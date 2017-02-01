₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by LatestAmebo2: 7:57am
Popular philanthropist, Kokun, offers N20,000 to anyone who can help him in locating the crippled man brutalized by some soldiers in Anambra. He shared the image soldiers brutalizing the man. See what he shared on his IG account below
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by LatestAmebo2: 7:57am
watch the brutality video
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/army-arrests-soldiers-who-brutalised.html
this soldiers are brutal..OMG
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by josephine123: 8:15am
nice one.. hope for naija
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by Tbillz(m): 10:31am
Just to locate #20, 000K? so easy, Google map please get over here.
But why do U have to be treated badly before U become a celebrity in Nigeria?
Oshomole go n die woman faced same,
The boy who held arik tyre to lagos,
And many more.
Maybe I hire Soldiers to beat me Up too
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by UD101(m): 10:31am
Hmmmn
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by salabscholar01(m): 10:31am
ok
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by BreadandBeans: 10:31am
That's great
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by nan1: 10:32am
Nice gesture i hope the man is found me self im willing to help him i couldnt even watch the video its so disheartening
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by opibycar1: 10:32am
He tried
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by GreenMavro: 10:32am
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by DozieInc(m): 10:32am
Ok
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:32am
20k?
If person own go better it could come in a vry bitter way ds cripple on his way to glory if he could be found......
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by francescainnoce(f): 10:33am
What about a bounty offer on those scums of a soldiers... they need to be brought to book
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by Cutesexy1(f): 10:33am
This is indeed sad and pathetic
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by teozey111(m): 10:33am
hmmm see free money.....where is my shirt.....
mean while shame to Nigerian army.....that's why they get killed by boko haram
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by Janetessy(f): 10:33am
Nigerian army ,this nonsense in this country is getting too much
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by coolesmile: 10:33am
20k? No. Increase the money to 200k, I will bring the cripple to your doorstep today today
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by tosynomolara(f): 10:34am
Make we start Ultimate search b dat..
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by Superfranky(m): 10:34am
hmmm
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by twentyk(m): 10:34am
sad
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by fiftynaira(m): 10:34am
Since is the season of finding:
Have u seen my beautiful goldbim?
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by dante12412: 10:35am
He is in Kubwa here with me in Abuja...hold ur change man,use it to feed other cripple.
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by ruffhandu: 10:35am
I hope this is not publicity stunt. Let him go to that area and ask of the man.
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by Ekakamba: 10:36am
Gwazaye!
teozey111:
Cutesexy1:
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by sleeknick(m): 10:36am
COMAN SEE HIM OH! HOW MANY DO YOU WANT? NONSENCE. SO NA UNTILL ARMY WHIP PERSON NA EM UNA GO HELP. COME IKEJA COME PACK THEM....
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by Vizzim(m): 10:36am
Nice..
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by kingthreat(m): 10:36am
Leave camo for soldiers abeg. E no esy go Sambisa fight boko haram.
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by Philinho(m): 10:36am
nice one,even though I know nothing will still happen .this is naija
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by Lanretoye(m): 10:37am
we need to buy another set of soldiers.
|Re: Crippled Man Brutality: Kokun, Offers N20,000 To Anyone Who Finds The Man (Pic) by Lastking147(m): 10:38am
N20K hin no for try increase the reward
make I join search crew
Comradespade come see something o
