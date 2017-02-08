₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Hon. Tony Nwulu, a serving member of Federal House of Representative recently shocked the world when the Not Too Young To Run Bill campaign became a subject of deliberations at the supreme floor of United Nations Headquarters, New York. The bill which has passed second reading at the table of Hallowed Green Chambers of the Federal Legislative house of Nigeria was spearheaded by the young lawmaker.
The Imo State Born Lawmaker presented and sponsored in the National Assembly a bill seeking to reduce the age qualifications for interested candidates to contest for the positions of president, governor and senate in the country to 30 years. The bill, which also makes provision for independent candidacy into the country’s electoral process, further reduces the age qualifications to contest for the House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly to 25 years. The Bill is an alteration of section 65, 106, 131 and 177 of the 1999 constitution which had prescribed qualification stated earlier. The campaign for Not Too Young To Run bill was globally launched few days ago at world leadership youth conference and further endorsed and adopted. The body further reached a decision to turn the bill into a global campaign.
Hon. Tony Nwulu who is representing Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency II Lagos State is also the national coordinator of PDP Youth Advocacy Initiative. He has over the years promoted and still promotes the values of good governance and delivery of democratic dividends to his continuency and Nigerians at large in line with the party's transformation agenda. Nwulu is a native of Ezuido, Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State and still in his 30s.
He should sponsor the bill in our National Assembly not UN.
But giving power to young chaps like Tonye can spell doom for others
The poster above me is high on cow urine. What level of development have we attained? In 1980s Buhari says the youths are the leaders of 2mrrw, 2017 Buhari is still the leader. When is the tomorrow?
BlackSeptember:lol he will syphon our money and decamp to any ruling party.
Beware of young guys too, Mallam Bello of Kogi State is am example!
He values only Bentley, Royces and Girls ahead of workers salary and state projects!!!
Alexreports, this na the first picture wey you upload wey you no dey inside? Wetin happen? I just dey go thru, I no see your trademark cap, na im make I ask
Who is this one again? Wearing winter jacket indoor
Mbaise no de carry last.
Was hoping to see him doing something strange..
Nice bill thou..
Big up baba..
BlackSeptember:
Forget Tonye, any party he supports is bound to lose the election. Never seen anyone with such electoral badluck as his.
Scammers everywhere!
Whedone sir!
igbo man as lagos fed law maker? AFONJAS go commit suicide oooo
UnknownT:
Oga alexreports oya answer; wen two or three notice your absence e get as e be ooo...
maskid:
Maka chukwu
Tbillz:Dude is below 40yrs of age but is fantastically married to 3 fantastically hefty women already.
for this igbo man to defy jagaban and the oba akionu abi na akiolu, the guy must be diehard oooo !!!. IMO STATE GUY AS FED LAW MAKER!!!
maskid:
You wan give people heart attack abi
BlackSeptember:
How pray tell.. did you know that majority of the members of the Senate are older than Nigeria?
No reason am o.
the federal seats don finish na, tinubu from osun state, sen. adeola from ogun, Hon. faleke from kogi , Hon. tony nwulu from imo state and u say that LAGOS IS NOT A "NO MAN'S LAND"
