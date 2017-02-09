₦airaland Forum

Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by ganye1: 6:30am
Barring any unforeseen setbacks, President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to return to the country from his vacation to the United Kingdom this Saturday.

A source close to the president told LEADERSHIP yesterday that except there would be any last minute change, all is set for President Buhari’s return.

The source, a senior official in the presidency, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, simply said: “Barring any last minute change, we are expecting the president back this weekend, probably on Saturday.”



It was also gathered that the president had on Tuesday this week cancelled an interview with a foreign media organisation, but may possibly grant an interview in London before the weekend.

Another source in the presidency also said that President Buhari “had already packed his bags to leave on Sunday but was advised by his doctors to wait and get results of some tests he conducted before leaving that country.”

“I can confidently tell you that Mr. President might still be there (in London) because he has to succumb to the superior knowledge of physicians who conducted medical checks on him, but his mind is in Nigeria,” he added.

On rumours that he is incapacitated, the source who preferred not to be named in print because he is not in a position to officially speak on the matter said, “What else do you expect from people? If it were to be other past presidents who go on vacation or medical checkup without official notification, there wouldn’t have been room for such rumour.

“But this is a president who is determined to remain transparent in whatever he does in office. Don’t forget that this is not the first time His Excellency is embarking on a vacation outside the shores of the country.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that the special adviser on media and publicity to the president, Mr. Femi Adesina, had on Tuesday said the president may return to Nigeria sooner than expected.

President Buhari had on Sunday written to the National Assembly, informing lawmakers of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed observed yesterday that it was ridiculous for anyone to compare President Buhari’s health condition with that of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Mohammed who spoke after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa was joined by the ministers of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh and Trade & Investment, Okechukwu Enemelah.

His position came two days after Osinbajo had replied those insisting on knowing the health status of the president, that only the president could disclose the status of his health.

Echoing the acting president’s position, the information minister insisted that the president was hale and hearty, just as he assured that Buhari was well and that he was absolutely in no danger.

Asked if the president’s health came up at FEC yesterday, Mohammed said, “I think I can say without any equivocation that he (Buhari) is well, he is hale and hearty; no question about that. You see, on a lighter note, do you think Mr. President will be ill and we will be here and go about our businesses like this? The minister of power was in Anambra two to three days ago. I was in Ilorin on Monday; all our ministers are busy. But I want to assure you that Mr. President is well and he is absolutely in no danger.”

Noting that it was absurd to compare Buhari’s health with that of the late Yar’Adua, the minister said, “I think it was one of the newspapers that said when I was the spokesman of APC I demanded for hourly bulletin of Yar’Adua’s health and that I ought to be giving hourly bulletin as minister of information on the health of the president.

“And I said you are comparing apple and oranges. Mr. President is not ill, he is not in hospital and there will be no need to give anybody hourly bulletin about his health – pure and simple.

“Mr. President like I said elsewhere is a victim of his own transparency. He was going on leave, he did what the constitution said he should do; he transmitted a letter to the National Assembly and an acting president was put in place and he said, ‘while I am on leave I am going to conduct some medical tests’, which all of us do without announcing it.

“And of course, less than six hours after he got there he was pronounced dead by some people. Even those who saw him climb the aircraft in Abuja said he was flown by air ambulance. I can assure you that Mr. President is well, is hale and hearty and no cause for concern. The Acting President speaks to him every day and he told you so.”

Asked if it was ideal for the president to go on leave at this time of recession, Mohammed pointed out that the constitution guarantees that.

“Absolutely yes; our constitution guarantees that. Did Obama not go on leave; do other presidents not go on leave? Mr. President will go on vacation when he has to go on vacation. Do you know how many ministers have gone on vacation this year? To say Mr. President cannot go on vacation is ridiculous,” he stated.

http://leadership.ng/news/cover-stories/570705/pmb-may-return-from-vacation-saturday

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Jibril659: 6:31am
cool some people will not sleep today

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by mmb: 6:32am
Baba we cant wait to recieve you in Abuja on saturday.

Wishing u speedy recovery.

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Tifemide2017: 6:33am
I pray he returns safe and sound.

That will be bad news for confused ones who want a separate country yet want to contest Nigeria Presidency in 2023.

I didn't mention anybody o grin grin grin ;

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by rollybest: 6:33am
The same barring any last minute change





Observing with the chairman Senate committee on observation David Mark

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Omagago(m): 6:33am
OK, Allah ya kai mu Saturday rai da lafiya, ameen

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by sarrki(m): 6:34am
Heart attack for enemies of state

Baba oyoyo in advance

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by mesoprogress(m): 6:34am
We wish him safe return. If he doesn't return, shame on all APC frauds. If he returns, he needs to address the nation to ascertain his state of health.

If the president is really physically healthy and they refused him granting interviews, it only means the man is no longer mentally OK.

Let it be known we won't be ruled by a mad man or his kitchen cabinet.

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by GenBuhari(m): 6:35am
For burial perhaps?
Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by comradespade(m): 6:37am
keep feeding us with lies......the zombies are still hungry

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:39am
God bless Nigeria
Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Jaabioro(m): 6:40am
It is still a ruse.. change of last minute.. under may.. we are waiting and watching ..
Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by freeze001(f): 6:42am
We watch n wait. As has been said, dead or alive, he makes no difference.

They better stop pretending to give impracticable time lines.
Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by marshalcarter: 6:42am
ok...let's see naa smiley
Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by NeedGiftcards(m): 6:44am
Lies lies and more lies...what do they take us for self

Lies lies and more lies...what do they take us for self

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Boleyndynasty2(f): 6:45am
Thank God, Really looking forward to his return.
Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by oloriooko(m): 6:47am
These power mongers should allow bubu take care of his health instead of forcing him come back
A man in bad state of health is unfit to rule a country with multi dimensional problems

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Iamwrath: 6:47am
It would be nice to shut stupid rumor mongers up once and for all
Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Chiboyz40(m): 6:47am
We are waiting for another presidential letter to be sent to the National Assembly.

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by SexyNairalander: 6:48am
booked


hw is even still deciding if he should come back to nigeria


why does he frustrate someone so much

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Agimor(m): 6:52am
Wasting tax payers money in the name of foreign trip. Foreign trip ke reigning trip ni.




Instead of our leaders to put in place the necessary world class medical facilities in the country, they will choose not to because of greed and corruption that is well embedded in their blood they will opt to patronize the foreign hospital to the detriment of the masses. Our leaders should be ashamed of themselves because they've failed to understand what leadership entails.

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Bari22(m): 6:55am
wailers will never learn
Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by WhoRUDeceiving: 6:58am
mesoprogress:
We wish him safe return. If he doesn't return, shame on all APC frauds. If he returns, he needs to address the nation to ascertain his state of health.

If the president is really physically healthy and they refused him granting interviews, it only means the man is no longer mentally OK.

Let it be known we won't be ruled by a mad man or his kitchen cabinet.

But what are you saying? Are any of them mentally ok to rule? Yet day in and day out you folks continue to accept quack leaders and when these stupid things happen you are talking like primary school children of the world. No wonder the West doesn't take Blacks serious.

See him, vacationing in the UK- that alone, is shame on you.

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Nnemuka(f): 7:03am
And so? is this one news too?
He left weeks ago and should return.... Are we to start celebrating a clueless president who left the shores of Nigeria shortly after the so called mistake by Nigerian airforce abi military that took away the lives of over 200 persons in IDP camps?

I mean the country is on auto pilot and people are suffering because of his useless no good economic policies and you expect us to jubilate?


Una mumu never do?
bunch of jokers

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by wristbangle(m): 7:06am
GenBuhari:
For burial perhaps?

Stop typing thrash abeg

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Firefire(m): 7:11am
Firefire post=53547160[/s:

Immortal Buhary, we pray you return to shame your enemies.

If you fail to return you will not appreciate the level of your 'cluelessness' and 'dullness'.

Buhary, get well soon and return to your duty post, your mess is waiting for you. (Please come with New Body Language odor.

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by ddippset(m): 7:11am
WhoRUDeceiving:


But what are you saying? Are any of them mentally ok to rule? Yet day in and day out you folks continue to accept quack leaders and when these stupid things happen you are talking like primary school children of the world. No wonder the West doesn't take Blacks serious.

See him, vacationing in the UK- that alone, is shame on you.
lol
Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by sinistermind(m): 7:15am
Is this meant to pacify us or what??

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by shammah1(m): 7:17am
Better get back to work or simply resign. He should stop wasting tax payers money on foreign trips

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by Lanretoye(m): 7:21am
make dem dey smuggle a whole president in and out of the country...odikwa very serious o.

Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by juman(m): 7:21am
To common man on the street, it has no meaning.

Buhari is baba recession that has nothing tangible to offer nigerians except more hardship.
Re: Buhari May Return From Vacation This Saturday - Leadership by NaWhoBanMe: 7:25am
Geees! The Changer now a changed man! HABURI the changed man, welcome o!

