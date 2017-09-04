Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu Threatens To Expel IPOB Members Who Pay Nigerian Police Bail Money (3506 Views)

Senate Plots To Expel Ita Enang, Suspend Six Senators - Premium Times / Army Kills Boko Haram Members Who Attacked Soldiers In Borno. Graphic / How To Report Any Nigerian Policeman Asking For Bail Money

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has threatened to expel members of the organization who pay bail to police, saying that paying bail is giving in to extortion.



He explained that IPOB members in Anambra State in particular are at high risk of being arrested due to his declaration to boycott the upcoming November 18 election in the state.



“Anybody in IPOB that gives money to the zoo police for their bail will be expelled from IPOB. The zoo police are using IPOB to make money because some people are not mentally tough enough to resist them until our dedicated legal team arrives to secure their release,” Mr. Kanu warned.



Furious at how easily IPOB members are extorted by the police, Mr. Kanu reiterated to the people that extortion will not cease until they stop giving in to the pressure they face from police.



“The more we give these Hausa-Fulani illiterate, primitive parasites wearing zoo police uniform money, the more they keep raiding our homes to abduct us because they know some of us will pay.



“It is not the duty of IPOB family members to sustain illiterate, hungry and poorly paid zoo policemen. We [IPOB] are agitating for our freedom so there is no way we can be handing out our hard earned money to these Northern parasites and criminals in police uniforms like we committed any crime,” he said.



Mr. Kanu explained that IPOB has a legal team with excellent expertise, whose responsibility is to facilitate the release of arrested IPOB members wherever they are in Nigeria.



Describing the legal team, he said they are dedicated and work around the clock to ensure IPOB detainees are released regardless of where they are arrested and detained. He comforted IPOB members saying any arrested IPOB members are usually released within 48 hours irrespective of where they were arrested or taken for detention.



Mr. Kanu urged IPOB members to remain steadfast and unshaken, especially when the government are using all available means to jeopardize their agitation for Biafran secession.



“The Nigeria Police Force is a criminal organization, run by criminals for the benefit of Northern Arewa criminals. All members and supporters should remain fearless before her enemy, Nigeria, even with guns pointed at them,” he said.



Didn't he fulfil his bail conditions to Nigerian authorities before being freed from Kuje? If bail wasn't good why didn't he remain in Kuje?



To think this hypocritical fraudulent hunchback is the same idiot some ignorant plasmodiums have invested their future in really beats me.



omenkaLives:

Look at these 'pseudo-intellectual' pro-abookis. Nobody paid money for his court bail, that's why it's called 'in like sum'. The money is paid by the sureties if the defendant elopes.



Even the other illiterate anti-kanu zombie mod, whom I thought was even literate made this same mistake until he was corrected by we 'illiterate' IPOBs. I really felt sorry for him as 'illiterate Okada men and Touts' (as they called us) gave him the schooling of his life.



Look at these 'pseudo-intellectual' pro-abookis. Nobody paid money for his court bail, that's why it's called 'in like sum'. The money is paid by the sureties if the defendant elopes.

Even the other illiterate anti-kanu zombie mod, whom I thought was even literate made this same mistake until he was corrected by we 'illiterate' IPOBs. I really felt sorry for him as 'illiterate Okada men and Touts' (as they called us) gave him the schooling of his life.

Anti-Biafran Zombies are just glorified illiterates wallowing in pseudo-intellectualism.

Until then I strongly advise other ardent IPOB members to conduct themselves with absolute civility. I am not sure anyone will agitate for them if found breaking any laws.



My delight will be to see other persons arrested ab initio with Mr Kanu released. They should not be forgotten just like that. Are their sins more grave (or there is none requiring medical intervention) than Mr Kanu who is enjoying the royal treatment and perquisites of a demagogue King while they gnash their teeth in jail?

Until then I strongly advise other ardent IPOB members to conduct themselves with absolute civility. I am not sure anyone will agitate for them if found breaking any laws.

“The Nigeria Police Force is a criminal organization, run by criminals for the benefit of Northern Arewa criminals. All members and supporters should

remain fearless before her enemy, Nigeria, even with

guns pointed at them, I guess this also forms part of his "call for referendum".



How interesting.



"The Nigeria Police Force is a criminal organization, run by criminals for the benefit of Northern Arewa criminals. All members and supporters should remain fearless before her enemy, Nigeria, even with guns pointed at them," I guess this also forms part of his "call for referendum".

How interesting.

This guy has absolutely nothing upstairs. All he thrives on is the hate his gullible followers have for the North and the president. Nothing more.

If Igbos really desires this Biafra, they should biko look for another "safe" channel. Remaining under the Kanu umbrella is a journey to perdition. Kanu definitely has mental illness.





All the bail money collected in the "Zoo" is done by Hausa/Fulani...



All the kidnapings and killings in the SE is done by the "Zoo" people



All the fake drugs coming into the SE is brought by the "Zoo" people



The baby factories in the SE is done by the "Zoo" people



The ritualism going on in SE is done by the "Zoo" people



Everyday we hear drug cases in Malaysia, Singapore, India etc, it's done by the "Zoo" people



It seems everything bad happening in SE and the people of the land of the rising sun is done by the "Zoo" people



I got thinking that should Biafra come, the leaders in charge will be imported from heaven and kidnapping, baby factory, drugs, ritualism, yahoo-yahoo etc will vanish?



All the bail money collected in the "Zoo" is done by Hausa/Fulani...

All the kidnapings and killings in the SE is done by the "Zoo" people

All the fake drugs coming into the SE is brought by the "Zoo" people

The baby factories in the SE is done by the "Zoo" people

The ritualism going on in SE is done by the "Zoo" people

Everyday we hear drug cases in Malaysia, Singapore, India etc, it's done by the "Zoo" people

It seems everything bad happening in SE and the people of the land of the rising sun is done by the "Zoo" people

I got thinking that should Biafra come, the leaders in charge will be imported from heaven and kidnapping, baby factory, drugs, ritualism, yahoo-yahoo etc will vanish?

Someone from the SE is surely benefiting from this hatred and scam... It beats my imagination to hear that Igbos in the "Zoo" police doesn't collect bail money...

Zoo police men used to pay bribe for them to transferred to the east because of the illegal money they made here 2 Likes

hamadike...You are too much. hamadike...You are too much.

Nnamdi cownu will soon leave his pigs and run abroad.



Make una still dey mumu dey shout Biafra upandan.



The truth is I have never heard any reasonable igbo person saying they support Biafra, from businessmen and women to the popular musicians and footballers, only the troublemakers and miscreants shout and make trouble everywhere.



Imagine the way someone they look up to and lick his pee on the floor is talking!!

Nnamdi Clown Kanu

This clown!

Arrest?

Why then did you source for surties with bail money when you were in the Nigerian jail?



Common sense not common to the gullibles. 1 Like 1 Share

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

The ones u left in kuje are still there...make others go rot there too?



