LYING LIE MOHAMMED



"This is not the time for preaching peace when the enemy is ready to destroy the world. To forgive Islamic terrorists is up to God but to send them to see God is my duty" - President Vladimir Putin.



Is there any sane person that disagrees with Putin? Evidently, there are a few people in high places in Nigeria that do.



The greatest evil that plagues our land today are not Boko Haram or the Fulani militias. The greatest evil are those so-called moderate Muslims and practising Christians who pretend that the terrorists don't exist, who turn a blind eye to their evil and who sit back silently and watch them.



Consider the foul-breathed, pamper-wearing lying Lai Mohammed, Buhari's Minister of Information. He falls squarely into that category.



The other day he claimed that the assertion that Muslims kill Christians in Nigeria "is a fallacy". This man is nothing but scum. He is filth. He is sick. He is an unrepentant and pernicious liar.



He is the lowest of the low and every day I pray that God punishes him for his callous heartlessness and continuous support for the terrorists.



It was the same lying Lie Mohammed that complained that it was wrong for the Jonathan government to have banned Boko Haram in 2013 when he was the spokesman of the defunct ACN.



As a matter of fact, I am reliably informed that it was that statement that endeared him to Buhari's heart. Buhari himself went on to say in that same year that "an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the north".



12 years before then, in 2001, he had said that it is his belief that sharia law should be spread to every part of the nation, that he did not see why Christians should complain about sharia law because it was "Muslim hands and arms that are being chopped off" for theft and that Muslims should vote for only muslims.



Again it is on record that in the history of Nigeria he is the only President or military Head of State that has ever had a member of his own religious faith as his number two. In 1983 General Tunde Idiagbon, another northern Muslim, was his number two and de facto Deputy Head of State.



In view of this it is no wonder that so many Christians are being butchered, harrassed, intimidated, arrested, insulted and threatened under his watch and that his Minister of Information has so much disdain and contempt for Christians.



As Minister of Information lying Lie Mohammed has NEVER condemned the Fulani militias that are slaughtering Christians all over the north. He has never condemned those that slaughtered thousands of innocent and defenceless Christian men, women and children in Southern Kaduna, Agatu, Taraba, Plateau, Enugu, Abia, Ondo, Ekiti, Delta, Benue and elsewhere by the Fulani militias.



He has NEVER shown any remorse or offered any explanation or apology for the Federal Government's inability to protect or defend Christians from the terrorists and those who kill them and occupy their land.



He has NEVER called for their arrest, he has NEVER consoled or visited the families or the communities that were attacked and ravaged and he has NEVER acknowledged that the Fulani militias are the greatest, most connected, most protected and most powerful terrorist organisation in Nigeria today.



The blood of ALL those Christians that have been butchered in the north over the last one year and seven months will haunt lying Lie until the day he dies.



He is evil. He is wicked. He is irresponsible and his lie that no Muslim has killed Christians in Nigeria will follow him into eternity".



(FEMI FANI-KAYODE, 9th February 2017).





https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10207609371421796&id=1516216357 As shared on Femi Kayode's facebook page.(FEMI FANI-KAYODE, 9th February 2017).

Fani you will wail till thy kingdom come



Your father is a known traitor



In this government nothing for you 14 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

Fani you will wail till thy kingdom come



Your father is a known traitor



In this government nothing for you

Shut the f... up and call a spade a spade, if you want to argue with him come with your facts, he came with his, prove what he said was wrong and don't drag his father into this convo,,someone who has not been active in politics for over a decade.



All you APC propaganda machinez, all you do is lie morning till midnight, tell half truths and spread false informations.



Anyway 90% of nigerians already know to take only 7% of whatever lying lie mohammed says as the truth the rest are balderdash Shut the f... up and call a spade a spade, if you want to argue with him come with your facts, he came with his, prove what he said was wrong and don't drag his father into this convo,,someone who has not been active in politics for over a decade.All you APC propaganda machinez, all you do is lie morning till midnight, tell half truths and spread false informations.Anyway 90% of nigerians already know to take only 7% of whatever lying lie mohammed says as the truth the rest are balderdash 84 Likes 5 Shares

FFK never disappoint. Great piece to tumble that shameless old lying man! 28 Likes 1 Share

vani86:





Shut the f... up and call a spade a spade, if you want to argue with him come with your facts, he came with his, prove what he said was wrong and don't drag his father into this convo,,someone who has not been active in politics for over a decade.



All you APC propaganda machinez, all you do is lie morning till midnight, tell half truths and spread false informations.



Anyway 90% of nigerians already know to take only 7% of whatever lying lie mohammed says as the truth the rest are balderdash



The sins of the father shall be meted on his children and children children The sins of the father shall be meted on his children and children children 3 Likes 1 Share

Splinz:

FFK never disappoint. Great piece to tumble that shameless old lying man!



Will never disappoint enemies of the state Will never disappoint enemies of the state 1 Like

sarrki:







The sins of the father shall be meted on his children and children children

Tell that to lai mohammeds children, saraki, tinubu, buhari, obasanjo, okorohausa's children.





These are the angels you speak of right Tell that to lai mohammeds children, saraki, tinubu, buhari, obasanjo, okorohausa's children.These are the angels you speak of right 30 Likes

sarrki:







Will never disappoint enemies of the state 16 Likes

The man has a PhD in telling lies but, which university he got it is what I don't know.



A very well trained liar for that matter. And his portfolio is all about lies. 18 Likes

On this and with facts I here by concur.. the same I said on that title.. Lai laid with lies virus. 4 Likes

Diarrhoea mouth FFK...this mofo will never keep his mouth shut for once 1 Like

Honor him by using Lie Mohammed.



Prof lie Mohammed 6 Likes

sarrki:

Fani you will wail till thy kingdom come



Your father is a known traitor



In this government nothing for you Your case is serious

You need help!!! Your case is seriousYou need help!!! 13 Likes 1 Share

lol.



FFK is a f00lish M0r0n.





He lost the chance to quote LIE Mohammed and say the true version of such quote.



So why LYING LIE ?



Alll the nonsense he wrote is still the usual THEY ARE KILLING CHRISTIAN BULLSHIT.





He writes this nonsense whenever his trail is about to be heard.



Stupeed, archaic and annoying strategy that only work for Dead Brains 6 Likes 3 Shares





Fani Kayode calling Lai Mohammed liar is like a warthog calling a pig dirty. They are both dirty animals Fani Kayode calling Lai Mohammed liar is like a warthog calling a pig dirty. They are both dirty animals 3 Likes 1 Share

This lunatic drug addict is the lying psychopath. He get serious problem 2 Likes 1 Share





6 Likes 2 Shares

Forget u go still go kuje prison...nondey buy sympathy here.........And truly lie mohammed no try ...may God rescue we the xtians Amen 1 Like

"an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the north".



Buhari is supposed to be charged for Terrorism 4 Likes

FFK is always so high on crack that he doesn't make sense most of the time. Swinging like a yo- yo. Crack has really messed up this m0r0n's brain 3 Likes

Give ffk food and he will sing for you till his tommy get Empty . Guess Mrs Piss just gave him some assorted 1 Like