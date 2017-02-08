



The Imo State Born Lawmaker ‎presented and sponsored in the National Assembly a bill seeking to reduce the age qualifications for interested candidates to contest for the positions of president, governor and senate in the country to 30 years. The bill, which also makes provision for independent candidacy into the country’s electoral process, further reduces the age qualifications to contest for the House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly to 25 years. ‎The Bill is an alteration of section 65, 106, 131 and 177 of the 1999 constitution which had prescribed qualification stated earlier. The campaign for Not Too Young To Run bill was globally launched few days ago at world leadership youth conference and further endorsed and adopted. The body further reached a decision to turn the bill into a global campaign.



Hon. Tony Nwulu who is representing Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency II Lagos State is also the national coordinator of PDP Youth Advocacy Initiative. He has over the years promoted and still promotes the values of good governance and delivery of democratic dividends to his continuency and Nigerians at large in line with the party's transformation agenda. Nwulu is a native of Ezuido, Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State and still in his 30s.

