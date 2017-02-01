₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,691 members, 3,354,624 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 08:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife (2052 Views)
Union Blasts FG Over Aba Cobblers’ Military Contract / Patience Jonathan May Forfeit Her Hotel To FG Over $20m Accounts / Marilyn Ogar Sues FG Over Sack (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by alphonsojaybaz: 7:10am
source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/02/family-petitions-fg-over-polish-mans.html
The family of Mrs. Oluwashola Gaska (nee Adefolalu) has petitioned the Federal Government to unravel the mystery surrounding her death in Poland and the cremation of her corpse by her husband, Mr. Jakub Gaska, without their consent. .
The deceased’s elder sister, Mrs. Abimbola Essien-Nelson, at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, alleged that Oluwashola was murdered and her corpse hastily cremated to cover it despite the family’s objection.
In the petition, dated January 29, 2017, and titled, ‘Petition against Mr. Jakub Gaska for the murder, unlawful cremation and burial of Oluwashola Atunrayo Gaska (nee Adefolalu) in Krakow, Poland, on December 28, 2016,’ the family detailed how the late Oluwashola, who studied in Poland, settled in the country and later married Gaska in 2010. .
The petition read in part, “The last verbal conversation I had with the deceased took place on December 24, 2016, and she made no complaint about her health. At about 11.28am, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, I received a telephone call from the husband that ‘there had been an accident, Shola had fallen unconscious and had died.’
.
. “The husband did not tell me the nature of the so called accident. I was still conversing with the husband when the telephone was disconnected. “The husband later called me back on the same day, stating that Oluwashola fell ill on Tuesday, and that he and his sister took her to the a hospital (the name of the hospital was not provided). He said she passed away at about 3am on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.” .
.
The petition added that plans were being made to travel to Krakow to give the deceased a befitting burial when her husband informed them that her remains would be cremated as he and Olwashola agreed during a discussion.
It was gathered that the family requested that the husband wait until the arrival of family members in January 2017 to partake in the funeral rites.
“We also made it clear to him that because of the sudden nature of her death, we want to see her corpse. We sent several sets of representatives from the Nigerian community to him in this regard, but he refused to allow anyone access to the corpse. His response was that Oluwashola said only Ambibola and no other person, should see her corpse,” the petition read.
Gaska reportedly cremated Oluwashola’s remains on January 2, 2017. He also allegedly interred the ashes on January 7, 2017, without officially informing the Adefolalus.
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by paiz(m): 7:14am
this goes out to our ladies who has sworn to marry whites you are not really safe
meanwhile first to comment
Abeg who cook soup here
3 Likes
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by darknetcom: 7:18am
dont go into relationships with white people,you are putting yourself in danger...
1 Like
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by WhoRUDeceiving: 7:19am
darknetcom:
especially all these girls ontop Instagram thinking they have arrived with dirty Oyibo for papers. Nawah
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by mokaflex(m): 7:32am
I don hear you op. What can I say?
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by ifyalways(f): 7:33am
Something doesn't add up.
I pray the family of the lady finds closure and justice
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by Amajerry83(m): 7:35am
Oyinbo and racism be like..
Who get that Zuma pix?
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by guywitzerogal(m): 7:36am
Pls why involved FG in ds?
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by Bitterleafsoup: 7:36am
Chai Euro White men will smoke you right away, if your not loyal and nothing will happen to them for killing an African woman.
Well she married him and can do what he wants, unless the police find evidence and lock him up.
All this get married for greencard is 50 50 chance your life will be massively messed up and finished off.
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by BabaRamota1980: 7:37am
darknetcom:
They are deranged. They suffer all kind of psychological syndromes, mental instabilities and abnormalities you can think of.
4 Likes
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by Nicepoker(m): 7:37am
Nothing to Comment for now
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by Jadeite(f): 7:38am
This is too terrible
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by axeman2(m): 7:38am
WAS IT FG THAT GAVE YOUR DAUTHER TO THE POLISH MAN GREED.
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by SIRmanjar: 7:41am
Shebi she wan shop dollar get visa...Abi una tink say na all oyibo be mumu.Only god know d theme of dem prewedding pics.
Why de Nigerian community for dere nogo inform Polish police of her death for proper investigation. wetin dem want make fg do?Fg wey no value dem citizenz.
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by Arewa12: 7:42am
Polish guys are born with racism....
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by kabayomi(m): 7:46am
Ogun owo oo
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by Princess4ng(f): 7:48am
We are advised not to go so far... Marry within the reach of ur family atleast country, or even country not so far.... So u wont be isolated
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by darknetcom: 7:49am
BabaRamota1980:
facts...
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by ngwababe: 7:59am
This one na serious wa
|Re: Family Petitions FG Over Polish Man’s Cremation Of Nigerian Wife by Sansa143(f): 8:01am
paiz:Come collect,i get Veg n groundnut soup!
(0) (Reply)
Pest Control Services. / Fitted Bed Rooms Ayr UK / Blue Edifice Properties Ltd Abuja
Viewing this topic: INDUSTRIALFAN(m), Owill1(m), NORSIYK(m), DIVFAVOR(m), chiozor, excel92, Muh(m), CIZAR(m), eyinjuege, Meta4element(m), alorax2(f), TulsaOklahoma, jasper83, Cantshout, sparrow01, Woke4all(m), Canme4u(m), mark2sunny(m), nikkygal(f), osidion2020(m), Ichechi(m), Sansa143(f), neomatrix1027(m), JoSaintiago, Houseofglam7, gab19, babalonimi, Orpe7(m), aremu2000, chefdoeuvre, oilwiz1, Moonland100(m) and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9