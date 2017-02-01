Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) (21213 Views)

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/bola-tinubu-bisi-akand-visit-president.html President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently received All Progressives Congress APC party leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, at the Abuja House, in London. The president who is on a medical vacation extended his leave just few days ago on 'orders of his doctor'. 2 Likes 4 Shares

See more photos >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/bola-tinubu-bisi-akand-visit-president.html 1 Like 1 Share

Pretty whatever, its receiving not received biko

Omo na my Presido be dis?

Aboki na aboki 39 Likes

enough of this rubbish.All we are saying!!! give us a video.The vegetable will have to mention the date and recent happening in the country before all this commotion die down 45 Likes

Old pictures. 35 Likes 1 Share

Baba really does look very frail emmaciated.



They should allow the gentleman recuperate in peace, and if he thinks he cant carry, Osinbajo should be made the substantive president ASAP.



I just dont understand the need for all the drama. Oh my!Baba really does look very frail emmaciated.They should allow the gentleman recuperate in peace, and if he thinks he cant carry, Osinbajo should be made the substantive president ASAP.I just dont understand the need for all the drama. 35 Likes 5 Shares

The man needs to go and rest... You cant fight nature.. Resign, go back to Daurra and make peace with your God. The inevitable is around the corner..Take a look at his legs... you can see the lines.. He is pushing it, but the truth is that the body cant hold it any longer.. Meanwhile, Akandes look is epic. 24 Likes

Sheybe lie mohammed say he go return on saturday?We dey wait.

Besides,Why is there no time, date and year of when this pix was taken? 2 Likes

This man is teribly sick. Going by what am seein in this picture i think he needs serious medication n rest 16 Likes

Old pictures. do u really want this man dead

Among 180mil Nigerians, this skeleton is what NgeneUkwenu Omenka APCmyheart psalmsjob sarrki Qmerit Madridguy HungerBad ISTANDWITHBUHAR PassingShot selected to change and revive their economy.



If Buhari dies, the above mentioned names should be arrested for murder. 32 Likes

THE LIES TOO MUCH.



NO BE YESTERDAY DEM SAY TINUBU MOVE TO ABUJA TO HELP OSINBANJO SO?





Buhari's Health: Tinubu Relocates To Abuja?



Informed sources say National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu may have relocated to Abuja owing to circumstances surrounding the Ill health of President Buhari...details later



http://www.nairaland.com/3618226/buharis-health-tinubu-relocates-abuja 10 Likes

I wish you speedy recovery Sai Baba. 1 Like

Hehehe...I think he doesn't recognize them 1 Like

He looks so frail. The best he can do for himself, his wife and his family is to resign and take care of his health.



If it happens that he holds on to power and dies on seat, he looses everything. He still wields power as a former president. The only people trying to force him to stay on are the cabal that are filling their pockets and ruling in proxy. 4 Likes 1 Share









Bola and Bisi visited Buhari in London and he escorted them to the door... 17 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

Baba really does look very frail emmaciated.



They should allow the gentleman recuperate in peace, and if he thinks he cant carry, Osinbajo should be made the substantive president ASAP.



I just dont understand the need for all the drama.

Lol wait make Fulani herdsmen catch you for dis comment.BTW If the vegetable could talk what has stopped him from making a video Lol wait make Fulani herdsmen catch you for dis comment.BTW If the vegetable could talk what has stopped him from making a video 5 Likes

Power drunk miscreant. Just imagine a man that should be in his house playing with his grand children.



Please I need an answer what is this man still searching for in Aso rock? This is really pathetic



I wouldn't wish you death but at the same tym you cant cheat nature. 6 Likes 1 Share

all we areèeeee saaaaaaying give us videoooo all we areèeeee saaaaaaying give us videoooo 4 Likes

Tunubu kwom closer.



Am ok here your excellency.





Tinubu be like



Let me seat at the far end, I no know watin you carry before I catch watin I no know. 8 Likes 1 Share

cktheluckyman:





Lol wait make Fulani herdsmen catch you for dis comment.BTW If the vegetable could talk what has stopped him from making a video Cant you see just how foolish you sound and look following me around talking trash. Act your age bro. Cant you see just how foolish you sound and look following me around talking trash. Act your age bro. 6 Likes

Story story... His favorite kaftan tho...



Make this man just do video make we rest.... 1 Like