Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) (10377 Views)

IPhone Theft: Seun Egbegbe's Publicist Releases Another Press Statement / Seun Egbegbe Reacts To IPhones Theft Allegation That Trailed Him / Seun Egbegbe: "I Was Accused Of Stealing IPhones & Beaten Up". Police Reacts (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Seun Egbegbe unlikely to wriggle free





Socialite, Olajide Oluwaseun Kareem popularly known as "Seun Egbegbe" has been slammed with 36 counts of Advance Fee Fraud in Lagos.



Egbegbe, who rose to popularity after he dated Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu is facing two cases. He was scheduled to appear in court yesterday for a case involving his theft of nine iphones in Computer village last year, but the police failed to produce him. The matter was adjourned to April 12.



His second case involves a crime he recently committed. Egbegbe alongside his accomplice, Ayo Oyekan disguised themselves as directors of Gbagada general hospital and tried to swindle two bureau de change operators, one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna of 9000 dollars and 3000 pounds respectively. They were arrested after the bureau de change operators raised alarm.



Pictures of Egbegbe and Oyekan today as they are escorted to a waiting bus by security operatives....



http://politicsngr.com/socialite-seun-egbegbe-charged-36-counts-advanced-fee-fraud/ Socialite, Olajide Oluwaseun Kareem popularly known as "Seun Egbegbe" has been slammed with 36 counts of Advance Fee Fraud in Lagos.Egbegbe, who rose to popularity after he dated Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu is facing two cases. He was scheduled to appear in court yesterday for a case involving his theft of nine iphones in Computer village last year, but the police failed to produce him. The matter was adjourned to April 12.His second case involves a crime he recently committed. Egbegbe alongside his accomplice, Ayo Oyekan disguised themselves as directors of Gbagada general hospital and tried to swindle two bureau de change operators, one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna of 9000 dollars and 3000 pounds respectively. They were arrested after the bureau de change operators raised alarm.Pictures of Egbegbe and Oyekan today as they are escorted to a waiting bus by security operatives.... 1 Like 1 Share

Wetin be the guy problem?





This man has suffered enough from you already



So he promised you marriage and disappointed you some years ago, NO BIG deal now! My dear Toyin Aimakhu please forgive and forget!This man has suffered enough from you alreadySo he promised you marriage and disappointed you some years ago, NO BIG deal now! 44 Likes

#listenin to olamide-fuckin with the devil 1 Like

His village people don finally sit for e Matta... 36 days for a thieve 1 day for d owner!

His village people don finally sit for e Matta... 36 days for a thieve 1 day for d owner!

Atleast e no fit deny dis handcuff,omo ole ifo 6 Likes

softwerk:

My dear Toyin Aimakhu please forgive and forget!



This man has suffered enough from you already



So he promised you marriage and disappointed you some years ago, NO BIG deal now!

FUNNY U. SO U THINK IS TOYIN CURSE THAT IS FOLLOWING HIM FUNNY U. SO U THINK IS TOYIN CURSE THAT IS FOLLOWING HIM 2 Likes 1 Share





He's innocent



God is his witness, he never stole anything from anyone



Why are you trying to blackmail an innocent hardworking man



2 Likes 1 Share

Be like say the guy cup don full. He z just moving frm one wahala to another.

booked

SEE MORE PICS AND HIS ATTROCITIES HERE =>>



thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/seun-egbegbe-attrocities-pics-36-count

Ko le bo ninu e 1 Like

This guy must hav been thiefing from childhood.......Dem suppose to giv am yellow card...na dis kyne guy go enta yr house & u go run check phone wey u plug wen him go, not knowing say yr tv & dstv remote control don follow am 1 Like

End time



Watch out.... Dem go talk say na nollywood movie ooWatch out....

I hope Attempted Murder dey dia.





The guy wanted to kill us with lies. 4 Likes 1 Share

Make dem watch am well o, he fit steal that handcuff 5 Likes 1 Share

they should throw this guy inside jail and throw away the key 2 Likes 2 Shares

Oops

This guy is TAUFU

Totally and Utterly Fùcked 1 Like 1 Share

Everyday for the thief, One day for the owner

The guy is a confirmed criminal

Big boy for nothing

It's a pity out society lays more emphasis on riches and not on hard work

g

common criminals common criminals

come to think of it, this guy is innocent na. He has stolen anything "successfully" na.



Please tender justice with mercy ...please.



25 years in jail will be moderate SIr.



Rubbish adojutini omo ale radarada



make dem watch am well o, him fit steal the handcuff run self 1 Like

Gbese

This recession is really revealing some people's means of making money,even this THIEF!

This guy's career is over!

softwerk:

My dear Toyin Aimakhu please forgive and forget!



This man has suffered enough from you already



So he promised you marriage and disappointed you some years ago, NO BIG deal now! And who was responsible for the crimes he was committing before and during his Toyin?. And who was responsible for the crimes he was committing before and during his Toyin?. 1 Like

Oju ole re.......