|Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by ganye1: 6:30am
Barring any unforeseen setbacks, President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to return to the country from his vacation to the United Kingdom this Saturday.
http://leadership.ng/news/cover-stories/570705/pmb-may-return-from-vacation-saturday
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Jibril659: 6:31am
some people will not sleep today
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by mmb: 6:32am
Baba we cant wait to recieve you in Abuja on saturday.
Wishing u speedy recovery.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Tifemide2017: 6:33am
I pray he returns safe and sound.
That will be bad news for confused ones who want a separate country yet want to contest Nigeria Presidency in 2023.
I didn't mention anybody o ;
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by rollybest: 6:33am
The same barring any last minute change
Observing with the chairman Senate committee on observation David Mark
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Omagago(m): 6:33am
OK, Allah ya kai mu Saturday rai da lafiya, ameen
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by sarrki(m): 6:34am
Heart attack for enemies of state
Baba oyoyo in advance
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by mesoprogress(m): 6:34am
We wish him safe return. If he doesn't return, shame on all APC frauds. If he returns, he needs to address the nation to ascertain his state of health.
If the president is really physically healthy and they refused him granting interviews, it only means the man is no longer mentally OK.
Let it be known we won't be ruled by a mad man or his kitchen cabinet.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by GenBuhari(m): 6:35am
For burial perhaps?
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by comradespade(m): 6:37am
keep feeding us with lies......the zombies are still hungry
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:39am
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Jaabioro(m): 6:40am
It is still a ruse.. change of last minute.. under may.. we are waiting and watching ..
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by freeze001(f): 6:42am
We watch n wait. As has been said, dead or alive, he makes no difference.
They better stop pretending to give impracticable time lines.
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by marshalcarter: 6:42am
ok...let's see naa
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by NeedGiftcards(m): 6:44am
Lies lies and more lies...what do they take us for self
Lies lies and more lies...what do they take us for self
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:45am
Thank God, Really looking forward to his return.
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by oloriooko(m): 6:47am
These power mongers should allow bubu take care of his health instead of forcing him come back
A man in bad state of health is unfit to rule a country with multi dimensional problems
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Iamwrath: 6:47am
It would be nice to shut stupid rumor mongers up once and for all
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Chiboyz40(m): 6:47am
We are waiting for another presidential letter to be sent to the National Assembly.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by SexyNairalander: 6:48am
booked
hw is even still deciding if he should come back to nigeria
why does he frustrate someone so much
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Agimor(m): 6:52am
Wasting tax payers money in the name of foreign trip. Foreign trip ke reigning trip ni.
Instead of our leaders to put in place the necessary world class medical facilities in the country, they will choose not to because of greed and corruption that is well embedded in their blood they will opt to patronize the foreign hospital to the detriment of the masses. Our leaders should be ashamed of themselves because they've failed to understand what leadership entails.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Bari22(m): 6:55am
wailers will never learn
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by WhoRUDeceiving: 6:58am
mesoprogress:
But what are you saying? Are any of them mentally ok to rule? Yet day in and day out you folks continue to accept quack leaders and when these stupid things happen you are talking like primary school children of the world. No wonder the West doesn't take Blacks serious.
See him, vacationing in the UK- that alone, is shame on you.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Nnemuka(f): 7:03am
And so? is this one news too?
He left weeks ago and should return.... Are we to start celebrating a clueless president who left the shores of Nigeria shortly after the so called mistake by Nigerian airforce abi military that took away the lives of over 200 persons in IDP camps?
I mean the country is on auto pilot and people are suffering because of his useless no good economic policies and you expect us to jubilate?
Una mumu never do?
bunch of jokers
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by wristbangle(m): 7:06am
GenBuhari:
Stop typing thrash abeg
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Firefire(m): 7:11am
Firefire post=53547160[/s:
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by ddippset(m): 7:11am
WhoRUDeceiving:lol
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by sinistermind(m): 7:15am
Is this meant to pacify us or what??
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by shammah1(m): 7:17am
Better get back to work or simply resign. He should stop wasting tax payers money on foreign trips
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Lanretoye(m): 7:21am
make dem dey smuggle a whole president in and out of the country...odikwa very serious o.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by juman(m): 7:21am
To common man on the street, it has no meaning.
Buhari is baba recession that has nothing tangible to offer nigerians except more hardship.
|Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by NaWhoBanMe: 7:25am
Geees! The Changer now a changed man! HABURI the changed man, welcome o!
1 Like
