₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,767 members, 3,357,719 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 08:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode (7366 Views)
Lying Lie Mohammed By Fani-kayode / Lai Mohammed Reacts To ‘lie Mohammed’ Moniker / Where Is Alhaji Lie Mohammed (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by Specialspesh: 5:00pm
As shared on Femi Kayode's facebook page.
(FEMI FANI-KAYODE, 9th February 2017).
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10207609371421796&id=1516216357
12 Likes
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by Specialspesh: 5:01pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 5:02pm
Fani you will wail till thy kingdom come
Your father is a known traitor
In this government nothing for you
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by RiversWatchDog(m): 5:04pm
SEE MORE OF HIS WRITE-UPS AND TWEETS
thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/lying-lie-mohammed-femi-fani.html
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by vani86: 6:28pm
sarrki:
Shut the f... up and call a spade a spade, if you want to argue with him come with your facts, he came with his, prove what he said was wrong and don't drag his father into this convo,,someone who has not been active in politics for over a decade.
All you APC propaganda machinez, all you do is lie morning till midnight, tell half truths and spread false informations.
Anyway 90% of nigerians already know to take only 7% of whatever lying lie mohammed says as the truth the rest are balderdash
84 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by Splinz(m): 6:36pm
FFK never disappoint. Great piece to tumble that shameless old lying man!
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 6:38pm
vani86:
The sins of the father shall be meted on his children and children children
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by sarrki(m): 6:39pm
Splinz:
Will never disappoint enemies of the state
1 Like
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by vani86: 6:41pm
sarrki:
Tell that to lai mohammeds children, saraki, tinubu, buhari, obasanjo, okorohausa's children.
These are the angels you speak of right
30 Likes
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by Splinz(m): 6:42pm
sarrki:
16 Likes
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by mybestlove(m): 6:46pm
The man has a PhD in telling lies but, which university he got it is what I don't know.
A very well trained liar for that matter. And his portfolio is all about lies.
18 Likes
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by Jaabioro(m): 6:51pm
On this and with facts I here by concur.. the same I said on that title.. Lai laid with lies virus.
4 Likes
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by Omoakinsuyi(m): 6:54pm
Diarrhoea mouth FFK...this mofo will never keep his mouth shut for once
1 Like
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by u11ae1013: 6:55pm
tehhehe
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by registration(m): 6:55pm
Interesting...
In other news...
please my immediate sister got an invite from K and L holdings in Dopemu, I've searched google and here, nothing really... I would like to know if anyone here has any information about them. Thanks in anticipation NLanders.
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by jaymejate(m): 6:56pm
Honor him by using Lie Mohammed.
Prof lie Mohammed
6 Likes
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by BabaCommander: 6:56pm
El junkie
1 Like
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by Originality007: 6:56pm
g
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by maberry(m): 6:57pm
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by AngelicBeing: 6:57pm
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by maberry(m): 6:58pm
sarrki:Your case is serious
You need help!!!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by martyns303(m): 6:58pm
Lol DSS will do the nneedful
1 Like
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by AntiWailer: 6:59pm
lol.
FFK is a f00lish M0r0n.
He lost the chance to quote LIE Mohammed and say the true version of such quote.
So why LYING LIE ?
Alll the nonsense he wrote is still the usual THEY ARE KILLING CHRISTIAN BULLSHIT.
He writes this nonsense whenever his trail is about to be heard.
Stupeed, archaic and annoying strategy that only work for Dead Brains
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by slurryeye: 7:00pm
Fani Kayode calling Lai Mohammed liar is like a warthog calling a pig dirty. They are both dirty animals
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by skaramanga: 7:01pm
This lunatic drug addict is the lying psychopath. He get serious problem
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by chuose2: 7:01pm
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by gatti23(m): 7:02pm
Forget u go still go kuje prison...nondey buy sympathy here.........And truly lie mohammed no try ...may God rescue we the xtians Amen
1 Like
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by Thisis2raw(m): 7:03pm
"an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the north".
Buhari is supposed to be charged for Terrorism
4 Likes
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by DIKEnaWAR: 7:03pm
Gbam
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by skaramanga: 7:04pm
FFK is always so high on crack that he doesn't make sense most of the time. Swinging like a yo- yo. Crack has really messed up this m0r0n's brain
3 Likes
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by ShoProperties(m): 7:04pm
Give ffk food and he will sing for you till his tommy get Empty . Guess Mrs Piss just gave him some assorted
1 Like
|Re: Lying Lie Mohammed By Femi Fani-kayode by Opakan2: 7:05pm
FFK is in the class of fools who feel they are too important and smart.. Most wailers (at all levels) fall in this category
They destroy their reputation, the family name they bear and also ruin the future of their kids by making numerous enemies for themselves.
To them it's fun, but tomorrow, those related or close to them will suffer for their foolishness.
Why smart, classy people think before they act .
3 Likes
How Would You Spend 4.97 Trillion-naira ($31.8 Billion) Nigerian Budget / Anambra 2013: Say No To Handing Over Anambra State To Fidelity Bank / Why Chris Ngige Should Not Be The Next Governor
Viewing this topic: talk2odim(m), stunt89(m), gabrielahamz(m), Niseed(m), lilmonarch, gerrardomendes(m), Disiboboy(m), Perotti, chrischukszy01(m), Codeblues(m), Jusmudi(m), Xano(m), stancydg, engrdosmen01(m), surgebitcoin, eleven(m), djevino, Mayour11(m), Acetyl(m), omotolly22(f), Dmes(m), highchiefpee, patrickdaniel, Topend, Rollsnjaguar(m), Iceman2017(m), darkenkach(m), wayitis, ANAMBRA11(m), STIdesyns(m), InternetBchip, Thoby1(m), sniyi1, mccaybroewn(m), hubmaster, mario383, ajokebelle(f), vani86, Decypher, Kitiii(m), lion042(m), zeal22(m), Thecassanova, bestman09(m), rastaman20(m), givaunchy and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20