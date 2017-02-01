₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:08pm
President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently received All Progressives Congress APC party leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, at the Abuja House, in London. The president who is on a medical vacation extended his leave just few days ago on 'orders of his doctor'.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/bola-tinubu-bisi-akand-visit-president.html
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by DAVEZONIGLTD: 4:11pm
OK o
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 4:11pm
dats good
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:12pm
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 4:15pm
Pretty whatever, its receiving not received biko
Omo na my Presido be dis?
Aboki na aboki
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by cktheluckyman: 4:15pm
enough of this rubbish.All we are saying!!! give us a video.The vegetable will have to mention the date and recent happening in the country before all this commotion die down
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by ThankYouGod: 4:15pm
Old pictures.
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:16pm
dat one dey
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by omenkaLives: 4:17pm
Oh my!
Baba really does look very frail emmaciated.
They should allow the gentleman recuperate in peace, and if he thinks he cant carry, Osinbajo should be made the substantive president ASAP.
I just dont understand the need for all the drama.
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by owobokiri(m): 4:17pm
The man needs to go and rest... You cant fight nature.. Resign, go back to Daurra and make peace with your God. The inevitable is around the corner..Take a look at his legs... you can see the lines.. He is pushing it, but the truth is that the body cant hold it any longer.. Meanwhile, Akandes look is epic.
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by Dildo(m): 4:17pm
Sheybe lie mohammed say he go return on saturday?We dey wait.
Besides,Why is there no time, date and year of when this pix was taken?
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by Donexy16(m): 4:17pm
This man is teribly sick. Going by what am seein in this picture i think he needs serious medication n rest
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:19pm
do u really want this man dead
ThankYouGod:
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 4:19pm
Among 180mil Nigerians, this skeleton is what NgeneUkwenu Omenka APCmyheart psalmsjob sarrki Qmerit Madridguy HungerBad ISTANDWITHBUHAR PassingShot selected to change and revive their economy.
If Buhari dies, the above mentioned names should be arrested for murder.
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by TRIED4NOW: 4:20pm
THE LIES TOO MUCH.
NO BE YESTERDAY DEM SAY TINUBU MOVE TO ABUJA TO HELP OSINBANJO SO?
Buhari's Health: Tinubu Relocates To Abuja?
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:20pm
I wish you speedy recovery Sai Baba.
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by Brendaniel: 4:20pm
Start
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by WowSweetGuy(m): 4:21pm
Hehehe...I think he doesn't recognize them
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by tempest01(m): 4:21pm
He looks so frail. The best he can do for himself, his wife and his family is to resign and take care of his health.
If it happens that he holds on to power and dies on seat, he looses everything. He still wields power as a former president. The only people trying to force him to stay on are the cabal that are filling their pockets and ruling in proxy.
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by unclezuma: 4:21pm
Bola and Bisi visited Buhari in London and he escorted them to the door...
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by cktheluckyman: 4:21pm
omenkaLives:
Lol wait make Fulani herdsmen catch you for dis comment.BTW If the vegetable could talk what has stopped him from making a video
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by link2ok(m): 4:21pm
Power drunk miscreant. Just imagine a man that should be in his house playing with his grand children.
Please I need an answer what is this man still searching for in Aso rock? This is really pathetic
I wouldn't wish you death but at the same tym you cant cheat nature.
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by ANAMBRA11(m): 4:22pm
all we areèeeee saaaaaaying give us videoooo
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by princeonx: 4:22pm
Tunubu kwom closer.
Am ok here your excellency.
Tinubu be like
Let me seat at the far end, I no know watin you carry before I catch watin I no know.
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by babagydoz(m): 4:22pm
Im never die ni?
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by Realdeals(m): 4:22pm
Hummn!
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by omenkaLives: 4:22pm
cktheluckyman:Cant you see just how foolish you sound and look following me around talking trash. Act your age bro.
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by peeparty(m): 4:22pm
Story story... His favorite kaftan tho...
Make this man just do video make we rest....
|Re: Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit Buhari In London (Photos) by Nenejeje(f): 4:22pm
this must be his best cloth ever
