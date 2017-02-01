₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by bumi10: 2:36pm
War of words (on twitter) are still going on between the former two US presidential aspirants, Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton. Thought the election is done and dusted and the former won, both Hilary and Trump hardly pass up the opportunity to spite at each other on socials.
Recall that US President, Donald Trump issued a memo banning 7 Muslim countries from traveling to the USA. Though the battle has been in court for quite sometime, two different court have revoked the ban saying it is unconstitutional and Un-American and the latest being today by the US Appeal Court 9th Circuit.
After the ban got revoked, Hilary Clinton simple tweeter:
"3-0"
This has prompted both Hilary and Trumps fans to react. See reactions below..
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/02/checkout-hilary-clintons-tweet-after.html
cc lalasticlala mynd44 missyb3
1 Like
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by thesicilian: 2:37pm
Bitter loser
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by GameGod(m): 2:38pm
thesicilian:Just like the ineffectual buffoon and his goons
78 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by SalamRushdie: 2:39pm
God will still win this fight IJN ..To hell with Satanist
20 Likes
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by thesicilian: 2:41pm
GameGod:And who might that be?
2 Likes
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by GameGod(m): 2:44pm
thesicilian:Mama piss's husband and flat heads
64 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by queencalipso(f): 2:46pm
All I know, trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, unlike one president we know...
Trump is also obeying rule of law as a democratically elected president unlike one demo/dictatorship president of Nigeria..
144 Likes 20 Shares
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by HsLBroker(m): 2:48pm
queencalipso:
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by Atmmachine(m): 2:52pm
queencalipso:
What drugs are you on ?? Stupidity pills ??
Look at this goat face sitting in a remote village in Ogun state
What do you know about the USA ??
If you live in the USA you would know that his campaign promises are just made up stories
What campaign promises is Donald Trump fulfilling ??
He said that he will make America great again, America has been great since 1786
He said that he will bring jobs back to America, They're millions of jobs in America begging people to go to work but Americans are the laziest people on earth, they would rather sit at home and collect unemployment check, food stamps and section 8, meanwhile the Mexicans they don't want in their country are the ones who are doing the dirty jobs Americans are too lazy to do, like farming, building houses, cutting grasses, doing constructions, and paying taxes so that does lazy Americans would waste the money on food, that's why every American is fat, they would sit on their asses and eat all day
He said that he would ban Obamacare ?? Now tell me how dumb you would be to think that you can terminate Obamacare, you can only change the name
He said that he will build a wall across the border, there are 7 U.S states that borders Mexico, 1 of those states is the size of the whole Nigeria, now explain to me how he will build a wall across 7 large states that are bigger than West Africa
He said that he will ban the Muslim from entering into the USA, there are already 20 million Muslims in the USA, if Muslims are terrorists, those 20 million Muslims would have wiped out the whole of USA and forgetting that Americans are the real terrorists starting from school and church shooters to Ted Bundy and thousands of his fellow serial killers
TRUMP is the dumbest person on earth, he thinks that the President has the right to say what happens, the President of the USA don't even have the right to say what happens in a remote village in Tennessee, how does he think he can put a national ban ?? First you must go through the Congress
102 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by helinues: 2:53pm
olofofo
2 Likes
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by worlexy(m): 2:53pm
She's a sore loser
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by Abbeyme: 2:53pm
The rich also cry
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by vecman22(m): 2:54pm
I think ipobs should b blamed for all this losses trump is suffering,because anything or person the support the thing or person tends to fail..
Ipobs and failure b like bread n butter
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by shamecurls(m): 2:54pm
Trump is am empty barrel!
3 Likes
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by FTbomb(m): 2:54pm
is she wailing already?
5 Likes
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by vecman22(m): 2:55pm
queencalipso:
3-0
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by IpobExposed: 2:55pm
Lol. Biafra trump. OK we dey wait.
Moderators abeg no vex.
In other words watch this video of this Biafran crying as he is being deported.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gu4LHnu9laE
This their trump will fall their hands just gradually
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by budusky05(m): 2:55pm
were my Biafra brothers
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by Deem: 2:55pm
Donald Dump!
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by Jacksparr0w127: 2:55pm
Lol
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by LaEvilIMiss(f): 2:56pm
queencalipso:
Haba.. give him some slack.. he has declared his property.. remaining his certificate (Death Certificate)
1 Like
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by neche2007: 2:56pm
And the head slammers will be happy. They want America to be like their countries where they are not happy.
1 Like
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by kalindaminda: 2:56pm
queencalipso:
Before nko? Please, let him not obey. I want to see him in prison.
Mumu
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by uddeze(m): 2:57pm
Trump is gonna be the realest US president ever. He don't beat about the Bush like Robin Hood... but came out true and true. Unlike one great great grand father playing dead in the UK.
4 Likes
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by sodsak: 2:57pm
I still don't understand why xtains support donald trump
3 Likes
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by MrBONE2(m): 2:57pm
Abbeyme:Emmm and the poor also Laugh.
3 Likes
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by infogenius(m): 2:57pm
Honestly, she is right
1 Like
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by Iamdmentor1(m): 2:57pm
The pain a loser goes through
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by autotrader014: 2:57pm
GameGod:Ewu, the cow u elected as President, how far has he performed?
7 Likes
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by AntiWailer: 2:58pm
lol @ 3-0
|Re: Checkout Hilary Clinton's Tweet After Court Revokes Donald Trump's Travel Ban by beckNcall(f): 2:58pm
Trumpenfurher loses again
Trump is ripe for impeachment but the Republican controlled Senate and Congress have not finished their agenda yet, have not gotten their tax breaks, coal and energy contracts, school food contacts and Medicare cuts. When these corrupt politicians have their wish, then trump will be expendable.
First, the countries he ought to ban like Saudi Arabia which actually had its citizens who had killed Americans is not on the list. Remember the election tampering by Putin is yet to be investigated among other numerous conflicts of interest scandals he would be impeached for.
Now there's underground talk about Trump carrying out a false flag attack against Christian targets to justify his illegal executive orders. Also remember bannon, his main man calling for the rise of Christian militias.
3 Likes
