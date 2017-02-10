Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS (6408 Views)

Governor Wike was supported by his Deputy, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, political leaders of Rivers State and officials of the Federal Government.



Prominent among those who witnessed the airport reception are: Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Senator Lee Maeba, Former Deputy Speaker of the House Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, Former United Bank For Africa, Chief Ferdinand Alabrara and Former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Desmond Akawor.



Others include: Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Agriculture, Mr Heineken Lokpobiri , Former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva and service commanders.



After the reception formalities, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo held a brief meeting at the sidelines.



The Acting President thereafter departed to Bayelsa State in a Presidential Helicopter for a meeting with stakeholders in that state.



Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is expected to visit Rivers State on Monday in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders in the Niger Delta.



Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

10th February, 2017.



See choosing of hand in mouth

dats good

mere commissioner os about to be d president

jesus is lord 11 Likes 1 Share

Sweet president welcome 4 Likes

Everybody loves a peaceful man,.........irrespective of party affiliations. 20 Likes

Wike is trying to get into the good books.

Is Wike trying to sugar up on Osinbanjo? Really nice tho 3 Likes

na so e suppose be, u can only talk about party whenever election draws near before then governance shld be topmost priority.



my president carry go 3 Likes

OSIBANJO the Active and action vice-president , not like one dullard when Yaradua is out of the country don't no what to do . 6 Likes

Your own zombiesm ehn! the level na die oo. Your own zombiesm ehn! the level na die oo. 15 Likes 3 Shares

bolanto24:





Your own zombiesm ehn! the level name die oo. na lie my own is zone Q and the level na mortuary na lie my own is zone Q and the level na mortuary 1 Like

I know his achievements hunts u in ur dreams. So his name is always on ur lips. Unfortunately, The more u talk about him, the more u make him popular.I know his achievements hunts u in ur dreams. So his name is always on ur lips. 3 Likes 1 Share

wow

osinbajo is being pleasantly surprising. 4 Likes

word of mouth really can go where swords and guns won't. I'm beginning to respect this man 1 Like



80% of people's hatred towards APC, is solely because of our Degenerate in Chief, the Herdsman from Daura...



Buhari is a plague to Nigerians.....

More deadly than Ebola....

NIGERIA IS Finished with Buhari's leadership, a confused asswipe...

Tufiakwa The problem is Buhari, that Old man doesn't get along well with many other Nigerians.....80% of people's hatred towards APC, is solely because of our Degenerate in Chief, the Herdsman from Daura...Buhari is a plague to Nigerians.....More deadly than Ebola....NIGERIA IS Finished with Buhari's leadership, a confused asswipe...Tufiakwa 2 Likes

I know his achievements hunts u in ur dreams. So his name is always on ur lips. his name is always in my lips, because all the money DASUKI share did not get to me. Very annoying his name is always in my lips, because all the money DASUKI share did not get to me. Very annoying

Mrs osibanjo

Only the nose knows what the nose knows

Yemi is everywhere

,

Great job

Trust me, this will leave some APC and PDP stalwarts here on NL feeling confused.

Meanwhile in other news.....