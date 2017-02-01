Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban (28819 Views)

Recall that US President, Donald Trump issued a memo banning 7 Muslim countries from traveling to the USA. Though the battle has been in court for quite sometime, two different court have revoked the ban saying it is unconstitutional and Un-American and the latest being today by the US Appeal Court 9th Circuit.



After the ban got revoked, Hilary Clinton simple tweeter:



"3-0"



This has prompted both Hilary and Trumps fans to react. See reactions below..





Bitter loser 34 Likes 2 Shares

thesicilian:

Bitter loser Just like the ineffectual buffoon and his goons Just like the ineffectual buffoon and his goons 78 Likes 10 Shares

God will still win this fight IJN ..To hell with Satanist 20 Likes

GameGod:

Just like the ineffectual buffoon and his goons And who might that be? And who might that be? 2 Likes

thesicilian:



And who might that be? Mama piss's husband and flat heads Mama piss's husband and flat heads 64 Likes 4 Shares

All I know, trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, unlike one president we know...





Trump is also obeying rule of law as a democratically elected president unlike one demo/dictatorship president of Nigeria.. 144 Likes 20 Shares

queencalipso:

All I know, trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, unlike one president we know...





Trump is also obeying rule of law as a democratically elected president unlike one demo/dictatorship president of Nigeria.. 23 Likes 2 Shares

queencalipso:

All I know, trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, unlike one president we know...





Trump is also obeying rule of law as a democratically elected president unlike one demo/dictatorship president of Nigeria..





What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??



Look at this goat face sitting in a remote village in Ogun state



What do you know about the USA ??



If you live in the USA you would know that his campaign promises are just made up stories



What campaign promises is Donald Trump fulfilling ??



He said that he will make America great again, America has been great since 1786



He said that he will bring jobs back to America, They're millions of jobs in America begging people to go to work but Americans are the laziest people on earth, they would rather sit at home and collect unemployment check, food stamps and section 8, meanwhile the Mexicans they don't want in their country are the ones who are doing the dirty jobs Americans are too lazy to do, like farming, building houses, cutting grasses, doing constructions, and paying taxes so that does lazy Americans would waste the money on food, that's why every American is fat, they would sit on their asses and eat all day



He said that he would ban Obamacare ?? Now tell me how dumb you would be to think that you can terminate Obamacare, you can only change the name



He said that he will build a wall across the border, there are 7 U.S states that borders Mexico, 1 of those states is the size of the whole Nigeria, now explain to me how he will build a wall across 7 large states that are bigger than West Africa



He said that he will ban the Muslim from entering into the USA, there are already 20 million Muslims in the USA, if Muslims are terrorists, those 20 million Muslims would have wiped out the whole of USA and forgetting that Americans are the real terrorists starting from school and church shooters to Ted Bundy and thousands of his fellow serial killers



TRUMP is the dumbest person on earth, he thinks that the President has the right to say what happens, the President of the USA don't even have the right to say what happens in a remote village in Tennessee, how does he think he can put a national ban ?? First you must go through the Congress 102 Likes 13 Shares

olofofo 2 Likes

She's a sore loser 16 Likes 2 Shares

The rich also cry





Ipobs and failure b like bread n butter I think ipobs should b blamed for all this losses trump is suffering,because anything or person the support the thing or person tends to fail..Ipobs and failure b like bread n butter 15 Likes 2 Shares











Trump is am empty barrel! Trump is am empty barrel! 3 Likes

is she wailing already? 5 Likes

queencalipso:

All I know, trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, unlike one president we know...





Trump is also obeying rule of law as a democratically elected president unlike one demo/dictatorship president of Nigeria..

3-0 3-0 15 Likes 1 Share







Moderators abeg no vex.





In other words watch this video of this Biafran crying as he is being deported.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gu4LHnu9laE



This their trump will fall their hands just gradually Lol. Biafra trump. OK we dey wait.Moderators abeg no vex.In other words watch this video of this Biafran crying as he is being deported.This their trump will fall their hands just gradually 8 Likes 2 Shares

were my Biafra brothers

Donald Dump!

Lol

queencalipso:

All I know, trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, unlike one president we know...





Trump is also obeying rule of law as a democratically elected president unlike one demo/dictatorship president of Nigeria..

Haba.. give him some slack.. he has declared his property.. remaining his certificate (Death Certificate) Haba.. give him some slack.. he has declared his property.. remaining his certificate (Death Certificate) 1 Like

And the head slammers will be happy. They want America to be like their countries where they are not happy. 1 Like

queencalipso:

Trump is also obeying rule of law as a democratically elected president unlike one demo/dictatorship president of Nigeria..

Before nko? Please, let him not obey. I want to see him in prison.



Mumu Before nko? Please, let him not obey. I want to see him in prison.Mumu

Trump is gonna be the realest US president ever. He don't beat about the Bush like Robin Hood... but came out true and true. Unlike one great great grand father playing dead in the UK. 4 Likes

I still don't understand why xtains support donald trump 3 Likes

Abbeyme:

The rich also cry Emmm and the poor also Laugh. Emmm and the poor also Laugh. 3 Likes

Honestly, she is right 1 Like

The pain a loser goes through

GameGod:



Just like the ineffectual buffoon and his goons Ewu, the cow u elected as President, how far has he performed? Ewu, the cow u elected as President, how far has he performed? 7 Likes

lol @ 3-0