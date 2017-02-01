₦airaland Forum

Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by bumi10: 2:36pm
War of words (on twitter) are still going on between the former two US presidential aspirants, Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton. Thought the election is done and dusted and the former won, both Hilary and Trump hardly pass up the opportunity to spite at each other on socials.

Recall that US President, Donald Trump issued a memo banning 7 Muslim countries from traveling to the USA. Though the battle has been in court for quite sometime, two different court have revoked the ban saying it is unconstitutional and Un-American and the latest being today by the US Appeal Court 9th Circuit.

After the ban got revoked, Hilary Clinton simple tweeter:

"3-0"

This has prompted both Hilary and Trumps fans to react. See reactions below..


1 Like

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by thesicilian: 2:37pm
Bitter loser

34 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by GameGod(m): 2:38pm
thesicilian:
Bitter loser
Just like the ineffectual buffoon and his goons cool

78 Likes 10 Shares

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by SalamRushdie: 2:39pm
God will still win this fight IJN ..To hell with Satanist

20 Likes

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by thesicilian: 2:41pm
GameGod:
Just like the ineffectual buffoon and his goons cool
And who might that be?

2 Likes

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by GameGod(m): 2:44pm
thesicilian:

And who might that be?
Mama piss's husband and flat heads grin

64 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by queencalipso(f): 2:46pm
All I know, trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, unlike one president we know...


Trump is also obeying rule of law as a democratically elected president unlike one demo/dictatorship president of Nigeria..

144 Likes 20 Shares

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by HsLBroker(m): 2:48pm
queencalipso:
All I know, trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, unlike one president we know...


Trump is also obeying rule of law as a democratically elected president unlike one demo/dictatorship president of Nigeria..

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by Atmmachine(m): 2:52pm
queencalipso:
All I know, trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, unlike one president we know...


Trump is also obeying rule of law as a democratically elected president unlike one demo/dictatorship president of Nigeria..



What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??

Look at this goat face sitting in a remote village in Ogun state

What do you know about the USA ??

If you live in the USA you would know that his campaign promises are just made up stories

What campaign promises is Donald Trump fulfilling ??

He said that he will make America great again, America has been great since 1786

He said that he will bring jobs back to America, They're millions of jobs in America begging people to go to work but Americans are the laziest people on earth, they would rather sit at home and collect unemployment check, food stamps and section 8, meanwhile the Mexicans they don't want in their country are the ones who are doing the dirty jobs Americans are too lazy to do, like farming, building houses, cutting grasses, doing constructions, and paying taxes so that does lazy Americans would waste the money on food, that's why every American is fat, they would sit on their asses and eat all day

He said that he would ban Obamacare ?? Now tell me how dumb you would be to think that you can terminate Obamacare, you can only change the name

He said that he will build a wall across the border, there are 7 U.S states that borders Mexico, 1 of those states is the size of the whole Nigeria, now explain to me how he will build a wall across 7 large states that are bigger than West Africa

He said that he will ban the Muslim from entering into the USA, there are already 20 million Muslims in the USA, if Muslims are terrorists, those 20 million Muslims would have wiped out the whole of USA and forgetting that Americans are the real terrorists starting from school and church shooters to Ted Bundy and thousands of his fellow serial killers

TRUMP is the dumbest person on earth, he thinks that the President has the right to say what happens, the President of the USA don't even have the right to say what happens in a remote village in Tennessee, how does he think he can put a national ban ?? First you must go through the Congress

102 Likes 13 Shares

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by helinues: 2:53pm
olofofo

2 Likes

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by worlexy(m): 2:53pm
She's a sore loser

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by Abbeyme: 2:53pm
The rich also cry
Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by vecman22(m): 2:54pm
I think ipobs should b blamed for all this losses trump is suffering,because anything or person the support the thing or person tends to fail..

Ipobs and failure b like bread n butter tongue

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by shamecurls(m): 2:54pm
grin grin grin




Trump is am empty barrel!

3 Likes

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by FTbomb(m): 2:54pm
is she wailing already?

5 Likes

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by vecman22(m): 2:55pm
queencalipso:
All I know, trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, unlike one president we know...


Trump is also obeying rule of law as a democratically elected president unlike one demo/dictatorship president of Nigeria..

3-0 tongue tongue tongue

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by IpobExposed: 2:55pm
Lol. Biafra trump. OK we dey wait.


Moderators abeg no vex.


In other words watch this video of this Biafran crying as he is being deported.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gu4LHnu9laE

This their trump will fall their hands just gradually

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by budusky05(m): 2:55pm
were my Biafra brothers
Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by Deem: 2:55pm
Donald Dump!
Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by Jacksparr0w127: 2:55pm
Lol
Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by LaEvilIMiss(f): 2:56pm
queencalipso:
All I know, trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, unlike one president we know...


Trump is also obeying rule of law as a democratically elected president unlike one demo/dictatorship president of Nigeria..

Haba.. give him some slack.. he has declared his property.. remaining his certificate (Death Certificate) grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by neche2007: 2:56pm
And the head slammers will be happy. They want America to be like their countries where they are not happy.

1 Like

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by kalindaminda: 2:56pm
queencalipso:
Trump is also obeying rule of law as a democratically elected president unlike one demo/dictatorship president of Nigeria..

Before nko? Please, let him not obey. I want to see him in prison.

Mumu
Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by uddeze(m): 2:57pm
Trump is gonna be the realest US president ever. He don't beat about the Bush like Robin Hood... but came out true and true. Unlike one great great grand father playing dead in the UK.

4 Likes

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by sodsak: 2:57pm
I still don't understand why xtains support donald trump

3 Likes

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by MrBONE2(m): 2:57pm
Abbeyme:
The rich also cry
Emmm and the poor also Laugh. grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by infogenius(m): 2:57pm
Honestly, she is right

1 Like

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by Iamdmentor1(m): 2:57pm
The pain a loser goes through
Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by autotrader014: 2:57pm
GameGod:

Just like the ineffectual buffoon and his goons cool
Ewu, the cow u elected as President, how far has he performed?

7 Likes

Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by AntiWailer: 2:58pm
lol @ 3-0
Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by beckNcall(f): 2:58pm
Trumpenfurher loses again
Trump is ripe for impeachment but the Republican controlled Senate and Congress have not finished their agenda yet, have not gotten their tax breaks, coal and energy contracts, school food contacts and Medicare cuts. When these corrupt politicians have their wish, then trump will be expendable.

First, the countries he ought to ban like Saudi Arabia which actually had its citizens who had killed Americans is not on the list. Remember the election tampering by Putin is yet to be investigated among other numerous conflicts of interest scandals he would be impeached for.

Now there's underground talk about Trump carrying out a false flag attack against Christian targets to justify his illegal executive orders. Also remember bannon, his main man calling for the rise of Christian militias.

3 Likes

