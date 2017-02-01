₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by ObiOmaMu: 7:53pm
Who said Nigerian women only get singlets and boxers for their men? Well you are wrong!
A Nigerian business lady, Wanneka has gifted her husband an early valentine's day gift, a Range Rover Evoque! She shared a very sweet story of how her husband has been supportive through the years.
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by ayourbamie(m): 7:55pm
The guy is rich, the money is from the hubby,s purse
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by oldfoolnigger(m): 7:58pm
Wise and caring lady unlike some of her mates wey dey busy dey draw plans on how to send their bf into stealing come feb.14 with their excess demands as gifts on top recession sef.......God of abraham pick my call with this kind of package na.e don tee i dey call u baba lord o,my number stop with 09.
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:59pm
kudos to her not like all those girls this ask their BF money for sanitary pads
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by josephine123: 8:04pm
Make sense
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by minexpo(m): 8:11pm
Na so.... I want a jet
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by oldfoolnigger(m): 8:13pm
ayourbamie:How u take know? mr fayose ayodele
ayourbamie:How u take know? mr fayose ayodele
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by faith551(m): 8:16pm
That's good news.While other's are busy forming Feminists, why wnt the guy respect such a lady??
Atleast it's this kind of ladies that have the right to use the phrase '' after all I invested in the relationship''
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by popefuse(m): 8:32pm
Mainwhile NL GIRLS WILL NOT COMMENT ON THIS CUS THEY GOT NO CLUE TO SAY. MY FUTURE WIFE I HOPE U READING DIS.
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by obiorathesubtle: 8:38pm
It's the man's money..
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 8:39pm
Nice
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by prettythicksme(f): 8:41pm
owo abu leleyi ke,anyways sweet sha.
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by optional1(f): 8:44pm
Oh Lord embarrass me with money i mean money so that i can also embarrass my future husband, my kids, my family, my friends and my enemy + all them guys i af friendzoned. Amen...
Move don't look back.
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 9:15pm
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by Atmmachine(m): 9:15pm
That man is the dumbest guy in the world
His wife took his money and bought him a car and he's here laughing like someone who is being fingered in the ass
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 9:15pm
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by UnknownT: 9:15pm
Lemme share this story to my bae. No be say I dey expect motor from her
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 9:15pm
ayourbamie:How are you so sure about this?
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by gentlejay007(m): 9:16pm
Na d guy money na
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:16pm
How much did she boughted it?
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by omenkaLives: 9:17pm
Women bashers, food is ready!
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by Tisham20(m): 9:18pm
what's the big deal she used his money to buy him car
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by krissconnect(m): 9:18pm
Lies. She not a Nigerian.
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by Rekyz(m): 9:19pm
Kudos to her. She'll sure get a better reward
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by sweetboiy(m): 9:19pm
Yes... That's the car I gave to my girl last year. Am planning to buy her Lamborghini this time around
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by krissconnect(m): 9:19pm
Tisham20:Lol,true bro. Women eh? Very complex set of being
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by robonski15(m): 9:19pm
ayourbamie:
.
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by DamiG(f): 9:19pm
ayourbamie:It might shock you to know but their are ladies who have their own money and can afford to buy their spouse expensive gifts Don't be so narrow minded
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by steppin: 9:19pm
Smart woman
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by Babaisaac(m): 9:19pm
Okay we don hear, but na wefin come happen after them buy the range rover.
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by HRich(m): 9:20pm
Ladies, invite a guy over for dinner on 14th February, when he's about to leave, give him 5k for transport you won't die.í ½í¸³í ½í¸³í ½í¸³í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸
|Re: Lady Surprises Husband With Range Rover Evoque (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 9:20pm
Boxers and singlets at all at all na him bad past
