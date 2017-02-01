Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) (8732 Views)

A Nigerian business lady, Wanneka has gifted her husband an early valentine's day gift, a Range Rover Evoque! She shared a very sweet story of how her husband has been supportive through the years.





The guy is rich, the money is from the hubby,s purse 21 Likes 2 Shares

Wise and caring lady unlike some of her mates wey dey busy dey draw plans on how to send their bf into stealing come feb.14 with their excess demands as gifts on top recession sef.......God of abraham pick my call with this kind of package na.e don tee i dey call u baba lord o,my number stop with 09. 2 Likes 1 Share

kudos to her not like all those girls this ask their BF money for sanitary pads

Make sense 2 Likes

Na so.... I want a jet

ayourbamie:

The guy is rich, the money is from the hubby,s purse How u take know? mr fayose ayodele ayourbamie:

The guy is rich, the money is from the hubby,s purse How u take know? mr fayose ayodele How u take know? mr fayose ayodeleHow u take know? mr fayose ayodele 5 Likes

That's good news.While other's are busy forming Feminists, why wnt the guy respect such a lady??

Atleast it's this kind of ladies that have the right to use the phrase '' after all I invested in the relationship'' 1 Like

Mainwhile NL GIRLS WILL NOT COMMENT ON THIS CUS THEY GOT NO CLUE TO SAY. MY FUTURE WIFE I HOPE U READING DIS. 1 Like

It's the man's money..

Nice

owo abu leleyi ke,anyways sweet sha. owo abu leleyi ke,anyways sweet sha. 1 Like 1 Share

Oh Lord embarrass me with money i mean money so that i can also embarrass my future husband, my kids, my family, my friends and my enemy + all them guys i af friendzoned. Amen...





























Move don't look back. 2 Likes



That man is the dumbest guy in the world



His wife took his money and bought him a car and he's here laughing like someone who is being fingered in the ass 1 Like 1 Share

5 Likes

Lemme share this story to my bae. No be say I dey expect motor from her

ayourbamie:

The guy is rich, the money is from the hubby,s purse How are you so sure about this? How are you so sure about this?

Na d guy money na

How much did she boughted it?

Women bashers, food is ready!

what's the big deal she used his money to buy him car

Lies. She not a Nigerian.

Kudos to her. She'll sure get a better reward

Yes... That's the car I gave to my girl last year. Am planning to buy her Lamborghini this time around

Tisham20:

what's the big deal she used his money to buy him car Lol,true bro. Women eh? Very complex set of being Lol,true bro. Women eh? Very complex set of being

ayourbamie:

The guy is rich, the money is from the hubby,s purse

.

ayourbamie:

The guy is rich, the money is from the hubby,s purse It might shock you to know but their are ladies who have their own money and can afford to buy their spouse expensive gifts Don't be so narrow minded It might shock you to know but their are ladies who have their own moneyand can afford to buy their spouse expensive giftsDon't be so narrow minded 3 Likes 1 Share

Smart woman

Okay we don hear, but na wefin come happen after them buy the range rover.

Ladies, invite a guy over for dinner on 14th February, when he's about to leave, give him 5k for transport you won't die.í ½í¸³í ½í¸³í ½í¸³í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸