am
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by omenkaLives(m): 9:15am
Didn't he fulfil his bail conditions to Nigerian authorities before being freed from Kuje? If bail wasn't good why didn't he remain in Kuje?
To think this hypocritical fraudulent hunchback is the same idiot some ignorant plasmodiums have invested their future in really beats me.
What a damn shame.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by DocHMD: 9:21am
omenkaLives:
Look at these 'pseudo-intellectual' pro-abookis. Nobody paid money for his court bail, that's why it's called 'in like sum'. The money is paid by the sureties if the defendant elopes.
Even the other illiterate anti-kanu zombie mod, whom I thought was even literate made this same mistake until he was corrected by we 'illiterate' IPOBs. I really felt sorry for him as 'illiterate Okada men and Touts' (as they called us) gave him the schooling of his life.
Anti-Biafran Zombies are just glorified illiterates wallowing in pseudo-intellectualism.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by greatiyk4u(m): 9:22am
Talk is cheap
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by PehaKaso: 9:25am
D
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by PehaKaso: 9:26am
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by biafranation: 9:31am
omenkaLives:
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by medolab90(m): 9:37am
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by realborn(m): 9:41am
My delight will be to see other persons arrested ab initio with Mr Kanu released. They should not be forgotten just like that. Are their sins more grave (or there is none requiring medical intervention) than Mr Kanu who is enjoying the royal treatment and perquisites of a demagogue King while they gnash their teeth in jail?
Until then I strongly advise other ardent IPOB members to conduct themselves with absolute civility. I am not sure anyone will agitate for them if found breaking any laws.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by omenkaLives(m): 9:43am
“The Nigeria Police Force is a criminal organization, run by criminals for the benefit of Northern Arewa criminals. All members and supporters shouldI guess this also forms part of his "call for referendum".
How interesting.
This guy has absolutely nothing upstairs. All he thrives on is the hate his gullible followers have for the North and the president. Nothing more.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by Teacher1776(m): 9:49am
If Igbos really desires this Biafra, they should biko look for another "safe" channel. Remaining under the Kanu umbrella is a journey to perdition. Kanu definitely has mental illness.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by BlackMbakara1(m): 9:50am
It beats my imagination to hear that Igbos in the "Zoo" police doesn't collect bail money...
All the bail money collected in the "Zoo" is done by Hausa/Fulani...
All the kidnapings and killings in the SE is done by the "Zoo" people
All the fake drugs coming into the SE is brought by the "Zoo" people
The baby factories in the SE is done by the "Zoo" people
The ritualism going on in SE is done by the "Zoo" people
Everyday we hear drug cases in Malaysia, Singapore, India etc, it's done by the "Zoo" people
It seems everything bad happening in SE and the people of the land of the rising sun is done by the "Zoo" people
I got thinking that should Biafra come, the leaders in charge will be imported from heaven and kidnapping, baby factory, drugs, ritualism, yahoo-yahoo etc will vanish?
Someone from the SE is surely benefiting from this hatred and scam...
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by Emyogalanya: 9:58am
yes that's my Lion man
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by johnnyvid: 10:36am
Cc:mynd44,lalasticlala,seun
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by SalomonKane: 11:05am
omenkaLives:Could it be any more shame for those who fail to criticise PMB after promising heaven and earth?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by Iykmann(m): 11:11am
omenkaLives:thank God it's not your future
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by johnnyvid: 11:34am
omenkaLives:I don't know why omenka always come after IPOB leaders and their members. Abeg leave them to their own believe. They believe in biafra why you believe in Nigeria unity.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by RisingSun1: 11:35am
Zoo police men used to pay bribe for them to transferred to the east because of the illegal money they made here
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by chinoxstock: 1:29pm
hamadike...You are too much.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by modelmike7(m): 1:29pm
Nnamdi cownu will soon leave his pigs and run abroad.
Make una still dey mumu dey shout Biafra upandan.
The truth is I have never heard any reasonable igbo person saying they support Biafra, from businessmen and women to the popular musicians and footballers, only the troublemakers and miscreants shout and make trouble everywhere.
Imagine the way someone they look up to and lick his pee on the floor is talking!!
SMH seriously !
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by seunjott: 1:30pm
Nnamdi Clown Kanu
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by emmayayodeji(m): 1:30pm
This clown!
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by romenna: 1:30pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by soberdrunk(m): 1:31pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by espionage48(m): 1:32pm
Arrest?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by somehow: 1:32pm
Why then did you source for surties with bail money when you were in the Nigerian jail?
Common sense not common to the gullibles.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by AjalaJ(m): 1:32pm
Biafra Wahala.
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by xxx4432: 1:32pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by herkeym001(m): 1:32pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by SLIDEwaxie(m): 1:32pm
The ones u left in kuje are still there...make others go rot there too?
Wetin concern me sef?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money by babyfaceafrica: 1:34pm
Hahahahaha
