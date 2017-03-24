Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Reasons Why Some Girls Will Never See Mr Right (7027 Views)

In this write up, I will be writing about why some girls will still remain single and never see that Mr Right that they are seriously looking for. In life, sometimes what we are looking may be around us but because of awkward attitude, we will miss such opportunities and it will pass by. Now let's get down to business of the day.



1) Lack of respect : Most ladies these days seem to lack respect and don't care anymore. They don't know that Mr Right is not looking at how beautiful or the amount of foundation of pancake on your face, what they are after is that girl who will respect them because they're the head of the family. Even the Bible we read everyday says, wives should be submissive to their husbands. Why raising your elbow then? I think ladies who seriously is in search of Mr Right should cultivate this habit and not only cultivating it but show it out.



2) Material Ladies : Most Ladies nowadays are after material things a lot which is very bad, their eyes sharp eh pass razor blade, once a guy step out dem don use eyes wey the guy pockets and waiting dey. The cost of waiting the guy dey wear. They forget that Mr Right does not even have that time to be putting on expensive things. So ladies why can't you overlook material things first



3)Money : Some will say money is the root of all evil but I totally disagree with this, it's how much you love money will make you to do bad things and from there you have committed the evil by overlooking that humble guy who has been asking for your hands in marriage but base on say the guy pocket no fat, you dey overlook am. That God fearing guy has being bringing ring and flowers to you but you will tell him you are still thinking about it? For good 1 year, you are still thinking about it? Waiting you dey think self? But once that old man who is married and old to be your grandfather ask you out, na once you go take agree? Before I go even close eyes and open am, you are at Mr Beans waiting for him? Who do you think you are fooling? You are just messing up your golden opportunity. Always forget about money, look for that good characters not money. Am not saying you should get married to a poor guy who has no future and don't care to build one.



I still have a lot to write but let me drop my pen here. My next article will focus on the guys.



Written by Wisdomkosi 4 Likes 2 Shares

same reason why guys won't see their wifey for life. 16 Likes 1 Share

The lady above seems totally lost 33 Likes 3 Shares

sO far make the toto clean, i nor mind ooo 2 Likes

Nd always wanting to date bad boyz when young bt looking for omo dada wen nearin menopause 3 Likes

optional1:

same reason why guys won't see their wifey for life. Shut up Shut up 10 Likes

Frozeen:

sO far make the toto clean, i nor mind ooo hmmm hmmm 7 Likes

Every girl wants 2 be engaged and marry by a serious man, and wish to get married but what kind of man will want 2 engage a girl with status' like - "liquids loading" "Elegushi loading" "wine bar Abuja 2bad“ "6 bottles I gallant" "clubbing mode activated" "missing my bed tonite" off to crystal lounge " "Am gonna party real hard 2nite" Owerri, Benin, lagos,Abuja, calabar,Bayelsa on my mind " " painting accra blue and red ","Dubai and Ghana mood activated" u wear skimpy cloths,almost Unclad,you put dp's u took in different hotel bedrooms, bathrooms and swimming pools, Alhaji, thank you.Baby thank you (As ur bf no get name.) Senator, God bless you. Hon You are too much . take pix in different cars Are you a driver?. Ipad, Iphone 7 as DP and your bf dey use curve 2. Brazilian hair. Romanian hair, Peruvian hair etc. who is fooling who or u think those men ain't seeing?

u better have a rethink, Maybe wen u are 33 years, u'll change ur status to" Church on my mind", "I love Jesus", "Jesus saves" 35 years you start, all men are evil"

@38 you no go miss any church service or crusade again by then menopause calling

# Recieve_Sense_Biko

# Ok lemme come and be going 25 Likes 5 Shares

optional1:

same reason why guys won't see their wifey for life. Okay.





A Nigerian girl believes that there is a perfect man somewhere waiting for her.



Keep wishing The thinking of Nigerian girls is too shallow.,A Nigerian girl believes that there is a perfect man somewhere waiting for her.Keep wishing 8 Likes 3 Shares

there is no mister right 2 Likes

Kikikikikikiki stories that touch. 1 Like

Hit like if you are tired of articles like this 17 Likes

even those wey no like money, wey get respect still dey them mama house..its all God..... 10 Likes 1 Share

The number one reason is simple







There are no Mr Right 4 Likes

1 Like

These are the main things Nigerian ladies are capable of doing, and begging money on social media. 1 Like

like my girlfriend

she has all d qualities

hmm

its our work ooo... make dem dey wait for mr right ooo, instead to turn mr left to right

. 1 Like

Uhnmmm... you nailed it

God's time is the best......

Una no go kill person for this platform Una no go kill person for this platform

AH! Temme why i nid to care abt dos end time babes? 1 Like

God's time is the best......

Especially point 1. Respect Respect Respect....

Some girls are so arrogant and disrespectful that you cannot but be sorry for the unfortunate guy that will end up been trapped with them.



You now wonder why the arrogance. Brain? Empty, Money? For where, Skill? For where.



An arrogant and disrespectful girl doesn't have a good future in marriage even if she gets in with that unlucky guy. Its going to be one character sponsored problem after another. Especially point 1. Respect Respect Respect....Some girls are so arrogant and disrespectful that you cannot but be sorry for the unfortunate guy that will end up been trapped with them.You now wonder why the arrogance. Brain? Empty, Money? For where, Skill? For where.An arrogant and disrespectful girl doesn't have a good future in marriage even if she gets in with that unlucky guy. Its going to be one character sponsored problem after another. 4 Likes 3 Shares

4) Searching for lenght- Some ladies wont marry just because of there desire to have a lengthy manhood all to themselves not knowing that endowwed guys re also looking for fat and deep punnanies. They should endeavor to settle for what best fits and not what will make them cry during sex bouts. 1 Like