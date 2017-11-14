₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by GLeesMODEL(m): 3:47pm
Serving legislative member of house of representative Hon. Tony Nwulu, the sponsor of the famous \'Not Too Young To run bill\' yesterday celebrated his birthday at his executive mansion in Abuja with few family friends and legislative Aides. It was indeed an exclusive silent celebration which also had the presence of his mother.
The Isolo/ Ishodi federal constituency representative who clocked 38 years yesterday started earlier with the donation of cash gifts to widows of Imo state churches and capped it up with a brief reception at night with his selected family members and staff. The aides who took turns to present him with birthday gifts of Big cards and artistic drawings also congratulated him for his new age and exceptional delivery at the hallow chambers. Nwulu who appreciated the kind gestures of his aides while cutting his cake, said he did not want to make it a loud celebration but a small reception with his workers and family members, as he truly appreciates the show of affection from his legislative assistants
Some of the aides present are his personal assistant Yusuf Oriowo, Chief of Staff Musa Suleiman, Media Aide Alex Nwankwo and others.
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by GLeesMODEL(m): 4:03pm
@alexreports
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by GLeesMODEL(m): 4:15pm
More
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by deomelo: 4:30pm
lol @ village activities.
Money can not buy class.
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by nairalandfreak(m): 5:02pm
Who is he?
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by Sirpaul(m): 5:02pm
clap for him ................ please
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by Sirpaul(m): 5:02pm
Donald Trump's Brother in law
nairalandfreak:
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by BruncleZuma: 5:03pm
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by Factfinder1(f): 5:03pm
That 5 bottles of wine can buy a good car or feed 100 hungry children.... Life sha
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by sureheaven(m): 5:03pm
Ok, ooo ......... we don hear
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by DONSMITH123(m): 5:03pm
mtchew
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by SojiCash(m): 5:03pm
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by femo122: 5:03pm
the own lagos
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by omooba969: 5:03pm
38 or 48?
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by okonja(m): 5:03pm
Oyel Money
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by Keneking: 5:03pm
Financial Cult members
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:04pm
The Mistake That Will Never Happen Again In Lagos!
Look at Tony Nwulu, Who was squatting at Oshodi, and struggled to eat three square meal, suddenly buys a mansion in Abuja...
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by sunshineV(m): 5:04pm
How many people cum dey do birthday naw
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by Celegbengz(m): 5:05pm
All dis FTC self
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by soberdrunk(m): 5:05pm
"Chief of staff"?? Honorable sef dey get "Chief of staff"?
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by dahunsy(m): 5:05pm
Coughs**clears throat # Na so
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by TheKingdom: 5:05pm
Bunch of Bull
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by Okoyiboz3: 5:06pm
He's presently on his first and final term on that seat.
Next elections, he must either go to contest in his village or go back to his fan belt business.
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by Okoyiboz3: 5:07pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Calm down, he'll soon sell that mansion when the cookie crumbles. The nonsense that PDP did won't stand this time.
The painful part is that he won't even remember his people. Travel for December and he'll be using mopol to oppress everyone.
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by SarkinYarki: 5:07pm
omooba969:
That head na 58 years ooo
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by Naijacost22: 5:07pm
LOL 38 indeed. Make i celebrate my 10th birthday jor.
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by Grundig: 5:08pm
If I were this guy, I'd be thinking of how to return again in 2019.
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by soberdrunk(m): 5:08pm
Okoyiboz3:
Hahahahaha@ "Fan belt buisness"
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:09pm
Nice crib, the chic on black was my secondary school mate
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by PMWSpirit(m): 5:10pm
Factfinder1:What kind of OT is this?
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:10pm
NgeneUkwenu:The people he is representing are not complaining,we would vote him again
|Re: Tony Nwulu Celebrates 38th Birthday With Family & Legislative Assistants (Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:11pm
Factfinder1:it can not I drink Moet Rose gold champagne once in a blue moon it's affordable less than 20k a bottle
