



The Isolo/ Ishodi federal constituency representative who clocked 38 years yesterday started earlier with the donation of cash gifts to widows of Imo state churches and capped it up with a brief reception at night with his selected family members and staff. The aides who took turns to present him with birthday gifts of Big cards and artistic drawings also congratulated him for his new age and exceptional delivery at the hallow chambers. Nwulu who appreciated the kind gestures of his aides while cutting his cake, said he did not want to make it a loud celebration but a small reception with his workers and family members, as he truly appreciates the show of affection from his legislative assistants



Some of the aides present are his personal assistant Yusuf Oriowo, Chief of Staff Musa Suleiman, Media Aide Alex Nwankwo and others. ‎



http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/photos-hon-tony-nwulu-celebrates.html?m=0 Serving legislative member of house of representative Hon. Tony Nwulu, the sponsor of the famous \'Not Too Young To run bill\' yesterday celebrated his birthday at his executive mansion in Abuja with few family friends and legislative Aides. It was indeed an exclusive silent celebration which also had the presence of his mother.The Isolo/ Ishodi federal constituency representative who clocked 38 years yesterday started earlier with the donation of cash gifts to widows of Imo state churches and capped it up with a brief reception at night with his selected family members and staff. The aides who took turns to present him with birthday gifts of Big cards and artistic drawings also congratulated him for his new age and exceptional delivery at the hallow chambers. Nwulu who appreciated the kind gestures of his aides while cutting his cake, said he did not want to make it a loud celebration but a small reception with his workers and family members, as he truly appreciates the show of affection from his legislative assistantsSome of the aides present are his personal assistant Yusuf Oriowo, Chief of Staff Musa Suleiman, Media Aide Alex Nwankwo and others. ‎ 1 Share