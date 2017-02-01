Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) (7072 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQR7seihKeQ/?taken-by=iamkokun











Popular philanthropist, Kokun, offers N20,000 to anyone who can help him in locating the crippled man brutalized by some soldiers in Anambra. He shared the image soldiers brutalizing the man. See what he shared on his IG account below

watch the brutality video



http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/army-arrests-soldiers-who-brutalised.html



this soldiers are brutal..OMG

nice one.. hope for naija 2 Likes



But why do U have to be treated badly before U become a celebrity in Nigeria?

Oshomole go n die woman faced same,

The boy who held arik tyre to lagos,

And many more.

Maybe I hire Soldiers to beat me Up too Just to locate #20, 000K? so easy, Google map please get over here.But why do U have to be treated badly before U become a celebrity in Nigeria?Oshomole go n die woman faced same,The boy who held arik tyre to lagos,And many more.Maybe I hire Soldiers to beat me Up too 4 Likes

That's great

Nice gesture i hope the man is found me self im willing to help him i couldnt even watch the video its so disheartening 3 Likes

He tried

20k?

If person own go better it could come in a vry bitter way ds cripple on his way to glory if he could be found...... 1 Like

What about a bounty offer on those scums of a soldiers... they need to be brought to book 2 Likes

This is indeed sad and pathetic

hmmm see free money.....where is my shirt.....

mean while shame to Nigerian army.....that's why they get killed by boko haram

Nigerian army ,this nonsense in this country is getting too much

20k? No. Increase the money to 200k, I will bring the cripple to your doorstep today today 2 Likes

Make we start Ultimate search b dat..

Since is the season of finding:





Have u seen my beautiful goldbim?

He is in Kubwa here with me in Abuja...hold ur change man,use it to feed other cripple.

I hope this is not publicity stunt. Let him go to that area and ask of the man.

COMAN SEE HIM OH! HOW MANY DO YOU WANT? NONSENCE. SO NA UNTILL ARMY WHIP PERSON NA EM UNA GO HELP. COME IKEJA COME PACK THEM.... 1 Like

Nice..

Leave camo for soldiers abeg. E no esy go Sambisa fight boko haram. 1 Like

nice one,even though I know nothing will still happen .this is naija

we need to buy another set of soldiers.