|Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:34am
•Gets Senate approval for $1bn foreign bond
•As Senate condemns Amaechi’s comments on loan approvals
By Emeka Anaeto & Henry Umoru
ABUJA—As part of its fiscal funding plans, the Federal Government, through the Debt Management Office, DMO, is set to raise another bond amounting to N110 billion for budgetary deficit funding next week.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/budget-funding-fg-set-to-borrow-another-n110bn-via-local-bond-issue/
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by comradespade(m): 7:44am
another way make the yam eaters happy, OK...kwantinue
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by EastGold(m): 7:58am
Hehehe, this borrowing things
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by sarrki(m): 8:01am
It's not a bad thing to borrow
To use it judiciously is the main thing
I trust presidentBuhari and osinbajo
They will use it well
God bless Muhammadu Buhari
Long live Muhammadu Buhari
Long live federal republic of Nigeria
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by fowosh: 8:06am
they should continue borrowing
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by josephine123: 8:17am
na wa ooo..
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by hungryboy(m): 8:24am
sarrki:Na pesin Papa be dis oh
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by vanbonattel: 8:26am
sarrki:
Just like they used the IDP money well in Bornu state?
Fashola has been using the billions he got to provide NO electricity while Lie mohammed has been using the Billions he got to spew propaganda well.
Aimless government.
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by vanbonattel: 8:27am
hungryboy:
Are you sure no bi small pikin
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by BlackSeptember: 8:31am
The kind of debt this administration is amassing will take 120years to pay it off
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Boleyndynasty2(f): 9:41am
Aren't we generating any money at all from this country? What about all the recovered loots? That judge's corruption money found in Bathroom can go a long way to help, even Diezani's recovered loots. Why must we borrow?
The annoying thing is we won't feel the effects of this money in our economy or see what its really used for
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Pontaboki: 9:50am
Sarrki the Zone BBBBBBBBBBBBBBBB
sarrki:
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by GreenMavro: 10:27am
I think the first thing the government should borrow is to BORROW SENSE
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by olaolulazio(m): 10:27am
This govt is only good at 3things;
Borrowing
Photo shot
We will(future impossible tense).
Long live Nigeria.
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by tolexy007(m): 10:29am
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Tbillz(m): 10:29am
Its ok to borrow everything, Our President has gone to Germany to borrow Life, I hope he borrow some sense too
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by shamecurls(m): 10:29am
sarrki:
Spot-On!
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by tolexy007(m): 10:29am
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by ddippset(m): 10:30am
This is a meal of jollof rice for the wailing wailers.
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by teozey111(m): 10:30am
keep borrowing and spend them abroad......anyways thank God its ended ....now we expecting his corpse....
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by tolexy007(m): 10:30am
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by seguno2: 10:32am
So much borrow borrow of billions in dollars.
Trillions budgeted in 2015 and 2016.
Does anyone know why we are in recession despite all these bogus news?
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by sekundosekundo: 10:32am
What exactly is different btw PDP and APC?.
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Afonjatribeguy: 10:32am
This old men in Apc and Buharii are foolish ,Uselesss and incompetent. Borrow Borrow Governmet, who will pay these money after you people leave office is better they sale this country
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Ekakamba: 10:33am
I go borrow your gf this val for 3sum.
sarrki:
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by ephi123(f): 10:45am
Borrow borrow borrow but zero impact.
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Seenyo: 10:46am
Govt. Of tieves, by thieves, for fools!
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by biggestmanhood(m): 10:58am
lol
|Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Mrrobous: 11:03am
Again
