Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue

Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:34am
•Gets Senate approval for $1bn foreign bond

•As Senate condemns Amaechi’s comments on loan approvals

By Emeka Anaeto & Henry Umoru

ABUJA—As part of its fiscal funding plans, the Federal Government, through the Debt Management Office, DMO, is set to raise another bond amounting to N110 billion for budgetary deficit funding next week.

The bond issue is coming against the backdrop of an emerging discord between executive and the legislative arms of government over resort to borrowings for budget funding.

Next week’s bond issue will be the second this year, which in addition to another issue planned for next month, will bring total amount of debt raised in the first quarter of 2017 to N430 billion.

Under the debt auction, the DMO said it will issue N45 billion of bonds maturing in 2021, N20 billion of 2026 paper, and N45 billion of bonds due in 2036, using the Dutch auction system.

Settlement for the bonds, all of which are re-openings of previous issues, is expected Thursday, February 16, 2017.

DMO uses monthly sovereign bond sales to support the local debt market, create a benchmark for corporate bonds and fund Federal Government’s budget deficit. The cumulative deficit for 2016 and 2017 is estimated at about N4.1 trillion, a bulk of which would be financed through transactions such as this.

Senate approves $1bn foreign bond

Meanwhile, the National Assembly, which appears to be uncomfortable with the Federal Government’s funding policy, yesterday, approved the government’s request to raise $1 billion through a Eurobond sales to help the country finance its budget deficit.

This came against the outstanding and controversial $30 billion external loan request made to the Senate by the Federal Government of which the National Assembly approval had been on the waiting list for over three months .

But the Senate, yesterday, described as false, misrepresenting and contradictory statement credited to the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, that the refusal of the National Assembly to approve the request of government for foreign loan to be used as counterpart funding was frustrating the construction of Lagos-Ibadan and Ibadan-Ilorin-Minna-Kano rail lines.

Senate protests Amaechi’s comments on loan approvals

The Senate in a statement by the Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, asked the former governor of Rivers State to urgently withdraw the statement.

According to the Senate, what the minister said is contradictory to available facts and, therefore, not in tune with the position of the government he is serving.

Amaechi was alleged to have made the remarks in Ilorin, Monday, during the North Central Town Hall meeting organised by the Federal Government.

The statement read: “As at today, the only request for approval from the executive for loan was the one dated January 27, 2017 and signed by Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, seeking a ‘resolution of the National Assembly for the issuance of USD 1 billion EuroBond in the International Capital Market for the funding of the 2016 budget deficit’ and we immediately granted the approval.

“Also, in the letter quoted above, the government mentioned the two rail lines cited by the minister as part of the projects for which the EuroBond will be utilised. So, we cannot understand what the grouse of Mr. Amaechi is.

“We view that statement based on false and misinformed premise strongly as a mere attempt to incite the people against the National Assembly.

“The minister should, therefore, withdraw that statement. Furthermore, the National Assembly will take up the matter with the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.”

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/budget-funding-fg-set-to-borrow-another-n110bn-via-local-bond-issue/
Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by comradespade(m): 7:44am
another way make the yam eaters happy, OK...kwantinue

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by EastGold(m): 7:58am
Hehehe, this borrowing things

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by sarrki(m): 8:01am
It's not a bad thing to borrow

To use it judiciously is the main thing

I trust presidentBuhari and osinbajo

They will use it well

God bless Muhammadu Buhari

Long live Muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by fowosh: 8:06am
they should continue borrowing
Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by josephine123: 8:17am
na wa ooo..
Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by hungryboy(m): 8:24am
sarrki:
It's not a bad thing to borrow
To use it judiciously is the main thing
I trust presidentBuhari and osinbajo
They will use it well
God bless Muhammadu Buhari
Long live Muhammadu Buhari
Long live federal republic of Nigeria
Na pesin Papa be dis oh

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by vanbonattel: 8:26am
sarrki:
It's not a bad thing to borrow

To use it judiciously is the main thing

I trust presidentBuhari and osinbajo

They will use it well

God bless Muhammadu Buhari

Long live Muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria

Just like they used the IDP money well in Bornu state? grin

Fashola has been using the billions he got to provide NO electricity while Lie mohammed has been using the Billions he got to spew propaganda well.

Aimless government.

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by vanbonattel: 8:27am
hungryboy:

Na pesin Papa be dis oh

Are you sure no bi small pikin grin

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by BlackSeptember: 8:31am
The kind of debt this administration is amassing will take 120years to pay it off

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Boleyndynasty2(f): 9:41am
Aren't we generating any money at all from this country? What about all the recovered loots? That judge's corruption money found in Bathroom can go a long way to help, even Diezani's recovered loots. Why must we borrow?


The annoying thing is we won't feel the effects of this money in our economy or see what its really used for

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Pontaboki: 9:50am
Sarrki the Zone BBBBBBBBBBBBBBBB
sarrki:
It's not a bad thing to borrow

To use it judiciously is the main thing

I trust presidentBuhari and osinbajo

They will use it well

God bless Muhammadu Buhari

Long live Muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by GreenMavro: 10:27am
I think the first thing the government should borrow is to BORROW SENSE angry angry

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by olaolulazio(m): 10:27am
This govt is only good at 3things;

Borrowing
Photo shot
We will(future impossible tense).

Long live Nigeria.

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by tolexy007(m): 10:29am
shocked
Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Tbillz(m): 10:29am
Its ok to borrow everything, Our President has gone to Germany to borrow Life, I hope he borrow some sense too

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by shamecurls(m): 10:29am
sarrki:
It's not a bad thing to borrow

To use it judiciously is the main thing

I trust presidentBuhari and osinbajo

They will use it well

God bless Muhammadu Buhari

Long live Muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria


Spot-On!
Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by tolexy007(m): 10:29am
sad
Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by ddippset(m): 10:30am
This is a meal of jollof rice for the wailing wailers.
Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by teozey111(m): 10:30am
keep borrowing and spend them abroad......anyways thank God its ended ....now we expecting his corpse....

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by tolexy007(m): 10:30am
It's not a bad thing to borrow

To use it judiciously is the main thing

I trust presidentBuhari and osinbajo

They will use it well

God bless Muhammadu Buhari

Long live Muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria


angry

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by seguno2: 10:32am
So much borrow borrow of billions in dollars.
Trillions budgeted in 2015 and 2016.
Does anyone know why we are in recession despite all these bogus news?

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by sekundosekundo: 10:32am
What exactly is different btw PDP and APC?.

Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Afonjatribeguy: 10:32am
This old men in Apc and Buharii are foolish ,Uselesss and incompetent. Borrow Borrow Governmet, who will pay these money after you people leave office is better they sale this country
Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Ekakamba: 10:33am
I go borrow your gf this val for 3sum. grin grin
sarrki:
It's not a bad thing to borrow

To use it judiciously is the main thing

I trust presidentBuhari and osinbajo

They will use it well

God bless Muhammadu Buhari

Long live Muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria
Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by ephi123(f): 10:45am
Borrow borrow borrow but zero impact.
Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Seenyo: 10:46am
Govt. Of tieves, by thieves, for fools!
Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by biggestmanhood(m): 10:58am
lol
Re: Budget Funding: FG Set To Borrow Another N110bn Via Local Bond Issue by Mrrobous: 11:03am
Again

