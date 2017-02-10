₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by dainformant(m): 6:26pm
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Friday held an airport reception for Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.
Governor Wike was supported by his Deputy, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, political leaders of Rivers State and officials of the Federal Government.
Prominent among those who witnessed the airport reception are: Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Senator Lee Maeba, Former Deputy Speaker of the House Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, Former United Bank For Africa, Chief Ferdinand Alabrara and Former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Desmond Akawor.
Others include: Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Agriculture, Mr Heineken Lokpobiri , Former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva and service commanders.
After the reception formalities, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo held a brief meeting at the sidelines.
The Acting President thereafter departed to Bayelsa State in a Presidential Helicopter for a meeting with stakeholders in that state.
Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is expected to visit Rivers State on Monday in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders in the Niger Delta.
Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
10th February, 2017.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/wike-holds-airport-reception-for-acting.html
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by dainformant(m): 6:27pm
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by LIBSocials: 6:29pm
See choosing of hand in mouth
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by CastedDude: 6:32pm
dats good
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by Young03: 6:39pm
mere commissioner os about to be d president
jesus is lord
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by zico530(m): 7:21pm
Sweet president welcome
4 Likes
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by PatriotTemidayo: 7:26pm
Everybody loves a peaceful man,.........irrespective of party affiliations.
20 Likes
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by ddippset(m): 7:34pm
Wike is trying to get into the good books.
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by Hannysmilez(f): 7:39pm
Is Wike trying to sugar up on Osinbanjo? Really nice tho
3 Likes
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by richidinho(m): 7:40pm
na so e suppose be, u can only talk about party whenever election draws near before then governance shld be topmost priority.
my president carry go
3 Likes
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by yarimo(m): 7:58pm
OSIBANJO the Active and action vice-president , not like one dullard when Yaradua is out of the country don't no what to do .
6 Likes
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by bolanto24(m): 8:03pm
yarimo:
Your own zombiesm ehn! the level na die oo.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by yarimo(m): 8:05pm
bolanto24:na lie my own is zone Q and the level na mortuary
1 Like
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by Pavarottii(m): 8:12pm
yarimo:Unfortunately, The more u talk about him, the more u make him popular.
I know his achievements hunts u in ur dreams. So his name is always on ur lips.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by josephine123: 10:17pm
wow
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by MrMcJay(m): 10:20pm
Young03:
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by Teempakguy(m): 10:20pm
osinbajo is being pleasantly surprising.
4 Likes
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by chuka5000(m): 10:21pm
word of mouth really can go where swords and guns won't. I'm beginning to respect this man
1 Like
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by Mcowubaba: 10:21pm
The problem is Buhari, that Old man doesn't get along well with many other Nigerians.....
80% of people's hatred towards APC, is solely because of our Degenerate in Chief, the Herdsman from Daura...
Buhari is a plague to Nigerians.....
More deadly than Ebola....
NIGERIA IS Finished with Buhari's leadership, a confused asswipe...
Tufiakwa
2 Likes
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by yarimo(m): 10:21pm
Pavarottii:his name is always in my lips, because all the money DASUKI share did not get to me. Very annoying
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by 12345baba: 10:22pm
Mrs osibanjo
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by sleeknick(m): 10:22pm
Only the nose knows what the nose knows
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by kenyguy(m): 10:22pm
Yemi is everywhere
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by anonymuz(m): 10:22pm
yarimo:you no be zomBie again but zombie.....
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by yarimo(m): 10:24pm
anonymuz:na lie my own na zone Q
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by rawgurl(f): 10:24pm
,
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by Smooyis(m): 10:25pm
Great job
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by dadavivo: 10:25pm
PatriotTemidayo:so is Buhari a peaceful man, yes or no?
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by EbrohBazza: 10:25pm
If no be panadol e no fit be like panadol
Young03:
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by Allwility: 10:25pm
Trust me, this will leave some APC and PDP stalwarts here on NL feeling confused.
Meanwhile in other news.....
|Re: Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS by freeborn76(m): 10:30pm
As Osinbajo's influence increases, the north gets increasingly uncomfortable
2 Likes
