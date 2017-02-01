Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ekiti Councillors Stage Solidarity Rally For Fayose (Photos) (4161 Views)

Councillors in one hundred and seventy seven wards in Ekiti had organised solidarity rally for the state's governor, Mr. Ayodelele Fayose and PDP Chairman in the state, Bar. Gboyega Oguntuase today in Ado-Ekiti.



The councillors who are all members of the Peoples' Democratic Party converged at Fayose's Campaign office , Ado- Ekiti and marched to the Party's Secretariat in Ajilosun.



Speaking on behalf of the councillors, the leader of Councillor in Ado- Ekiti Local Government who is also the Chairman Councillors' Forum , Hon. Mustapha Anifowoshe explained the rationale behind the rally. He said the councillors were out to show their unflinching support to the governor and Bar. Oguntuase.



Hon. Mustapha described court judgement against the Executive Members of PDP as something that could not be accepted by the entire members of the party.



He commeded the efforts of the governor in his bid to transform the state.



In his remark, the leader of the house in Ijero Local Government who is also the spokesperson of the Councillors' Forum , Hon. Damilola Owoeye said Fayose has done well in all ramifications and described him as the Architect of Modern Ekiti .



On PDP'S executives, Hon. Owoeye said Bar. Gboyega Oguntuase and his team are the recognised excos of the party .



While receiving the councillors at the Party's Secretariat, the Party's Publicity Secrtary, Mr. Jackson Adebayo said any member of the party who is not under Senator Makarfi is not a member of PDP.



The party's spokesperson therefore thanked the councillors for their courageous steps and promised that the executive members would continue to give them necessary support.



Earlier , at Ijigbo Round- About , the 177 councillors had a public seating where they passed votes of confidence on Gov. Fayose and Bar. Oguntuase.





zoba88:

More more more

Ah ahn...Fayose??

D crowd even big pass our #IStandWithTinubu consolation rally

Ngenebobrisky I can see u viewing.. Are u speechless? 7 Likes

EKITI PEOPLE REALLY LOVE HIM.SEE THE ENORMOUS OUTPOURING OF LOVE.WELL DONE OSOKOMOLE!! THE ONLY PROPHET WHO SAW BUHARI PLAYING SQUASH IN LONDON TODAY WAY BACK IN 2015 5 Likes

the clueless nature of Buhari is really making the empire of fayose to grow stronger. 7 Likes

i ngeneukwuewu the goat with my afuOnja fellows are been smacked on the face daily by this man we think we so much hate.



On behalf of my fellow zombies, i apologise to the greatest leader in southwest (mr. Fayose) for the many times we called him names.







Honestly Fayose is fit to rule Nigeria in 2019 because for now, his voice is the only lone voice in the wilderness defending me and my fellow zombies from tyrant Buhari and making life easier for the downtrodden.





Respect SIR!!!!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

BlueRayDick:

Ekiti people don suffer but u as a nigerian is smiling abi.



zombie with there suffering and smiling are like 5 and 6.

fayose the apc nightmare but u as a nigerian is smiling abi.zombie with there suffering and smiling are like 5 and 6.fayose the apc nightmare 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is a land fraught with so many funny people. These same people sat at home on Monday abi Fayose has been selling kerosene to them at N50 per liter or they buy dollar at N170?





We will all be alright las las

My dear South-south, South East and most especially the South-west. ..

We have seen how the north shared all the juicy position, we have seen a failed leadership under APC.



Fayose is definitely the next president. 2 Likes

Even lawyers came out.

WHO DO YOU THINK WILL IS BETTER FOR NIGERIA?



FAYOSE OR BUHARI?



Fayose, famuse, falese, fasese

Choi! Ekiti people don suffer, so all the councillors who are supposed to be the people's representative say they are perfectly in support of boda Peter even when the only achievement he's recorded so far is cutting ponmo and eating at local restaurants? .....Agbako gomina le ni o 1 Like

He's the mastermind, he knows how to play politics on people.... He'll embezzle our money and still makes you love him the more.

He's my main man.

#jagaban

#osoko 1 Like

Fayose the lone voice Ekiti people love

MidolsStudent:

Ah ahn...Fayose??

D crowd even big pass our #IStandWithTinubu consolation rally.

Allah wetin dey happen today na?

Ngenebobrisky I can see u viewing.. Are u speechless? educated illiterate (certificate forgers lawmakers/councilors) and lazy youths with brain in their stomach. what do u expect ?

democracy is gone

strangest:

My dear South-south, South East and most especially the South-west. ..

We have seen how the north shared all the juicy position, we have seen a failed leadership under APC.



Fayose is definitely the next president. brainless conclusion 1 Like

2018 gimmicks in full throttle.

OlaMiki:

educated illiterate (certificate forgers lawmakers/councilors) and lazy youths with brain in their stomach. what do u expect ? shatap i know you are an afonja muslim fron osun state what has ur governor done for you rather than creating an idp camp shatap i know you are an afonja muslim fron osun state what has ur governor done for you rather than creating an idp camp 1 Like 1 Share

Fayose is greater than Ojukwu and Nnamdi Kanu . We the good Yoruba people will gladly release Fayose to the Igbos. #Iranu 1 Like

osoko!!!

ANAMBRA11:

shatap i know you are an afonja muslim fron osun state what has ur governor done for you rather than creating an idp camp u mean our ogbomosho brown roofed IDP camps?? u mean our ogbomosho brown roofed IDP camps??

virginboy1:

ngeneukwuewuGOAT:

i ngeneukwuewu the goat with my afuOnja fellows are been smacked on the face daily by this man we think we so much hate.



On behalf of my fellow zombies, i apologise to the greatest leader in southwest (mr. Fayose) for the many times we called him names.







Honestly Fayose is fit to rule Nigeria in 2019 because for now, his voice is the only lone voice in the wilderness defending me and my fellow zombies from tyrant Buhari and making life easier for the downtrodden.





Respect SIR!!!!!!

shut up flat head, stop pretending to be some1 else, I just can seem to understand why Nigerians keep getting more idioti* and stup*d every day. We are trying to get youths that love dis country to be leaders. But people like you want the same old trash like fayose who can't pay his workers for months talkless of generating internal revenue. Make him the president of ur village instead shut up flat head, stop pretending to be some1 else, I just can seem to understand why Nigerians keep getting more idioti* and stup*d every day. We are trying to get youths that love dis country to be leaders. But people like you want the same old trash like fayose who can't pay his workers for months talkless of generating internal revenue. Make him the president of ur village instead