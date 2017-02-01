₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,677 members, 3,357,491 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 05:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) (10377 Views)
IPhone Theft: Seun Egbegbe's Publicist Releases Another Press Statement / Seun Egbegbe Reacts To IPhones Theft Allegation That Trailed Him / Seun Egbegbe: "I Was Accused Of Stealing IPhones & Beaten Up". Police Reacts (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by dumebiifeanyi: 2:32pm
Seun Egbegbe unlikely to wriggle free
Socialite, Olajide Oluwaseun Kareem popularly known as "Seun Egbegbe" has been slammed with 36 counts of Advance Fee Fraud in Lagos.
Egbegbe, who rose to popularity after he dated Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu is facing two cases. He was scheduled to appear in court yesterday for a case involving his theft of nine iphones in Computer village last year, but the police failed to produce him. The matter was adjourned to April 12.
His second case involves a crime he recently committed. Egbegbe alongside his accomplice, Ayo Oyekan disguised themselves as directors of Gbagada general hospital and tried to swindle two bureau de change operators, one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna of 9000 dollars and 3000 pounds respectively. They were arrested after the bureau de change operators raised alarm.
Pictures of Egbegbe and Oyekan today as they are escorted to a waiting bus by security operatives....
http://politicsngr.com/socialite-seun-egbegbe-charged-36-counts-advanced-fee-fraud/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by ThankYouGod: 2:38pm
Wetin be the guy problem?
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by softwerk(f): 2:41pm
My dear Toyin Aimakhu please forgive and forget!
This man has suffered enough from you already
So he promised you marriage and disappointed you some years ago, NO BIG deal now!
44 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by marshalcarter: 3:07pm
#listenin to olamide-fuckin with the devil
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by ezinnelity(f): 3:11pm
His village people don finally sit for e Matta... 36 days for a thieve 1 day for d owner!
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by ezinnelity(f): 3:20pm
His village people don finally sit for e Matta... 36 days for a thieve 1 day for d owner!
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by sholatem(f): 3:38pm
Atleast e no fit deny dis handcuff,omo ole ifo
6 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by folu4real: 3:54pm
softwerk:
FUNNY U. SO U THINK IS TOYIN CURSE THAT IS FOLLOWING HIM
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by Atmmachine(m): 4:02pm
He's innocent
God is his witness, he never stole anything from anyone
Why are you trying to blackmail an innocent hardworking man
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by kings09(m): 4:02pm
Be like say the guy cup don full. He z just moving frm one wahala to another.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 4:02pm
booked
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by RiversWatchDog(m): 4:02pm
SEE MORE PICS AND HIS ATTROCITIES HERE =>>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/seun-egbegbe-attrocities-pics-36-count
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by frisky2good(m): 4:03pm
Ko le bo ninu e
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 4:03pm
This guy must hav been thiefing from childhood.......Dem suppose to giv am yellow card...na dis kyne guy go enta yr house & u go run check phone wey u plug wen him go, not knowing say yr tv & dstv remote control don follow am
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by Soft10(m): 4:03pm
End time
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by sod09(m): 4:03pm
Dem go talk say na nollywood movie oo
Watch out....
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by AntiWailer: 4:03pm
I hope Attempted Murder dey dia.
The guy wanted to kill us with lies.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by themonk(m): 4:04pm
Make dem watch am well o, he fit steal that handcuff
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by Godprotectigbo5(f): 4:04pm
they should throw this guy inside jail and throw away the key
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by Babzilla: 4:04pm
Oops
This guy is TAUFU
Totally and Utterly Fùcked
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by kolnel: 4:04pm
Everyday for the thief, One day for the owner
The guy is a confirmed criminal
Big boy for nothing
It's a pity out society lays more emphasis on riches and not on hard work
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by Originality007: 4:04pm
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by Tunchi101(m): 4:04pm
g
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by BCISLTD: 4:05pm
common criminals
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by olaezebala: 4:05pm
come to think of it, this guy is innocent na. He has stolen anything "successfully" na.
Please tender justice with mercy ...please.
25 years in jail will be moderate SIr.
Rubbish adojutini omo ale radarada
make dem watch am well o, him fit steal the handcuff run self
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by talk2hb1: 4:05pm
Gbese
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by drexzy: 4:05pm
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by nyben4eva: 4:06pm
This recession is really revealing some people's means of making money,even this THIEF!
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 4:06pm
This guy's career is over!
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by efavour: 4:06pm
softwerk:And who was responsible for the crimes he was committing before and during his Toyin?.
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by thinkmoney(m): 4:07pm
Oju ole re.......
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Charged With 36 Counts Of Advanced Fee Fraud (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:07pm
That's good for him.
Indian Saree / British-nigerian Girl Dies After Butt Enlargement Surgery / Mike Tyson Sex Change - Now Michelle Tyson - Is This Hoax
Viewing this topic: funlover1(m), capricornian(m), oladotun007(m), Kolade9(m), K9Uneet(m), OAM4J, drsteroid(m), bobby56(m), alexistaiwo, josphinegood2, ogbolu0147(m), RAZKIDDO(m), Healthwellness0(m), Kyase(m), balancediet(m), leofab(f), lundyx(m), solace8(m), skywalker001(m), kulboy(m), donshady(m), Horlawale1(m), ekoboy, fashrola(m), Millionjeff, Adedaniel211(m), freda506(f), CyberEBOLA(m), henrychubayo, raphealolami(m), damilareoye(m), peezeygwiny(m), evilgenie, fletcherA, adenuga360(m), Libkid(m), cyntobless(f), tadmen, leye4u, Omojudy, oluwafemim(m), david52, queenpin, Nancy2016, logica(m), BISIXCLUSIVE(f), philclem(m), richerworld, cashreport, SpaceAngel, bomee(m), phemnahs(m), ejembi28(m), Oladimejjy(m), clarkmos15(m), Gurusblend(m), tholarrr, Kriszidan, dagok(f), mhosman(m), emijo(m), Mariammi(f), bulDozer, AdiscoPele, prospero5(m), enyi1, chubbyG(m), Motola00(m), jasinto123(m), Swankyprince(m), nwajohn(m) and 128 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15